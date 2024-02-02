Top 10 mobile games like Fortnite

Updated on February 2nd, 2024 - added more games.

You're a fan of Fortnite, but you're bored of it and looking for something a bit different? These ten mobile games similar to Fortnite will do the trick.

Though the now classic film Battle Royale came out years ago, the concept has only recently exploded in the world of gaming. This is primarily thanks to the popular Fortnite from Epic Games. It has grown from a cartoon multiplayer experience to one of the most highly competitive battle royale games being played professionally. Though its star power may have waned in years, it continues to maintain a strong player base with new updates, seasons, and content being released seemingly every month. With such great success, there are those who would try to follow the formula.

While the battle royale aspect of Fortnite is definitely one of its defining features, it's not what it's all about. In addition to weapons, players also have access to a variety of utility items and materials to find and harvest around the map. By using these, they can create huge defenses or "forts" to provide instant cover should they enter a firefight out in the open. This gives the game both crafting and survival-like elements. There are several other titles you can look to if you're looking for a different, yet familiar, experience.

Best Fortnite-like mobile games