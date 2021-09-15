Seven Knights 2 codes to get free summons: December 2021

: December 1st, 2021 - Checked for new codes

To further enhance your RPG experience, take a look at our updated collection of Seven Knights 2 codes that can provide you with free summon tickets. You can use these tickets to perform a reroll to select your favourite knight.

Netmarble’s hit Seven Knights 2 is all about playing with classic heroes and forming a team to tackle the enemy. The game is nothing like its prequel, Seven Knights, as it features a revamped interface and a brand new battle system.

However, you can collect your favourite heroes from the previous version and use their new skills. While playing, you will control eight heroes, so don’t forget to have a strategy ready before you deploy your troops on the battlefield.

Apart from that, choosing a hero is equally important. As mentioned above, each hero has a unique trait. Make sure you have formed a balanced team that can dominate and counter the enemy team's composition. In addition, you can also explore the hero's skills to form up new combos.

List of Seven Knights 2 active codes

1110SEVENKNIGHTS2 - Free equipment summon tickets

Expired Codes

How to redeem Seven Knights 2 codes?

Launch the game

Open the menu by clicking on the square icon at the top left corner of the home screen

Head to the Accounts tab

Select Use Coupons option

Paste one of the active Seven Knights 2 codes and tap on confirm to redeem the rewards

Currently, only one code is available to redeem. We will make sure to add more in the future.None of the codes has expired.

How to get more Seven Knights 2 codes?