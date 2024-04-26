The Million Lords Spring Festival is here, find out what's coming in this exclusive roundup

We have early news on what's coming to Million Lords in the upcoming event

Million Lords new Spring Festival is right around the corner

Get a sneak peek at what's coming up with this exclusive roundup

Fresh art assets, cosmetics, promotions, events and more!

The Million Lords Spring Festival is right around the corner, and we've managed to get exclusive early news about what exactly is coming to this 4x strategy hit from the 2nd to the 29th of May. There are freshened assets, new cosmetics and more coming, as well as special events sure to push Million Lords to a new level of popularity. So, without further waffle let's get started.

The biggest change, and the most visible will be the two new skins being added and a refresh for various art assets in-game. Million Lords already received a major graphical overhaul when it made the jump to 3D last year, but when you log in after the 2nd of May you'll see several structures and flora have had a fresh coat of paint.

Naturally, it's not just new cosmetics, the Spring Festival will also bring new currency harvesting, and in-game community events for you to gain exclusive rewards. This means you'll not only get to enjoy the freshened-up new look of the game but also get a boost to celebrate the spring season.

Finally, Million Lords is getting a fresh marketing push to bring in new players. You'll see more streams, a dedicated website and social media outreach. But it's not only new players as there are set to be new item shop deals, packs and promotions to help new and existing players along. All of this promises to bring a new wave of players to duke it out against.

Is this new look, spring festival and big marketing push going to take Million Lords to new heights? We'll just have to wait and see.

