Top 25 best iOS RPGs for iPhone and iPad
Our list of the best iOS RPGs available for all devices
Updated on February 2, 2022: New entries added, updated with download links
As far as mobile gaming has come over the past decade, we still don't naturally associate the role-playing genre with portable play. However, this list of best iOS RPGs for iPhones and iPad is so vast now that we could probably make it double and some of the impressive games would still be left out.
Role-playing games, as they're more commonly known, are typically seen as the preserve of console and PC gamers. With 100-hour run times and labyrinthine combat systems, it's not hard to see why.
But there are a couple of factors in the mobile RPG boom. One thing is simply the capabilities of modern smartphones. With laptop-level processing power and larger, sharper displays, your modern flagship phone can accommodate these complex worlds with ease.
For another thing, role-playing games have become way more diverse than before. Yes, there are plenty of straight ports on iOS, but role-playing mechanics now find their way into all sorts of unexpected places.
The list of best iOS RPGsWe've sought to reflect this diversity in the following list. You'll see that plenty of classic games, JRPGs, and tactical RPGs have made the cut. But there are plenty of original mobile-focused experiences too.
We're all role players these days, whether we realise it or not.
What's that? You don't see your favourite mobile RPG on the list? Sorry about that. But while 25 sounds like a pretty long list, we know for a fact we've left a whole bunch of stone-cold greats off. Let us know about your own mobile RPG favourites for iPhones in the comments below. Original post by Jon Mundy, now maintained by Pocket Gamer Staff
Wayward Souls
An action RPG for mobiles of the highest order, Wayward Souls mixes tactile combat with lively physics, randomized dungeons, and bucket-loads of secrets. While it doesn't feature a multiplayer option, the single-player mode will more than allow you to truly enjoy this pixelated-bloody wonder.
Furthermore, the cool top-down perspective and the 16-bit look it offers, blend in perfectly with its general play style, making pixel graphics lovers like myself hyped for the next dungeon! You know it is exceptional when it's rated 10/10! . It's a brilliant title from every point of view.Download Wayward Souls
Knights of the Old Republic
Yes, you can actually be a Jedi Knight, shaping your power-set and choosing whether to pursue the light or the dark side. Naturally, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a contender for the best mobile RPG ever. Does it have amazing, over-the-top graphics? No. But if you're a true Star Wars aficionado, you will never complain about such a minuscule detail.
Everything that you'll encounter in KOTOR, from the storyline to the actual gameplay feels good, and with such amazing lightsabers, is there really any doubt?Download Knights of the Old Republic
Banner Saga 2
The Banner Saga franchise eschews the usual sub-Tolkien and JRPG steampunk settings in favor of a beautifully downbeat Nordic universe. This sequel picks were the original left off with another memorably bleak adventure, and characters that will shape up to become key to the story.
I can't begin to describe just how amazing it is, and if you haven't played the first one, I strongly suggest you also give that one a shot. You'd be surprised at how good a simple RPG for iOS and Android like this one could really be. We absolutely loved (and still do) Banner Saga 2, and if you're eager to learn why make sure to read our review!Download Banner Saga 2
Final Fantasy VIII
For every FF fan, this one will take you on a trip down memory lane! If you ever dreamed about playing it on your mobile, now is the best time for it. FF8 is as beautiful as you could imagine - from the soundtrack to the cutscenes, every aspect of it is top-notch, making it one of the best iOS RPGs at the moment.
FFVIII has enhanced character models and exciting battles, just like you would expect with (almost) every FF title - but, it also has some newer features, to make it more enjoyable for 2021 players.Download Final Fantasy VIII
Darkest Dungeon
Hysterically grim and relentlessly punishing, this side-scrolling turn-based RPG for iOS, Android, consoles and PC is ideally suited to fans of Lovecraft, in-depth party management, and masochists. Yes, you heard that right. While it might look "cool and edgy" at first sight, it's actually just a nightmarish battle between light and stress - quite literally.
Do you need more light to keep things easier? Or do you want to risk it all for the... biscuit? Well, that's entirely up to you. If you've got the nerves of steel and mental fortitude to adventure into the Darkest Dungeon, it's all on you.
Knights of Pen and Paper 2
This turn-based masterpiece has drained more batteries than many of us would like to admit - it's highly addictive, and it's super fun - that, if you like pixel art. Similar to many other role-playing games out there, you can form a party and deploy it to battle enemies in super dangerous dungeons, craft equipment and upgrade the stats of your characters.
If you miss those old tabletop iOS RPGs, then grab the Knights of Pen and Paper 2 - it's probably the closest thing you'd find to it! Don's miss our Knights of Pen and Paper 2 review - while we didn't write it in a dungeon, it is pretty dark.
Download Knights of Pen and Paper 2
Old School RuneScape
One of the finest and most enduring MMOs comes to mobile - and it's just as good as ever. Still rocking thousands of players, this true cross-platform masterpiece really took over the list of the best iOS RPGs of all time. You have the charm of the original, while still being well-adapted to mobile devices.
While its graphics are still... old school, you will never find a player complaining about them or wishing to upgrade them to fit the modern standards.
Old School RuneScape only gets better and better with each passing year. Our Old School RuneScape review too - it stays true to the old school approach we love. Did we use old school enough yet?
Dungeon Rushers
An excellent dungeon crawler that's been finely honed for mobile play - all topped off with a sharply written story, which should make this title a must-get on the tactical players' must-have list. With simple turn-based combat and plenty of rooms to explore, players can get a taste of a classical RPG for iOS in the best way possible.
Deploy colourful characters in a traditional front-to-back formation, and come up with all kinds of tactics to conquer the map. Crawl dungeons or don't it's up to you - but you better not miss our Dungeon Rushers review.
Star Wars: KOTOR II
This sequel to long-time favourite Knights of the Old Republic is another classic slice of RPG adventure set in everyone's favourite sci-fi universe. It's more of the same, which is fine by us - players will create a Jedi avatar and take on the quest to defeat Darth Malak, the Sith Lord.
With plenty of iconic locations and characters, players will be able to progress through the campaign, while making decisions that will slowly pull them closer to the Dark or Light Side of the Force. Certainly one of the best Mobile RPGs that you can get your hands on.
Galaxy of Pen and Paper
This title is just like Knights of Pen and Paper, only with a sci-fi theme. Galaxy of Pen and Paper once again tips its hat to the fine tradition of tabletop role-playing in trademark cheeky fashion. If you were wondering where the differences lay between the two, it's pretty self-explanatory.
Instead of wandering the Earth or any sort of earthly plans, you'll now travel the galaxy and planets. You could look at it like a leveled up Knights of Pen and Paper!
Download Galaxy of Pen and Paper
Might & Magic Elemental Guardians
A remarkably confident and generously proportioned free-to-play mid-core role-playing game that not only has good quality graphics but also clean and gameplay, Might & Magic Elemental Guardians is a title that cannot be overlooked. Players can build then own team of warriors and send them into a succession of beautifully rendered battles. Although a lot of people would say that it belongs in the list of best gachas, you need to remember that it's a subgenre of this niche. So, Might & Magic Elemental Guardians certainly belong on the list of best mobile RPGs, and therefore, iOS.
The key is choosing the best time to attack and use the skills, otherwise, you might end up going empty-handed to battle the big bad boss at the end! In our review, we've mentioned just how polished it feels. You should check it out if you're curious to learn how it actually plays.
Download Might & Magic Elemental Guardians
Cat Quest II
As delightful a distillation of the action RPG genre as you're likely to find on any platform, Cat Quest II is like a highly condensed Zelda - but with cute cats and dogs. The sequel is a great improvement, which made it reach our top list here. With the slightly bigger world and slightly more viable AI, it is as fun as ever.
However, if you think just because Cat Quest II is cute and features fluffy kitties it's a relaxing game, think again. The levels of action that you'll encounter in it are... over 9000! We even have a Cat Quest II beginner's guide to help you out. If you decide to start your (cat) quest, make sure to check it out.
Genshin Impact
I feel like I don't need to explain too much why Genshin Impact is such a big title on the list. For those not familiar with the name yet, it's a massively popular open-world mobile RPG with more than a hint of Breath of the Wild to it. Unlike Nintendo's masterpiece, Genshin Impact has a gacha mechanic and an online multiplayer mode.
There are quite literally new updates every week or every other week, and with such a massive player base you'll quickly understand why such a massive appeal once you start playing! If you're not convinced to try it out yet, make sure to check our review. It'll surely convince you to give it a shot, and once you do, you can also scroll through our massive collection of Genshin Impact articles.
We've got everything you could think of - starting with an up-to-date Genshin Impact tier list, all the way to individual character guides and redeem codes. There's everything that you could need to start on the right foot.
Eternium
Eternium has been, is and will continue to be one of my favorites from multiple points of view. If you know Diablo, then that's a good point of comparison between the two - Eternium is a similar action role play, where you can farm equipment and EXP in beautiful dungeons, and build your character just the way you want it.
With several classes and play styles to choose from, there is one amazing feature that makes it an all-time best: the smooth controls. You'll never run into any issues trying to cast your spells because it can all be done with ease by just swiping on your screen. It's a top-class role-playing game for iOS and Android in short.
Lineage 2 Revolution
This best-in-class MMORPG has taken South Korea by storm, and it's easy to see why. Marvelous visuals, intuitive controls and immediately accessible gameplay really suck you into its world. Lineage 2 Revolution is the title that you'll most often associate with this niche - a lot of grind, various classes, skill points that you can allocate to create a unique build, and much more.
While lately the number of players has slightly dropped, it's still one of the all-time best MMORPGs for iOS that you can discover. Before you start your journey, you should read our review too - it should give you a better idea of how it plays and what you can expect.
Dragon Quest Tact
Despite the bright, cute art style common to the series, Dragon Quest Tact is a fully-fledged tactical role-playing game for mobiles with a decent story, a compelling turn-based combat system, and bags full of content. While it's not the newest title to encompass the genre, it is a long-standing one that provides smooth gameplay and a wealth of side missions to keep its players busy.
There are constantly time-limited events to keep players entertained, and leveling mechanics keep me coming back for more. If you're one of those people who love a game with good music, then make sure you check out the soundtrack in Dragon Quest Tact! It is timeless - and so is our opinion on it! So if you're curious how it plays out even years after its release, make sure to read our Dragon Quest Tact review.
Star Traders: Frontiers
It's been a while since we mentioned another galaxy-themed sci-fi title. Star Traders: Frontiers is one such title, and it's nothing short of amazing, especially for tacticians and role-playing aficionados.
This vast, ambitious sci-fi trader casts you as the captain of your own ship then sends you out to take on the universe. Or at least survive in it. It's a hugely varied experience that lets you take on the role of trader, tyrant, or something in between.
Download Star Traders: Frontiers
Onmyoji
Saying that Onmyoji is a beautiful game would be an understatement. The graphics, animations, soundtrack and character creation are unique, and it is definitely a gem of the iOS RPGs. You will have plenty of tasks to complete, and while there are elements of strategy, they mainly fall under the turn-based battles.
It'll take quite some time to be on the same level as most of the top-tier players on the server, but Onmyoji is wildly enjoyable, so the ride will be well worth it! Once you decide to start playing, you should check our strategy guide and Onmyoji tier list too - they'll give you quite a bit of help from the get-go.
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Battle Chasers takes many of the trappings of the classic JRPG, then strips it of all the padding. The result is an uncommonly lean and snappy - not to mention gorgeous - turn-based mobile RPG experience. Many players who've dedicated hours of their lives can only claim the following about Battle Chasers: Nightwar: "the first 500 hours are ok".
For me personally, what really did it was the graphics. Easy to dive in, fun to explore and amazing to adventure into.
Download Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Grimvalor
A mesmerizing mobile RPG adventure with a lot more to offer than you'd originally think. Similarity to Dark Souls really shines through, but it doesn't fail to hide its layers of nuanced strategic consideration. There are plenty of elements that make it stand out, but to me what really did it the most was the battle system. It's smooth, it feels right, and it can also get frustrating (see where the Dark Souls similarity kicks in?).
While this adventure might seem more like a platformer, it's not your typical side-to-side jumper. You explore dungeons and battle various bosses in order to get the loot you're aiming for. Grimvalor was one of the exclusive iOS RPGs until it got released on Nintendo Switch. It's absolutely brilliant, and our review clearly states it.
Another Eden
With stunning anime graphics and smooth gameplay, Another Eden is a true masterpiece among the best iOS RPGs that made the list. In Another Eden, we will meet similar mechanics that we did in Final Fantasy and Chrono Trigger, but truly well established and without shamelessly copying another title.
Another Eden is a must-play for all fans of the genre that own iPhones or iPads out there, especially more so if you like the creations of Masato Kato. We were genuinely impressed with it, and we've mentioned it in our review. When you do start playing it though (which you should, ASAP!) you can also read our Another Eden tier list, which will give you an idea on which characters to go for.
Teen Titans GO! Figure
We don't often cite charm and humour as the defining aspects of a role-playing game, but Teen Titans GO Figure has buckets full of both. It's also got a surprising amount of scope, which is a sight for sore eyes, especially if you were hoping to see more colourful titles on the list.
Oh, and you know what? For the gacha enthusiasts out there, there are over 100 figures that you can collect, all in order to unlock some more abilities!
Download Teen Titans GO! Figure
Dragon Quest VIII
Dragon Quest VIII marked the point at which the series went fully 3D. The result is a wonderful combination of traditional and expansive JRPG elements with an atypically joyous tone. While the title might be one of the older ones on the list, it's definitely one worth checking.
All the classical RPG elements beautifully assemble into one of the best Dragon Quest titles out there. It's an amazing title that is well worth delving into. Just read our Dragon Quest VIII review if you're not yet convinced.
Transistor
Supergiant followed up the acclaimed Bastion with another solid RPG in Transistor - though this one favours strategy over the brute force of its predecessor. With a gorgeous art style, innovative combat system, and a returning role for the hit voice actor Logan Cunningham, Transistor's well worth a look.
And if that's not enough to lure you right in, then how about some stunning graphics to top it all off? This is a truly alluring RPG for iPhones and iPads.
Langrisser Mobile
Langrisser Mobile takes the Fire Emblem Heroes formula and adds a whole bunch more RPG goodness, including multiple job paths, deeper combat, and a richer story. In this title, we can truly experience a classic strategy role-playing game with updated graphics and stunning artwork.
If you want a title that will keep you logging back daily for more and more, then make sure you try this one out - I promise you won't regret it! We have a bunch of Langrisser guides to help you out. Don't miss them!