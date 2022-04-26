Alchemy Stars codes: April 2022

Weekly updated redeem codes for AS!

- Added 1 new redeem code

Are you on the hunt for the Alchemy Stars codes to get a headstart in the newly released RPG? Well, you have landed in the right place during your search. In this article, we will list the most recent and updated codes for Alchemy Stars.

Alchemy Stars is a fantasy RPG, developed by PROXIMA BETA, a subsidiary of Tencent Games. The game is about embarking on an adventure while tackling the evil Eclipsites who are determined to disrupt the peace of the land.

You play as the lone survivor whilst the last Caelestites are tasked to fight against the Eclipsites with Aurorians by your side. Enjoy the new fantasy-filled adventure title with an impressive soundtrack and breathtaking key arts and graphics.

Active redeem Codes

ASSK14TH975 - New!

ASTH2022VD

ASTH2022CNY

From March 10th - March 28, 2022, there is a special event

Log in for 1 Day: Cloud Island Letter ×200, General Jasper II ×5

Log in for 2 Days: Lumamber ×100, Nightium ×5,000

Log in for 3 Days: Cloud Island Letter ×300, Recharger Pack ×1

Log in for 4 Days: Lumamber ×200, Anonymous Gift I ×3

Log in for 5 Days: Cloud Island Letter 500, Nightium ×10,000

Log in for 6 Days: Panacea ×5, Recharger Pack ×2

Log in for 7 Days: Cloud Island Letter ×1,000 and Anonymous Gift I ×4

Log in for 8 Days: Lumamber ×500, Smiling Rinne (exclusive event avatar) ×1

alchemyfanart - Rewards: Anonymous Gift II, 5,000 Nightium

Alchemycosplay - Rewards: General Jasper I, 5,000 Nightium

alchemyweek2 - Rewards: 150 Lumamber, 10,000 Nightium

alchemyweek3 - Rewards: Anonymous Gift II, 5,000 Nightium

Happy White Valentine's Day! "Dearest Navigator, we've arranged this ball for you..."

"Who would you like to dance with?" If we exceed 3,140 likes and retweets (EN+US), we will randomly select 5 lucky Navigators to receive a Fleur badge!#AlchemyStars#WhiteValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/p0kYiTwIWT — Alchemy Stars (@AlchemyStarsEN) March 14, 2022

Expired

ASTH2022

Lighttower1

queen1

northland0

grace0

Asyouwish

lumopolis1202 - Rewards: 300 Lumamber, 1 Star Flare, 30,000 Nighteum, 5 General Jasper I, Maple Bonsai Furniture

Stone Forces
Alter Blade
Hired Gunner



Alter Blade



Hired Gunner

alchemystarsbr01

alchemystarslatam01

alchemystarslatam001

alchemystarslatam002

alchemystarslatam003

The Divine

ocean



manticore brooch

whiplash

sunshine - Rewards: 1x Star Flare, 30k Nightium



The Divine - Rewards: 2x Anonymous Gift II, 5x General Jasper I, 3k Nightium



Scarlet Lette - Rewards: 10k Nightium, 150 Heartstones



bonacie - Rewards: 3k Nightium, 2x Tier 1 Jasper for each element

sanguine crystal - Rewards: 5x Anonymous Gift,10k Nightium

TirHotel100 - Rewards: 30 Prism, 5000 Nightium

alchemystars - 3k Nightium, 200 Heartstone and 2xT2 Gifts (US server)

oddjobs

Sakaeblade

dawnflower

summer



istvan

theseed

How to redeem Alchemy Stars codes step by step?

First of all, launch the game .

. After you are done with the tutorial, click on the Notices icon on the left of your home screen

At the bottom, you'll see the Code Redeeming Center

Click on Redeem Now

Pick the correct server

Copy one of the codes from the list below and remember the codes are case-sensitive.

and remember the codes are case-sensitive. Finally hit on the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

