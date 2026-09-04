Gefion

Element: Frost

Role: DPS / Sub-DPS

Premier Frost carry equipped with her signature Fairy Wreath weapon. Highly potent off-field deployable mechanics allow her to dish out massive AoE Frost damage without hogging field time, enabling quick-swap rotations.

Agleia

Element : Frost / Volt

: Frost / Volt Role: DPS / Benediction

Amazing frost carry with insane movement. That said, she’s mechanically demanding, it will take some time to get use to her kit. She needs 1-star. If you can make her 3-stars go for it.

Salidy

Element :Flame / Physical

:Flame / Physical Role:DPS

Salidy is the newest Flame carry. Her kit is designed to shred shields and provide massive burst.

Veronika

Element :Frost/Volt

:Frost/Volt Role:DPS

Veronika is a top‑tier SSR Volt‑Frost DPS in Tower of Fantasy. She plays fast and aggressive with combo chains, extra attacks from Ballista cards/Reload points, and huge burst damage

Nanto

Element : Physical

: Physical Role: DPS

Mery Ironheart

Nanto hits hard with burst damage and really shines in late‑game boss fights and tough exploration. His kit dishes out a ton of damage, so he’s a strong pick in both PvE and PvP. Most players see him as one of the top characters right now.

Element :Volt/Frost

:Volt/Frost Role: Tank/Support

Arguably the best unit in the current meta as she combines top DPS with shield penetration, crowd control, and healing. Top pick for pretty much every type of content.

Lechesis

Element :Flame/Physical

:Flame/Physical Role: Support

Lachesis is a great new support character. Her main job isn't just healing; it's making her teammates way stronger with powerful buffs. She's especially useful for tackling the game's hardest content.

Helene

Element :Frost/Volt

:Frost/Volt Role: DPS / Shatter

Helena is a top‑tier DPS carry whose specialty is shield breaking and high AoE damage.

Hipper

Element :Bolt/Frost

:Bolt/Frost Role: DPS

Hipper's a powerful new damage dealer who melts enemies with lightning and ice, but she's expensive to build and takes serious skill to play well.

Aster

Element :Flame/Physical

:Flame/Physical Role: DPS

Strong attacks (Astral Slash, Meteor Rush), plus invincibility and team damage immunity. Great for team builds, high damage, and tanky support.

King - Scythe of the Crow

Element : Fire

: Fire Role : DPS

: DPS Favourite gifts: Crown Token, Warren Fossil 3D Hykros Puzzle, Void Angel Figurine, Limited Peanut Figurine, Limited Tata Figurine, Aida Comic, Silver Cookware, New Game Console, Smarty Doll, Snow Globe, Meteorite in a Bottle, Gem Necklace, Retro Harmonica, Postcard of Aida, Snack Box

King is an amazing character who can shatter the opponent's shield and apply a damage-over-time effect. He also possesses one of the highest default attacks in the game. Of course, he is the main DPS unit that can also deal AoE damage to surrounding units, easily landing him at the very top of our Tower of Fantasy tier list amongst the best weapons.

Nemesis - Venus

Element : Volt

: Volt Role : Support

: Support Favourite gifts: Aida Comic, Banges Specialty, Angela Ornament, Plush Toy, Limited Peanut Figurine, Smarty Doll, Snow Globe, Moonrabbit Kit, New Kalka Ornament, Tailor-made Suit, Tartarus Ornament, Cat Throw Pillow, Perfume Bottle, Mini Potted Plant, Flower Bouquet, Paper Pinwheel, Wool Scarf, Nice Picture Frame

Nemesis can be an outstanding support unit that has the ability to heal up and further boost the damage dealt by attacks. She can deal AoE damage as well and provide useful heals to the entire team. Nemesis is currently one of the best supporters in Tower of Fantasy.

Samir - Dual EM Stars

Element : Volt

: Volt Role : DPS

: DPS Favourite gifts: Banges Speciality, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Music Box, Plush Toy, Smarty Doll, New Game Console, Chess Set, Cat Throw Pillow, Coloring Book, Moonrabbit Kit, Paper Pinwheel, Custom Poker Deck

Samir, similar to King, has truly amazing DPS, which can shred through the enemies. She can paralyse and electrocute them, which further causes them to be unable to receive buffs. The overall damage potential of Samir is only outshone by the ability to fast-chain the skills, which can obliterate opponents extremely quickly.

Crow - Thunderblades

Element : Volt

: Volt Role : DPS

: DPS Favourite gifts: Limited Tata Figurine, Aida Comic, Crown Token, Angela Ornament, Limited Peanut Figurine, Metal Alf Figurine, Void Angel Figurine, New Game Console, Crazy Dumont Figurine, Spirit Princess Figurine, Perfume Bottle, Vitamin Pack, Tailor-made Suit, Snack Box, Flower Bouquet, Wool Scarf

Crow plays a very decent role when it comes to crowd control since his abilities not only deal a lot of damage but also can knock back opponents and paralyse them. He can also inflict more damage to low HP opponents while reducing the damage he takes.

Roslyn

Element :Ice

:Ice Role: DPS

Claudia - Guren Blade

Element : Physical

: Physical Role : DPS

: DPS Favourite gifts: Angela Ornament, Snow Globe, 3D Hykros Puzzle, Aida Comic, Limited Peanut Figurine, Void Angel Figurine, Warren Fossil, Meteorite in a Bottle, New Kalka Ornament, Perfume Bottle, Tailor-Made Suit, Tartarus Ornament, Vitamin Pack, Flower Bouquet, Mini Potted Plant, Nice Picture Frame, Postercard of Aida, Retro Harmonica, Wool Scarf

Claudia can be an extremely fast damage dealer who can go invisible, and while she is able to greatly boost her damage output, she can also be fairly useful to the entire team. She works amazingly with Shiro and Nemesis, since that lineup can basically unlock her full potential.

Cobalt-B - Flaming Revolver

Element : Flame

: Flame Role: DPS

Alyss - Immortal Wings

Element : Ice

: Ice Role: DPS

Fiona - Moonstar Bracelet

Element : Altered

: Altered Role: Support

Umi - Mobius

Element : Physical

: Physical Role: DPS

Marc - Dawn

Element : Physical

: Physical Role: Defense

Rubilia - Lost Melody

Element : Volt

: Volt Role: DPS

Rubilia - Liu Huo

Element : Flame

: Flame Role: DPS

Nan Yi - Purple Bamboo

Element : Altered

: Altered Role: DPS/Support

Nan Yi (released in version 3.4) is a simulacrum that can be used both as a damage carry and a support. Her versatility makes her a valuable asset to have as she can fit in almost any team. Not only does she deal a good amount of damage to the enemies, but she also grapples them and buffs her allies.

Brevey

Element: Volt/Frost

Volt/Frost Role: Support

Brevey is the latest Volt / Frost Benediction that was released on patch 3.5. She's arguably the best Support currently in the game.

Meryl Ironheart

Element :Volt/Frost

:Volt/Frost Role: Tank

Meryl is a Vault character that can be used as a main DPS or a sub DPS. She has a variety of skills that can be used to deal damage, buff her team, and control the battlefield