Seven Knights 2 codes to get free summons: December 2021
You can only claim free equipment summon tickets, but we expect a lot more Seven Knights 2 codes in the future
| Seven Knights 2
To further enhance your RPG experience, take a look at our updated collection of Seven Knights 2 codes that can provide you with free summon tickets. You can use these tickets to perform a reroll to select your favourite knight.
Netmarble’s hit Seven Knights 2 is all about playing with classic heroes and forming a team to tackle the enemy. The game is nothing like its prequel, Seven Knights, as it features a revamped interface and a brand new battle system.
You may also like:
However, you can collect your favourite heroes from the previous version and use their new skills. While playing, you will control eight heroes, so don’t forget to have a strategy ready before you deploy your troops on the battlefield.
Apart from that, choosing a hero is equally important. As mentioned above, each hero has a unique trait. Make sure you have formed a balanced team that can dominate and counter the enemy team's composition. In addition, you can also explore the hero's skills to form up new combos.
List of Seven Knights 2 active codesCurrently, only one code is available to redeem. We will make sure to add more in the future.
- 1110SEVENKNIGHTS2 - Free equipment summon tickets
Expired CodesNone of the codes has expired.
How to redeem Seven Knights 2 codes?
- Launch the game
- Open the menu by clicking on the square icon at the top left corner of the home screen
- Head to the Accounts tab
- Select Use Coupons option
- Paste one of the active Seven Knights 2 codes and tap on confirm to redeem the rewards