Honkai: Star Rail unveils details about the upcoming version 2.2 update

With the Penacony storyline concluding, what does the future behold for Trailblazers?

Penacony storyline culminates in the version 2.2 update

Two new characters to be added - Miss Robin and Boothill

Charmony Festival also set to take place in this patch

We finally have some clarity on Honkai: Star Rail’s highly anticipated update, version 2.2, titled Then Wake to Weep. The latest patch is due in a couple of weeks and will finally lead to the grand finale of the Penacony adventure that began with v2.0. In addition, you can also take part in several gameplay events and get your hands on two new characters.

In version 2.2 of Honkai: Star Rail, you will be able to get your hands on two playable characters, Miss Robin and Boothill. The former is a 5-star character who uses the power of harmony and music to support her allies with various buffs.

Boothill, on the other hand, is another 5-star cyborg cowboy who wants to take revenge on the Interastral Peace Corporation. His ultimate showcases his true power as a Galaxy Ranger as he deals devastating damage to his opponents.

You’ll find these two characters in the Charmony Festival, where people from all over the cosmos will be in attendance. From the breathtaking Festivity Auditions to the Moment of Scorchsand, the event features a variety of exciting events. As you progress through these audition stages, you will get a chance to enter the Penacony Grand Theatre, which is the heart of this festival.

As for the main storyline, get ready to be part of new Dreamscapes and The Family’s secrets are revealed. We begin at the Dreamflux Reef, which is quite unlike the other Penaconian fantasies. You can only get here with the use of particular resources and distinctive methods. While the region is unknown, you’re going to meet a bunch of familiar but unexpected faces.

Honkai: Star Rail’s version 2.2 will be released on May 8th. Prepare for its arrival by downloading the game now for free on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.