Eversoul tier list and a reroll guide

There is a significant imbalance between in-game characters in most modern video games. Of course, Eversoul is no exception.

This Eversoul tier list contains all in-game classes as well as a unique reroll guide that will allow you to get the most powerful characters at the beginning of the game. This guide is helpful not only for experienced players but also for beginners.

EVERSOUL TIER LIST

This Eversoul tier list might differ from tier lists in other RPGs. There are 6 unique classes: Caster, Defender, Ranger, Striker, Supporter, and Warrior. This guide includes 6 separate tier lists, each dedicated to a specific class. This allows us to describe the most powerful characters in the game as clearly as possible. Original article by Alina Novichenko. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.