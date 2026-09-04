Tower of Fantasy tier list - Best weapons and characters for PVE and PVP
| Tower of Fantasy
Do you want to know what the best weapons and characters are in Tower of Fantasy? Then hop into our Tower of Fantasy tier list, which will guide you through all the weapons and characters currently available, as well as their features and what they bring to the team!
Tower of Fantasy is a long-awaited RPG that seems fairly similar to Genshin Impact at first. But it has a much more elaborate character creation system and entirely different gameplay. Its gacha system is a little bit different from what one might expect at first glance, too. However, once you understand it, you'll realise it's pretty intuitive and simple.
TOF tier list - best weapons and charactersWhen we're talking about the best characters in Tower of Fantasy, we will mostly talk about weapons - that's right, the gacha is actually for weapons, which appear as characters. This makes for a very neat feature that will play an important role in the game later on when you face stronger opponents, and when every stat provided by a weapon adds to your character's overall strength.
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When it comes to picking the best, the ToF tier list we've created will expand on why the top tier picks earned their spot, so make sure to read their description below as well (if you aren't sure why a certain weapon is in the tier we've placed it in).
So, without further ado, let's check out our Tower of Fantasy tier list!The original article was written by Cristina Mesesan and updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
SS tier
Gefion
- Element: Frost
- Role: DPS / Sub-DPS
Premier Frost carry equipped with her signature Fairy Wreath weapon. Highly potent off-field deployable mechanics allow her to dish out massive AoE Frost damage without hogging field time, enabling quick-swap rotations.
Agleia
- Element: Frost / Volt
- Role: DPS / Benediction
Amazing frost carry with insane movement. That said, she’s mechanically demanding, it will take some time to get use to her kit. She needs 1-star. If you can make her 3-stars go for it.
Salidy
- Element:Flame / Physical
- Role:DPS
Salidy is the newest Flame carry. Her kit is designed to shred shields and provide massive burst.
Veronika
- Element:Frost/Volt
- Role:DPS
Veronika is a top‑tier SSR Volt‑Frost DPS in Tower of Fantasy. She plays fast and aggressive with combo chains, extra attacks from Ballista cards/Reload points, and huge burst damage
Nanto
- Element: Physical
- Role: DPS
Mery Ironheart
Nanto hits hard with burst damage and really shines in late‑game boss fights and tough exploration. His kit dishes out a ton of damage, so he’s a strong pick in both PvE and PvP. Most players see him as one of the top characters right now.
- Element:Volt/Frost
- Role: Tank/Support
Arguably the best unit in the current meta as she combines top DPS with shield penetration, crowd control, and healing. Top pick for pretty much every type of content.
Lechesis
- Element:Flame/Physical
- Role: Support
Lachesis is a great new support character. Her main job isn't just healing; it's making her teammates way stronger with powerful buffs. She's especially useful for tackling the game's hardest content.
Helene
- Element:Frost/Volt
- Role: DPS / Shatter
Helena is a top‑tier DPS carry whose specialty is shield breaking and high AoE damage.
Hipper
- Element:Bolt/Frost
- Role: DPS
Hipper's a powerful new damage dealer who melts enemies with lightning and ice, but she's expensive to build and takes serious skill to play well.
Aster
- Element:Flame/Physical
- Role: DPS
Strong attacks (Astral Slash, Meteor Rush), plus invincibility and team damage immunity. Great for team builds, high damage, and tanky support.
King - Scythe of the Crow
- Element: Fire
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Crown Token, Warren Fossil 3D Hykros Puzzle, Void Angel Figurine, Limited Peanut Figurine, Limited Tata Figurine, Aida Comic, Silver Cookware, New Game Console, Smarty Doll, Snow Globe, Meteorite in a Bottle, Gem Necklace, Retro Harmonica, Postcard of Aida, Snack Box
King is an amazing character who can shatter the opponent's shield and apply a damage-over-time effect. He also possesses one of the highest default attacks in the game. Of course, he is the main DPS unit that can also deal AoE damage to surrounding units, easily landing him at the very top of our Tower of Fantasy tier list amongst the best weapons.
Nemesis - Venus
- Element: Volt
- Role: Support
- Favourite gifts: Aida Comic, Banges Specialty, Angela Ornament, Plush Toy, Limited Peanut Figurine, Smarty Doll, Snow Globe, Moonrabbit Kit, New Kalka Ornament, Tailor-made Suit, Tartarus Ornament, Cat Throw Pillow, Perfume Bottle, Mini Potted Plant, Flower Bouquet, Paper Pinwheel, Wool Scarf, Nice Picture Frame
Nemesis can be an outstanding support unit that has the ability to heal up and further boost the damage dealt by attacks. She can deal AoE damage as well and provide useful heals to the entire team. Nemesis is currently one of the best supporters in Tower of Fantasy.
Samir - Dual EM Stars
- Element: Volt
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Banges Speciality, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Music Box, Plush Toy, Smarty Doll, New Game Console, Chess Set, Cat Throw Pillow, Coloring Book, Moonrabbit Kit, Paper Pinwheel, Custom Poker Deck
Samir, similar to King, has truly amazing DPS, which can shred through the enemies. She can paralyse and electrocute them, which further causes them to be unable to receive buffs. The overall damage potential of Samir is only outshone by the ability to fast-chain the skills, which can obliterate opponents extremely quickly.
Crow - Thunderblades
- Element: Volt
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Limited Tata Figurine, Aida Comic, Crown Token, Angela Ornament, Limited Peanut Figurine, Metal Alf Figurine, Void Angel Figurine, New Game Console, Crazy Dumont Figurine, Spirit Princess Figurine, Perfume Bottle, Vitamin Pack, Tailor-made Suit, Snack Box, Flower Bouquet, Wool Scarf
Crow plays a very decent role when it comes to crowd control since his abilities not only deal a lot of damage but also can knock back opponents and paralyse them. He can also inflict more damage to low HP opponents while reducing the damage he takes.
Roslyn
- Element:Ice
- Role: DPS
Claudia - Guren Blade
- Element: Physical
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Angela Ornament, Snow Globe, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Aida Comic, Limited Peanut Figurine, Void Angel Figurine, Warren Fossil, Meteorite in a Bottle, New Kalka Ornament, Perfume Bottle, Tailor-Made Suit, Tartarus Ornament, Vitamin Pack, Flower Bouquet, Mini Potted Plant, Nice Picture Frame, Postercard of Aida, Retro Harmonica, Wool Scarf
Claudia can be an extremely fast damage dealer who can go invisible, and while she is able to greatly boost her damage output, she can also be fairly useful to the entire team. She works amazingly with Shiro and Nemesis, since that lineup can basically unlock her full potential.
Cobalt-B - Flaming Revolver
- Element: Flame
- Role: DPS
Alyss - Immortal Wings
- Element: Ice
- Role: DPS
Fiona - Moonstar Bracelet
- Element: Altered
- Role: Support
Umi - Mobius
- Element: Physical
- Role: DPS
Marc - Dawn
- Element: Physical
- Role: Defense
Rubilia - Lost Melody
- Element: Volt
- Role: DPS
Rubilia - Liu Huo
- Element: Flame
- Role: DPS
Nan Yi - Purple Bamboo
- Element: Altered
- Role: DPS/Support
Nan Yi (released in version 3.4) is a simulacrum that can be used both as a damage carry and a support. Her versatility makes her a valuable asset to have as she can fit in almost any team. Not only does she deal a good amount of damage to the enemies, but she also grapples them and buffs her allies.
Brevey
- Element: Volt/Frost
- Role: Support
Brevey is the latest Volt / Frost Benediction that was released on patch 3.5. She's arguably the best Support currently in the game.
Meryl Ironheart
- Element:Volt/Frost
- Role: Tank
Meryl is a Vault character that can be used as a main DPS or a sub DPS. She has a variety of skills that can be used to deal damage, buff her team, and control the battlefield
2
S tier
Harmopheus
- Element: Altered
- Role: DPS
Lana
- Element: Volt
- Role: DPS
Lana is a flexible Altered who helps from off‑field—she still does decent damage herself but mainly boosts the team with frequent assist hits and buffs. You can swap her element with the Evolution Cube;
Cocoritter - Absolute Zero
- Element: Ice
- Role: Support
- Favourite gifts: Crown Token, Warren Fossil 3D Hykros Puzzle, Void Angel Figurine, Limited Peanut Figurine, Limited Tata Figurine, Aida Comic, Silver Cookware, New Game Console, Smarty Doll, Snow Globe, Meteorite in a Bottle, Gem Necklace, Retro Harmonica, Postcard of Aida, Snack Box
With the ability to freeze enemies, heal and support allies, Cocoritter is one of the top-tier supports currently in the game, only beaten by Nemesis. She can create an area to fully heal allies, and, when using Swift Deliverance, she can also fully clear the user of all debuffs. However, she still has some flaws, and currently belongs just a bit lower than the top of the tier list.
Tsubasa - Icewind Arrow
- Element: Ice
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Plush Toy, Aida Comic, Void Angel Figurine, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Limited Peanut Figurine, Metal Alf Figurine, New Game Console, Crown Token, Snow Globe, Warren Fossil, Spirit Princess Figurine, Crazy Dumont Figurine, Meteorite in a Bottle, Postcard of Aida, Snack Box, Retro Harmonica
Tsubasa can stack up damage, increasing it by quite a lot. Once unleashed, she can inflict deadly shots while applying freeze and frostbite onto enemies. If she hits an enemy's weak point or lands a headshot, she can further boost the damage dealt to the target.
Frigg - Balmung
- Element: Ice
- Role: DPS
Lin - Shadoweave
- Element: Altered
- Role: DPS
Ruby - Spark
- Element: Flame
- Role: DPS
Saki Fuwa - Heartstream
- Element: Ice
- Role: Defense
Lyra - Vespers
- Element: Physical
- Role: Support
Annabella - Cross Sniper
- Element: Flame
- Role: DPS
Fenrir - Gleipnir
- Element: Volt
- Role: DPS
Lan - Vermilion Bird
- Element: Flame
- Role: Defense
Baiyuekui - Alaya
- Element: Volt
- Role: DPS
Plotti
- Element: Flame
- Role: DPS
Yanuo
- Element: Frost
- Role: DPS
Anka
- Element: Physical/Flame
- Role: DPS
Nola
- Element: Physical
- Role: DPS
Nola is a versatile physical DPS character. Her ability to choose any of the five elements grants her access to a variety of skills and abilities. She has a powerful ground attack chain and mobility, and she's overall a formidable force on the battlefield. While she can be challenging to master, Nola's strength and versatility make her a valuable addition to any team.
Asurada
- Element: Fire
- Role: DPS
Asurada's main weapon, Hellfire, deals constant damage, and he summons afterimages to deal massive damage. His gameplay involves dodging, attacking, and using his afterimages to unleash powerful combos. He's a great choice for a fire team.
Antoria
- Element:Volt
- Role: DPS
3
A tier
Skull
- Element: Flame/Physical
- Role: Tank
Huma - Molten Shield V2
- Element: Fire
- Role: Defense
- Favourite gifts: Angela Ornament, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Aida Comic, Limited Peanut Figurine, Music Box, New Game Console, Snow Globe, Chess Set, Colouring Book, New Kalka Ornament, Perfume Bottle, Tailor-made Suit, Tartarus Ornament, Vitamin Pack, Custom Poker Deck, Flower Bouquet, Nice Picture Frame, Wool Scarf, Mini Potted Plant
Huma ignites opponents and deals damage over time, but she can also knock the target back and gain damage reduction. Overall, she's a solid team tank if the situation requires one. Huma also has fairly short cooldowns, making her a good pick for certain scenarios.
Ming Jing (Zeke) - Onyx TortoiseAttached Product Images
- Element: Grievous
- Role: N/A
Ming Jing, also known as Zeke, is described as an unknown visitor from outside, and Domain 9 has welcomed this man with no past. He is often associated with the Onyx Tortoise, the weapon he wields. The Onyx Tortoise is an SSR-class greatsword with wide blades that can slash through foes. It is believed that the sword is too heavy to be picked up by mere mortals.
Meryl - Rosy Edge
- Element: Ice
- Role: Defense
- Favourite gifts: Warren Fossil, Snow Globe, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Crown Token, Silver Cookware, Smarty Doll, Void Angel Figurine, Gem Necklace, Meteorite in a Bottle, Retro Harmonica, Meteorite in a Bottle
A tank hybrid with the ability to heal and inflict damage, Meryl can be quite fun to play in situations that require you to play something that needs some resistance or immunity to crowd control, as well as sustain.
Zero - Negating Cube
- Element: Fire
- Role: Support
- Favourite gifts: New Game Console, Aida Comic, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Crown Token, Limited Peanut Figurine, Plush Toy, Music Box, Colouring Book, Chess Set, Snack Box, Custom Poker Deck
Zero is a utility character that reduces the healing received by enemies, reducing their speed as well while granting allies and himself immunity. He can also heal allies, making him a versatile character. He is very viable, although he is officially in the middle of our ToF tier list.
Shiro - Chakram of the Seas
- Element: Physical
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Silver Cookware, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Warren Fossil, Crown Token, Banges Specialty, Metal Alf Figurine, Music Box, Smarty Doll, Void Angel Figurine, Snow Globe, Gem Necklace, Meteorite in a Bottle, Tool Set, Dumbbells, Retro Harmonica, Postcard of Aida
Shiro is a Physical DPS unit that can cause lots of damage in short succession, being able to reset cooldowns and boost the damage dealt by allies.
Tian Lang - Powerbreak
- Element: Volt
- Role: DPS
Icarus - Precious One
- Element: Ice
- Role: DPS
Gnonno - Little Hurricane
- Element: Physical
- Role: DPS
Ji Yu - Freeflow
- Element: Flame
- Role: DPS
Gray Fox
- Element: Frost
- Role: DPS
Lyncis
- Element: Frost
- Role: DPS
Berry
- Element: Physical/Flame
- Role: Support DPS
Berry is a Physical/Flame support DPS unit that provides buffs to physical damage teams and sustain through healing on skill attacks. She excels when paired with fist-based main DPS like Nantou, offering team damage increases through her four-piece matrice set and final damage bonuses. Best performance achieved at A3 advancement for resistance shredding in end-game content, though her standalone damage output is underwhelming compared to dedicated DPS units. Recommended for team synergy rather than as a primary damage dealer.
4
B tier
Bai Ling - Nightingale's Feather
- Element: Physical
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Warren Fossil, Snow Globe, Angela Ornament, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Crown Token, Limited Peanut Figurine, Void Angel Figurine, Smarty Doll, Silver Cookware, Gem Necklace, Meteorite in a Bottle, New Kalka Ornament, Tartarus Ornament, Mini Potted Plant, Retro Harmonica, Postcard of Aida, Nice Picture Frame
She is a DPS unit that can apply grievous effects on the target, causing them to take additional damage. Can work well in some situations, but overall is not something you want to use constantly.
Ene - Pummeler
- Element: Ice
- Role: Defense
- Favourite gifts: 3D Hykros Puzzle, Bangel Specialty, Angela Ornament, Limited Peanut Figurine, Music Box, New Game Console, Plush Toy, Smarty Doll, Snow Globe, Cat Throw Pillow, Chess Set, Colouring Book, Moonrabbit Kit, Tartarus Ornament, New Kalka Ornament, Custom Poker Deck, Mini Potted Plant, Mini Pinwheel, Nice Picture Frame
Ene can taunt enemies and reduce the damage received, making her a pretty solid tank. She can also inflict crowd control effects, which makes her pretty good in situations that require you to have a front-line unit that can withstand an attack, or simply if you want to slow down the opponents with well-placed stuns.
Pepper - Staff of Scars
- Element: Volt
- Role: Support
- Favourite gifts: Angela Ornament, Aida Comic, Crown Token, Limited Peanut Figurine, Smarty Doll, Silver Cookware, Snow Globe, Warren Fossil, Gem Necklace, New Kalka Ornament, Tartarus Ornament, Perfume Bottle, Tailor-made Suot, Vitamin Pack, Flower Bouquet, Mini Potten Plant, Nice Picture Frame, Wool Scarf
Pepper can heal allies and has a decent dodge chance, automatically triggering said healing effect. She can also inflict some crowd control effects.
5
C tier
Echo - Thunderous Helberd
- Element: Volt
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Aida Comic, New Game Console, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Angela Ornament, Crown Token, Limited Peanut Figurine, Limited Tata Figurine, Music Box, Chess Set, Colouring Book, Tailor-made Suit, Perfume Bottle, Vitamin Pack, Custom Poker Deck, Flower Bouquet, Retro Harmonica, Snack Box, Wool Scarf
Can briefly paralyse the target, has a chance to grant allies attack boosting buffs (highly dependent on the chance to shatter the opponent's shield) - not too reliable in the long run.
Hilda - The Terminator
- Element: Ice
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Limited Tata Figurine, Banges Specialty, Crown Token, Limited Peanut Figurine, Metal Alf Figurine, New Game Console, Plush Toy, Void Angel Figurine, Smarty Doll, Cat Throw Pillow, Crazy Dumont Figurine, Moonrabbit Kit, Spirit Princess Figurine, Snack Box, Paper Pinwheel
Hilda can freeze the target and reduce their weapon charge rate, but even with all the damage increases granted by her skills, her damage output is still a little bit lacklustre in the long run. Can do well in the early stages of the game, though.
That's our complete tier list for Tower of Fantasy, with every weapon ranked! Do you have anything to add? Please leave a comment below!