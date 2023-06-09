Arknights Banners - Present and upcoming

If you're looking for all the upcoming Arknights banners, as well as an overlook at all the current banners in the game, then you're in the best place possible. Below you'll find a list of all the active gacha banners and upcoming ones, so you can plan ahead and decide for yourself which units you want to pull.

Arknights is a unique gacha game with sort of tower defense elements (or rather, base defense), that doesn't have your typical turn-based battles, but instead, challenges your strategic thinking to place the units you have in such a way that you will defeat all the incoming monsters on your way to escape.

It's a unique game with a rather dark story, but that's beside the point now. Today, we're here to check out the Arknights banners, so that's exactly what we're going to do. Another important element worth mentioning is that we're only going to cover the Global banners.

Arknights Headhunting banners - Global

At the moment, these are the banners currently available on the Global server.

Rate UP Banner - "Displayed Operators - RATE UP!!!"

6*: Passenger, Kal'tsit (1% probability for these specific units)

5*: April, Silence, Windflit (4% probability for these specific units)

x1 Headhunt: 600 Orundum

x10 Headhunt: 6000 Orundum, with a guaranteed 5* in the first 10 pulls

June 9, 2023, 04:00 (UTC-7) - June 23, 2023, 03:59 (UTC-7)

Should I pull it?

"Edelweiss' Vow" Banner

6*: Gnosis

5*: Aurora, Pramanix

x1 Headhunt: 600 Orundum

x10 Headhunt: 6000 Orundum, with a guaranteed 5* in the first 10 pulls

June 13, 2023, 10:00 (UTC-7) - June 27, 2023, 03:59 (UTC-7)

Should I pull it?

The short answer would be. Otherwise, you can try to make use of what Operators you currently have available and save your Orundum for an upcoming banner.

Upcoming Arknights banners (Global)

Joint Operation #8 (possible June 23 - July 7)

While we can't know with 100% accuracy what the upcoming banners are until they actually land, this is what we think the next Arknights banners will be. Keep in mind that the Global server is not the same as the Chinese server, therefore it isn't necessarily meant to follow the same banners always.

Units: Ashlock, Ayerscarpe, Corroserum, Eunectes, Fartooth, Goldenglow, Kazemaru, Sesa, Sora, Suzuran

How do the Rate UP banners work?

Long story short, the Rate UP banner can grant all the units, but among all of them, only the ones listed have an increased rate to appear. However, that doesn't mean the remaining units don't have a chance to be pulled.

Overall rates:

3* Operators: 40%

4* Operators: 50%

5* Operators: 8% (out of which the Rate UP ones take 50% of that, so 4%)

6* Operators: 2% (out of which the Rate UP ones take 50% of that, so 1%)

How do Targeted Arknight banners work?

In the Targeted banner, you will only be able to pull the very specific units listed. You won't be able to get any other 5* and 6* Operators aside from the ones featured in that banner, making it in a way a superior banner for those who try to obtain a certain unit.

Overall rates:

3* Operators: 40%

4* Operators: 50%

5* Operators: 8%

6* Operators: 2%

