Tower of Fantasy tier list - Every game character ranked
Do you want to know which are the best characters in Tower of Fantasy? Then hop onto our Tower of Fantasy tier list, which will guide you through all the characters currently available in the game as well as their features and what they bring to the team!
Tower of Fantasy is a long-awaited RPG that might seem fairly similar to Genshin Impact at first, but it has a much more elaborate character creation system and entirely different gameplay. The game's gacha system is a little bit different than what one might expect at first glance, but once you get to understand it, it's going to prove pretty intuitive and simple.
The best characters in Tower of FantasyWhen we're talking about the best characters in Tower of Fantasy, we will mostly talk about weapons - that's right, the gacha is actually for weapons, which appear as characters. This makes for a very neat feature that will play an important role in the game later on when you face stronger opponents, and when every stat provided by a weapon adds up to your character's overall strength.
When it comes to picking the best ones, the ToF tier list we've created will expand on why we've picked the ones that we did in the top tiers, so make sure to read their description below as well (if you aren't sure why a certain weapon is in the tier we've placed it in).
All weapons in Tower of Fantasy are goodJust a quick disclaimer - before we completely dismiss any of the weapons (or characters if you may), it's important to know that all of them are good. Each one can prove useful if it's being used in a certain situation - and especially at the beginning of the game, there's going to be no such thing as a bad draw. The top-tier picks on our tier list are great in the early game as well, but you will truly see them shine in the mid to late stages.
So without further ado, let's check out the Tower of Fantasy tier list!
1
SS tier
King - Scythe of the Crow
- Element: Fire
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Crown Token, Warren Fossil 3D Hykros Puzzle, Void Angel Figurine, Limited Peanut Figurine, Limited Tata Figurine, Aida Comic, Silver Cookware, New Game Console, Smarty Doll, Snow Globe, Meteorite in a Bottle, Gem Necklace, Retro Harmonica, Postcard of Aida, Snack Box
King is an amazing character that can shatter the opponent's shield and apply a damage over time effect, and he is one of the characters with the highest default attack in the game. Of course, he is the main DPS unit that can also deal AoE damage to surrounding units, easily landing him at the very top of the Tower of Fantasy tier list amongst the best characters.
Nemesis - Venus
- Element: Volt
- Role: Support
- Favourite gifts: Aida Comic, Banges Specialty, Angela Ornament, Plush Toy, Limited Peanut Figurine, Smarty Doll, Snow Globe, Moonrabbit Kit, New Kalka Ornament, Tailor-made Suit, Tartarus Ornament, Cat Throw Pillow, Perfume Bottle, Mini Potted Plant, Flower Bouquet, Paper Pinwheel, Wool Scarf, Nice Picture Frame
Nemesis can be an outstanding support unit that has the ability to heal up and further boost the damage dealt by attacks. She can deal AoE damage as well, and provide useful heals to the entire team. Nemesis is currently one of the best supporters in Tower of Fantasy.
Samir - Dual EM Stars
- Element: Volt
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Banges Specialty, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Music Box, Plush Toy, Smarty Doll, New Game Console, Chess Set, Cat Throw Pillow, Coloring Book, Moonrabbit Kit, Paper Pinwheel, Custom Poker Deck
Samir, similar to King, has truly amazing DPS which can shred through the enemies. She can paralyze and electrocute them, which further causes them to be unable to receive buffs. The overall damage potential of Samir is only outshined by the ability to fast-chain the skills which can obliterate opponents extremely quickly.
Crow - Thunderblades
- Element: Volt
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Limited Tata Figurine, Aida Comic, Crown Token, Angela Ornament, Limited Peanut Figurine, Metal Alf Figurine, Void Angel Figurine, New Game Console, Crazy Dumont Figurine, Spirit Princess Figurine, Perfume Bottle, Vitamin Pack, Tailor-made Suit, Snack Box, Flower Bouquet, Wool Scarf
Crow plays a very decent role when it comes to crowd control, since his abilities not only deal a lot of damage but also can knock back the opponents and paralyze them. He can also inflict more damage to low HP opponents while reducing the damage he takes.
2
S tier
Cocoritter - Absolute Zero
- Element: Ice
- Role: Support
- Favourite gifts: Crown Token, Warren Fossil 3D Hykros Puzzle, Void Angel Figurine, Limited Peanut Figurine, Limited Tata Figurine, Aida Comic, Silver Cookware, New Game Console, Smarty Doll, Snow Globe, Meteorite in a Bottle, Gem Necklace, Retro Harmonica, Postcard of Aida, Snack Box
With the ability to freeze enemies, heal and support allies, Cocoritter is one of the top-tier supports currently in the game, only preceded by Nemesis. She can create an area to fully heal allies, and when using Swift Deliverance, she can also fully clear the user of all debuffs. However, she still has some flaws, and currently belongs just a bit lower from the top of the tier list.
Tsubasa - Icewind Arrow
- Element: Ice
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Plush Toy, Aida Comic, Void Angel Figurine, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Limited Peanut Figurine, Metal Alf Figurine, New Game Console, Crown Token, Snow Globe, Warren Fossil, Spirit Princess Figurine, Crazy Dumont Figurine, Meteorite in a Bottle, Postcard of Aida, Snack Box, Retro Harmonica
Tsubasa can stack up damage, increasing it by quite a lot - once unleashed, she can inflict deadly shots while applying freeze and frostbite onto the enemies. If she hits an enemy's weak point or lands a headshot, she can further boost the damage dealt to the target.
3
A tier
Huma - Molten Shield V2
- Element: Fire
- Role: Defense
- Favourite gifts: Angela Ornament, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Aida Comic, Limited Peanut Figurine, Music Box, New Game Console, Snow Globe, Chess Set, Colouring Book, New Kalka Ornament, Perfume Bottle, Tailor-made Suit, Tartarus Ornament, Vitamin Pack, Custom Poker Deck, Flower Bouquet, Nice Picture Frame, Wool Scarf, Mini Potted Plant
Huma ignites opponents and deals damage over time, but can also knock the target back and gain damage reduction. Overall, she's a very solid tank for the team if the situation requires one. Huma also has fairly short cooldowns, making her a very good pick for certain scenarios.
Meryl - Rosy Edge
- Element: Ice
- Role: Defense
- Favourite gifts: Warren Fossil, Snow Globe, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Crown Token, Silver Cookware, Smarty Doll, Void Angel Figurine, Gem Necklace, Meteorite in a Bottle, Retro Harmonica, Meteorite in a Bottle
A tank hybrid with the ability to heal and inflict damage, Meryl can be quite fun to play in situations that require you to play something that needs some resistance or immunity to crowd control as well as sustain.
Zero - Negating Cube
- Element: Fire
- Role: Support
- Favourite gifts: New Game Console, Aida Comic, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Crown Token, Limited Peanut Figurine, Plush Toy, Music Box, Colouring Book, Chess Set, Snack Box, Custom Poker Deck
Zero is a utility character that reduces the healing received by enemies, reducing their speed as well while granting allies and himself immunity. He can also heal allies, making him a versatile character. He is very viable, although he is officially in the middle of the Tower of Fantasy tier list.
Shiro - Chakram of the Seas
- Element: Physical
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Silver Cookware, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Warren Fossil, Crown Token, Banges Specialty, Metal Alf Figurine, Music Box, Smarty Doll, Void Angel Figurine, Snow Globe, Gem Necklace, Meteorite in a Bottle, Tool Set, Dumbbells, Retro Harmonica, Postcard of Aida
Shiro is a Physical DPS unit that can cause lots of damage in short succession, being able to reset cooldowns and boost the damage dealt by allies.
4
B tier
Bai Ling - Nightingale's Feather
- Element: Physical
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Warren Fossil, Snow Globe, Angela Ornament, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Crown Token, Limited Peanut Figurine, Void Angel Figurine, Smarty Doll, Silver Cookware, Gem Necklace, Meteorite in a Bottle, New Kalka Ornament, Tartarus Ornament, Mini Potted Plant, Retro Harmonica, Postcard of Aida, Nice Picture Frame
She is a DPS unit that can apply grievous effects on the target, causing them to take additional damage. Can work well in some situations, but overall is not something you want to use constantly.
Ene - Pummeler
- Element: Ice
- Role: Defense
- Favourite gifts: 3D Hykros Puzzle, Bangel Specialty, Angela Ornament, Limited Peanut Figurine, Music Box, New Game Console, Plush Toy, Smarty Doll, Snow Globe, Cat Throw Pillow, Chess Set, Colouring Book, Moonrabbit Kit, Tartarus Ornament, New Kalka Ornament, Custom Poker Deck, Mini Potted Plant, Mini Pinwheel, Nice Picture Frame
Ene can taunt enemies and reduce the damage received, making her a pretty solid tank. She can also inflict crowd control effects, which makes her pretty good in situations that require you to have a front-line unit that can withstand an attack, or simply if you want to slow down the opponents with well-placed stuns.
Pepper - Staff of Scars
- Element: Volt
- Role: Support
- Favourite gifts: Angela Ornament, Aida Comic, Crown Token, Limited Peanut Figurine, Smarty Doll, Silver Cookware, Snow Globe, Warren Fossil, Gem Necklace, New Kalka Ornament, Tartarus Ornament, Perfume Bottle, Tailor-made Suot, Vitamin Pack, Flower Bouquet, Mini Potten Plant, Nice Picture Frame, Wool Scarf
Pepper can heal allies and a has decent dodge chance, which automatically triggers said healing effect. She can also inflict some crowd control effects.
5
C tier
Echo - Thunderous Helberd
- Element: Volt
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Aida Comic, New Game Console, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Angela Ornament, Crown Token, Limited Peanut Figurine, Limited Tata Figurine, Music Box, Chess Set, Colouring Book, Tailor-made Suit, Perfume Bottle, Vitamin Pack, Custom Poker Deck, Flower Bouquet, Retro Harmonica, Snack Box, Wool Scarf
Can briefly paralyze the target, has a chance to grant allies attack boosting buffs (highly dependent on the chance to shatter the opponent's shield) - not too reliable in the long run.
Hilda - The Terminator
- Element: Ice
- Role: DPS
- Favourite gifts: Limited Tata Figurine, Banges Specialty, Crown Token, Limited Peanut Figurine, Metal Alf Figurine, New Game Console, Plush Toy, Void Angel Figurine, Smarty Doll, Cat Throw Pillow, Crazy Dumont Figurine, Moonrabbit Kit, Spirit Princess Figurine, Snack Box, Paper Pinwheel
Hilda can freeze the target and reduce their weapon charge rate, but even with all the damage increases granted by her skills, her damage output is still a little bit lacklustre in the long run. Can do well in the early stages of the game, though.