Dragonheir - Drizzt Do’Urden guide

Drizzt is one of D&D's most famous characters, and he is now part of Dragonheir universe.

His Frost-focused kit means he's got a niche but powerful advantage

Although not available currently it's possible he'll come back into rotation

With the release of their first collaboration with iconic role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, Dragonheir: Silent Gods has brought an equally famous character to their game. The bad-turned-good Drow ranger Drizzt Do’Urden!

But what exactly can he do? Well, read on and I’ll explain how to acquire Drizzt in Dragonheir, his skills, and whether he’s worth acquiring. But first…

Who IS Drizzt Do’Urden?

If you don’t know already, Drizzt is the original emotionally tormented bad-boy of Drow society. Although given that Drow society is a dictatorial matriarchy built around human sacrifice and spider-worship this makes him a good guy. Yes, he’s one of the original moody badasses of D&D lore, something that’s made him both loved and hated over the years. Although that’s arguably more due to ill-advised attempts by players to create their own ‘outcast drow ranger who’s dangerous but with a heart of gold’, somewhat watering down his originality.

Drizzt has featured in many narrative books and adventures for D&D over the years, and this isn’t the first time he’s popped up in games as he’s also featured in the Baldur’s Gate series and cameoed in many other games set in the D&D universe. Although we’re confident enough to say this is his first appearance in a mobile game! Given Dragonheir’s obvious inspiration from the tabletop roleplaying game with the prominent feature of D20s (a dice used in the game), it should come as no surprise that this was one of their first collab choices.

But, enough about backstory, let's get into what exactly makes Drizzt unique.