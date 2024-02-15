Top 3 Harry Potter mobile games
- Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply want to explore the world of Hogwarts, these mobile games deliver an experience that will take you into a different realm.
- The most popular mobile Harry Potter game is Hogwarts Mystery, but there are others which deserve your time.
Updated by Ivan Spasojevic on February 15th, 2024
From duelling with powerful wizards to uncovering hidden treasures, Harry Potter mobile games offer a unique opportunity to be part of the magical world. With stunning graphics, immersive gameplay, and a storyline that closely aligns with J.K. Rowling's universe, these picks provide an enchanting experience for Potterheads of all ages.
Before we go any further, we should note that over the years, more than 14 Harry Potter mobile games have been released. Nowadays, you can still find some of them in various places around the Internet. With that said, in this article, we rank only the titles still available via official stores (Google Play and the App Store).
So, grab your wand and prepare to embark on an adventure as we explore the best Harry Potter mobile games.
1
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
With over 50 million downloads, Hogwarts Mystery has successfully managed to draw in a large audience, and for good reason. It's an RPG adventure set in the Harry Potter universe, where you mainly progress through dialogue and (quite minimal) interaction. Although it doesn't have overly exciting gameplay, it does have an alluring storyline where you're about to discover some rather interesting facts.
It's not the classical story though, so that's a refreshing change of pace. You have a lot of events happening every day, and if you're not looking for a game with an overwhelming amount of battles, but rather a more toned-down one, Hogwarts Mystery makes for a fine choice.
2
Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells
Although it doesn't have the most elaborate narrative out of all of the entries on this list, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is one of the most alluring games bearing the Harry Potter title. It's a match-three similar to Candy Crush, but it is set in the HP universe. Here, you'll not only have lots of puzzles to complete but also creatures to summon by creating combos and using your spells (or boosters).
All the extra features that you have access to make it not only one of the most fun and relaxing Harry Potter games but also one of the best if you're a fan of the match-three genre.
3
Harry Potter: Magic Awakened
Unlike any other Harry Potter game on this list, Magic Awakened, the newest release, is a CCG RPG. That's not something you run into every day, and even less so one that's executed as well as this. From the animations to the battles and even the card design, everything plays into the Harry Potter universe extremely well. In Magic Awakened, you'll create your own character and join a house, decorate your room within that house, and attend the usual wizarding school of magic classes.
The RPG elements present in Magic Awakened make it so much more than a typical CCG, which also makes it one of the best Harry Potter mobile games ever released.
And that's all of them! May we suggest checking out our lists of mobile games like Skyrim and mobile games like Vampire Survivors? After all, you might find another game to sink a few (hundred) hours into.