Alchemy Stars codes: April 2022
Weekly updated redeem codes for AS!
| Alchemy Stars
Are you on the hunt for the Alchemy Stars codes to get a headstart in the newly released RPG? Well, you have landed in the right place during your search. In this article, we will list the most recent and updated codes for Alchemy Stars.
Alchemy Stars is a fantasy RPG, developed by PROXIMA BETA, a subsidiary of Tencent Games. The game is about embarking on an adventure while tackling the evil Eclipsites who are determined to disrupt the peace of the land.
You play as the lone survivor whilst the last Caelestites are tasked to fight against the Eclipsites with Aurorians by your side. Enjoy the new fantasy-filled adventure title with an impressive soundtrack and breathtaking key arts and graphics.
Active redeem Codes
- ASSK14TH975 - New!
- ASTH2022VD
- ASTH2022CNY
From March 10th - March 28, 2022, there is a special event
- Log in for 1 Day: Cloud Island Letter ×200, General Jasper II ×5
- Log in for 2 Days: Lumamber ×100, Nightium ×5,000
- Log in for 3 Days: Cloud Island Letter ×300, Recharger Pack ×1
- Log in for 4 Days: Lumamber ×200, Anonymous Gift I ×3
- Log in for 5 Days: Cloud Island Letter 500, Nightium ×10,000
- Log in for 6 Days: Panacea ×5, Recharger Pack ×2
- Log in for 7 Days: Cloud Island Letter ×1,000 and Anonymous Gift I ×4
- Log in for 8 Days: Lumamber ×500, Smiling Rinne (exclusive event avatar) ×1
- alchemyfanart - Rewards: Anonymous Gift II, 5,000 Nightium
- Alchemycosplay - Rewards: General Jasper I, 5,000 Nightium
- alchemyweek2 - Rewards: 150 Lumamber, 10,000 Nightium
- alchemyweek3 - Rewards: Anonymous Gift II, 5,000 Nightium
Happy White Valentine's Day! "Dearest Navigator, we've arranged this ball for you..."
"Who would you like to dance with?" If we exceed 3,140 likes and retweets (EN+US), we will randomly select 5 lucky Navigators to receive a Fleur badge!#AlchemyStars#WhiteValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/p0kYiTwIWT — Alchemy Stars (@AlchemyStarsEN) March 14, 2022
Expired
- ASTH2022
- Lighttower1
- queen1
- northland0
- grace0
- Asyouwish
- lumopolis1202 - Rewards: 300 Lumamber, 1 Star Flare, 30,000 Nighteum, 5 General Jasper I, Maple Bonsai Furniture
- Stone Forces
- Alter Blade
- Hired Gunner
- alchemystarsbr01
- alchemystarslatam01
- alchemystarslatam001
- alchemystarslatam002
- alchemystarslatam003
- The Divine
- ocean
- manticore brooch
- whiplash
- sunshine - Rewards: 1x Star Flare, 30k Nightium (New!)
- The Divine - Rewards: 2x Anonymous Gift II, 5x General Jasper I, 3k Nightium (New!)
- Scarlet Lette - Rewards: 10k Nightium, 150 Heartstones (New!)
- bonacie - Rewards: 3k Nightium, 2x Tier 1 Jasper for each element (New!)
- sanguine crystal - Rewards: 5x Anonymous Gift,10k Nightium
- TirHotel100 - Rewards: 30 Prism, 5000 Nightium
- alchemystars - 3k Nightium, 200 Heartstone and 2xT2 Gifts (US server)
- oddjobs
- Sakaeblade
- dawnflower
- summer
- istvan
- theseed
How to redeem Alchemy Stars codes step by step?
- First of all, launch the game.
- After you are done with the tutorial, click on the Notices icon on the left of your home screen
- At the bottom, you'll see the Code Redeeming Center
- Click on Redeem Now
- Pick the correct server
- Copy one of the codes from the list below and remember the codes are case-sensitive.
- Finally hit on the Redeem button to claim your rewards.