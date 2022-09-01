: September 1, 2022 - Re-checked the tier list

Do you want to know which are the best characters in Tower of Fantasy? Then hop onto our Tower of Fantasy tier list, which will guide you through all the characters currently available in the game as well as their features and what they bring to the team!

Tower of Fantasy is a long-awaited RPG that might seem fairly similar to Genshin Impact at first, but it has a much more elaborate character creation system and entirely different gameplay. The game's gacha system is a little bit different than what one might expect at first glance, but once you get to understand it, it's going to prove pretty intuitive and simple.

The best characters in Tower of Fantasy

When we're talking about the best characters in Tower of Fantasy, we will mostly talk about weapons - that's right, the gacha is actually for weapons, which appear as characters. This makes for a very neat feature that will play an important role in the game later on when you face stronger opponents, and when every stat provided by a weapon adds up to your character's overall strength.

When it comes to picking the best ones, the ToF tier list we've created will expand on why we've picked the ones that we did in the top tiers, so make sure to read their description below as well (if you aren't sure why a certain weapon is in the tier we've placed it in).

All weapons in Tower of Fantasy are good

Just a quick disclaimer - before we completely dismiss any of the weapons (or characters if you may), it's important to know that all of them are good. Each one can prove useful if it's being used in a certain situation - and especially at the beginning of the game, there's going to be no such thing as a bad draw. The top-tier picks on our tier list are great in the early game as well, but you will truly see them shine in the mid to late stages.

So without further ado, let's check out the Tower of Fantasy tier list!