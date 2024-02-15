Top 3 Harry Potter mobile games

Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply want to explore the world of Hogwarts, these mobile games deliver an experience that will take you into a different realm.

The most popular mobile Harry Potter game is Hogwarts Mystery, but there are others which deserve your time.

Updated by Ivan Spasojevic on February 15th, 2024

From duelling with powerful wizards to uncovering hidden treasures, Harry Potter mobile games offer a unique opportunity to be part of the magical world. With stunning graphics, immersive gameplay, and a storyline that closely aligns with J.K. Rowling's universe, these picks provide an enchanting experience for Potterheads of all ages.

Before we go any further, we should note that over the years, more than 14 Harry Potter mobile games have been released. Nowadays, you can still find some of them in various places around the Internet. With that said, in this article, we rank only the titles still available via official stores (Google Play and the App Store).

So, grab your wand and prepare to embark on an adventure as we explore the best Harry Potter mobile games.