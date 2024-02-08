Dragonheir - Drizzt Do’Urden guide
- Drizzt is one of D&D's most famous characters, and he is now part of Dragonheir universe.
- His Frost-focused kit means he's got a niche but powerful advantage
- Although not available currently it's possible he'll come back into rotation
With the release of their first collaboration with iconic role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, Dragonheir: Silent Gods has brought an equally famous character to their game. The bad-turned-good Drow ranger Drizzt Do’Urden!
But what exactly can he do? Well, read on and I’ll explain how to acquire Drizzt in Dragonheir, his skills, and whether he’s worth acquiring. But first…
Who IS Drizzt Do’Urden?If you don’t know already, Drizzt is the original emotionally tormented bad-boy of Drow society. Although given that Drow society is a dictatorial matriarchy built around human sacrifice and spider-worship this makes him a good guy. Yes, he’s one of the original moody badasses of D&D lore, something that’s made him both loved and hated over the years. Although that’s arguably more due to ill-advised attempts by players to create their own ‘outcast drow ranger who’s dangerous but with a heart of gold’, somewhat watering down his originality.
Drizzt has featured in many narrative books and adventures for D&D over the years, and this isn’t the first time he’s popped up in games as he’s also featured in the Baldur’s Gate series and cameoed in many other games set in the D&D universe. Although we’re confident enough to say this is his first appearance in a mobile game! Given Dragonheir’s obvious inspiration from the tabletop roleplaying game with the prominent feature of D20s (a dice used in the game), it should come as no surprise that this was one of their first collab choices.
But, enough about backstory, let's get into what exactly makes Drizzt unique.
Drizzt's Skills & Abilities
Drizzt has, like any character in Dragonheir, a number of active and passive skills. His passive skill Captain provides +30% critical damage for all allies in all battles.
Drizzt’s first active skill is Planar Ally and it’s a doozy. Drizzt will summon Guenhwyar, his giant panther ally to fight alongside him. Guenhwyvar (try saying that name three times fast) causes cold damage to a single target…and any target within 2 tiles as well! He’ll also prioritise any enemy Drizzy is attacking and pounce at intervals to do extra damage and grant Drizzt an additional 4% attack and attack speed for the duration.
His next skill is called Dual Wielder. Drizzt will use his twin swords Twinkle and Icingdeath (try saying THAT three times fast) and inflict cold damage on enemies in range. He also has a 50% chance of applying the Frost condition to them. By using this skill repeatedly you can increase the number of hits by up to three.
Finally, Drizzt has the Dance of the Wild ability where both he and Guenhwyvar hit three times separately on enemies within range. Each attack deals cold damage. For enemies who have already been inflicted with Frost, it reduces their defence to this attack by 15% and every 1% of HP lost by them increases the damage by 0.6% up to a max of 30%.
How to acquire Drizzt in Dragonheir?
At the moment, Drizzt is currently out of rotation. He was previously only available during the Planar Summoning event. It’s possible he’ll come back around and be available once more, so this is how you would have acquired him previously:
During the event he was available, Drizzt could be normally summoned from a banner that specifically mentioned the Planeswalker event, although you’d have a small chance of getting him. However, you could also acquire currency called Hunter’s Blades from a variety of tasks including completing quests, challenges and bosses or even watching certain creators on Twitch. Collecting 250 of these allowed you to unlock Drizzt directly, although when or if he returns it will likely be as a limited-time summon.
How to use Drizzt?
With Drizzt, you'll want to mainly focus on pairing him with characters who inflict Frost on their opponents. To that end, Cold-focused characters should be the main part of your team. With Drizzt capitalising on Frost and Cold damage, it may be hard to underestimate his Captain ability, but the +30% critical chance does represent a big boost when combined with other critical abilities. So, really you don't need to have a purely elemental damage team, and Drizzy can arguably fit in anywhere.
For example, Hvitar, shown above, offers attacks that have a 75% chance of inflicting Frost. Her ability to further inflict cold damage means she synergises greatly with Drizzt in exploiting all his cold-based damage increases.
Should you get Drizzt?
It’s a complicated question, but the short answer is yes…but don’t focus on getting him. Drizzt is not anything special in the grand scheme of things, but neither is he entirely worthless. If you’re laser-focused on building a great team then he might not be your first choice, but if you’re a massive D&D fan he’s well worth having for the name value alone.
But, as we noted above Drizzt does seem to currently be out of rotation. So when or if he does return in a future event there may be some alterations to his kit. So if you were lucky enough to get him the first time around and want to try him out, now’s the time. And with that, that's everything you need to know about Drizzt Do'Urden in Dragonheir: Silent Gods!
