Honkai Impact tier list v5.6 - The best Valkyrie's ranked

Picking the best Valkyrie is not as simple as it seems? Our Honkai Impact tier list is here to assist

: April 12th, 2022 - updated the Honkai Impact tier list, added Reverist Calico

To help you find the best companion while you grind, we have created this Honkai Impact tier list that sorts each character into multiple tiers based on their current stats in-game. Although each update tweaks the attributes of the Valkyries, we will make sure to adjust the list as soon as it requires a change.

Honkai Impact is known for its flashy content and immersive real-time action. With each update, MiHoYo adds a new character or a battle suit along with a bunch of new items. But, this could lead to confusion while choosing the strongest Valkyrie to use.

MiHoYo’s Honkai Impact is a hit-action RPG that focuses on open-world exploration and features a gacha monetization system. You’ll be setting out on a journey, tackling various powerful monsters and defeating them to complete achievements.

Apart from exploring a new world, you will get to know your character’s skills and abilities. There are infinite combos, customizable controls and lots more. Despite being an action RPG, it also has a bunch of racing and shooting tasks which make the game more fun.

In a recent update, the developers added two new battle suits and have optimized the existing options. This could be the perfect time to start grinding. So, without further delay, let’s take a look at the tier list on the next page.