AFK Arena codes - February 2022

We've found all the AFK Arena redeem codes so you don't have to!

I'll briefly explain how to redeem AFK Arena codes in case you haven't done so before or if you're not familiar with the new redemption method.

Even though it is an idle game (as the game name also implies), you always have more fun when you're active! You get to see your heroes in action blasting enemies to the ground and you feel very, very proud of them (I know for sure that I feel that way). And what's better than getting rewards for being AFK in a game? Getting rewards for not even having to AFK! That's where the AFK Arena redeem codes come into play.

Does AFK Arena have codes?

Latest working AFK Arena codes

zbyfikwsit - Rewards: 2000 Diamonds, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Summon Scrolls, 10 Faction Scrolls (New!)

- Rewards: 2000 Diamonds, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Summon Scrolls, 10 Faction Scrolls AFK2022 - Rewards: 10 Summon Scrolls, 10 Faction Scrolls, 10 Time Emblems, 888 Diamonds, 8888 Lab Coins, 8888 Hero Coins



- Rewards: 10 Summon Scrolls, 10 Faction Scrolls, 10 Time Emblems, 888 Diamonds, 8888 Lab Coins, 8888 Hero Coins y9ijrcnfsw - Rewards: 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 90 Elite Hero Soulstones, 5 8 Hour Gold, EXP, Essence

- Rewards: 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 90 Elite Hero Soulstones, 5 8 Hour Gold, EXP, Essence Happy2022 - Rewards: 50 Faction Scrolls

- Rewards: 50 Faction Scrolls y9khdntp3v - Rewards: 1000K Gold, 60x Rare Hero Soulstones

- Rewards: 1000K Gold, 60x Rare Hero Soulstones yazyax56rz - Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones

- Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones Talene2022 - Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 200k Gold

Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 200k Gold uf4shqjngq - Rewards: 30 Common Hero Scrolls

- Rewards: 30 Common Hero Scrolls afk888 - Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 20,000 Gold, 100 Hero's Essence

To give you a short and to-the-point answer, yes - it does. Since you found yourself on this page, you're probably looking to redeem them too. Keep on reading and you'll find the up-to-date list of promo codes.

Redeem codes for new players

misevj66yi - Rewards: 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 500 Diamonds, & 5 Common Hero Scrolls

As a new player, you can use any of the active AFK Arena codes to get free prizes. Additionally, you can also try changing your language to Chinese and try redeeming them again. There is a bug that might make it possible to redeem it twice!

How to redeem AFK Arena codes?

Since the old method of redeeming has changed, I'll give you a quick guide on how to redeem the codes using the new method. And no, you can't keep claiming them by simply opening a menu in-game. Now it's slightly more complicated than that (not rocket science though!).

Follow these steps to learn how to redeem codes.

Open the game's official CD-key website .

. Type in the first blank your UID (User ID), which you can find in-game. It's in your profile - click on your avatar and you'll find your Player ID in the top right of the Details page.

Click on Send Code - you'll receive verification in your in-game mailbox.

- you'll receive verification in your in-game mailbox. Type in the verification key in the box on the website then hit the Log In button.

in the box on the website then hit the Log In button. A new window will appear. Type in the redeem codes you want to claim, then hit the Redeem button to get the rewards.

That's it! You should get your rewards in your in-game mailbox shortly.

Code for Heroes

deq63bqdnu

misevj66yi

While there are no specific hero codes, you can use the ones that reward you with Soulstones because these can be used to summon random heroes. The currently active AFK Arena codes for heroes (that give you either Elite Soulstones or Rare Soulstones) are:

Check out which two characters from Persona joined the game recently!

Check back often because we'll keep you up-to-date with the latest redeem codes whenever a new one pops up! You can always claim more goodies in similar games with Illusion Connect Codes, Alchemy Stars codes and many others!