Alchemy Stars codes: April 2022

Weekly updated redeem codes for AS!

By Pocket Gamer staff
iOS + Android
| Alchemy Stars
Updated on April 26th, 2022 - Added 1 new redeem code

Are you on the hunt for the Alchemy Stars codes to get a headstart in the newly released RPG? Well, you have landed in the right place during your search. In this article, we will list the most recent and updated codes for Alchemy Stars.

Alchemy Stars is a fantasy RPG, developed by PROXIMA BETA, a subsidiary of Tencent Games. The game is about embarking on an adventure while tackling the evil Eclipsites who are determined to disrupt the peace of the land.

You play as the lone survivor whilst the last Caelestites are tasked to fight against the Eclipsites with Aurorians by your side. Enjoy the new fantasy-filled adventure title with an impressive soundtrack and breathtaking key arts and graphics.

Active redeem Codes

  • ASSK14TH975 - New!
  • ASTH2022VD 
  • ASTH2022CNY 

From March 10th - March 28, 2022, there is a special event

  • Log in for 1 Day: Cloud Island Letter ×200, General Jasper II ×5
  • Log in for 2 Days: Lumamber ×100, Nightium ×5,000
  • Log in for 3 Days: Cloud Island Letter ×300, Recharger Pack ×1
  • Log in for 4 Days: Lumamber ×200, Anonymous Gift I ×3
  • Log in for 5 Days: Cloud Island Letter 500, Nightium ×10,000
  • Log in for 6 Days: Panacea ×5, Recharger Pack ×2
  • Log in for 7 Days: Cloud Island Letter ×1,000 and Anonymous Gift I ×4
  • Log in for 8 Days: Lumamber ×500, Smiling Rinne (exclusive event avatar) ×1
Alchemy Stars JP Server codes
  • alchemyfanart - Rewards: Anonymous Gift II, 5,000 Nightium
  • Alchemycosplay - Rewards: General Jasper I, 5,000 Nightium
  • alchemyweek2 - Rewards: 150 Lumamber, 10,000 Nightium 
  • alchemyweek3 - Rewards: Anonymous Gift II, 5,000 Nightium

Expired

  • ASTH2022
  • Lighttower1 
  • queen1
  • northland0
  • grace0
  • Asyouwish
  • lumopolis1202 - Rewards: 300 Lumamber, 1 Star Flare, 30,000 Nighteum, 5 General Jasper I, Maple Bonsai Furniture 
  • Stone Forces 
  • Alter Blade 
  • Hired Gunner 
  • alchemystarsbr01
  • alchemystarslatam01
  • alchemystarslatam001
  • alchemystarslatam002
  • alchemystarslatam003
  • The Divine 
  • ocean 
  • manticore brooch
  • whiplash 
  • sunshine - Rewards: 1x Star Flare, 30k Nightium (New!)
  • The Divine - Rewards: 2x Anonymous Gift II, 5x General Jasper I, 3k Nightium (New!)
  • Scarlet Lette - Rewards: 10k Nightium, 150 Heartstones (New!)
  • bonacie - Rewards: 3k Nightium, 2x Tier 1 Jasper for each element (New!)
  • sanguine crystal - Rewards: 5x Anonymous Gift,10k Nightium
  • TirHotel100 - Rewards: 30 Prism, 5000 Nightium
  • alchemystars - 3k Nightium, 200 Heartstone and 2xT2 Gifts (US server)
  • oddjobs 
  • Sakaeblade 
  • dawnflower
  • summer
  • istvan
  • theseed 
Alchemy Stars redeeming a code

How to redeem Alchemy Stars codes step by step?

  • First of all, launch the game.
  • After you are done with the tutorial, click on the Notices icon on the left of your home screen
  • At the bottom, you'll see the Code Redeeming Center
  • Click on Redeem Now
  • Pick the correct server
  • Copy one of the codes from the list below and remember the codes are case-sensitive.
  • Finally hit on the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

What are Alchemy Stars codes?

Upon redeeming these codes you will be granted Nightium, Hearthstone and some rare gifts. The codes are sent out by the developer of the game, so it is completely safe to use in-game. The process to redeem the codes is also legal as there is in-game support available for them.

How to get more Alchemy Stars codes?

The simplest and easiest way to get more Alchemy Stars codes is by bookmarking us, as we frequently update our page whenever a new code is sent out. Or else, you can follow the official Twitter page of the developer, where you can find codes to claim as they're released. Make sure to claim them right away as the codes tend to expire after a few usages. Don't forget to check out our Alchemy Stars tier list after you are done with your free rewards!

Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.