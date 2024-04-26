Identity V teams up with Little Nightmares for a creepy collab

The asymmetrical horror game will feature crossover characters

Identity V, the 1v4 asymmetric horror game from NetEase is set to bring something slightly spookier to the proceedings as it crosses over with indie horror-hit Little Nightmares. The crossover will see the iconic, yellow raincoat-wearing protagonists Six and Mono from the series make their way into Identity V's mansion with the same objective as everyone else, escape.

If you're confused as to what a 1v4 asymmetric horror game entails...think Dead by Daylight and you've got the picture. As for Little Nightmares this side-scrolling 3D horror series, which takes inspiration from children's horror media like "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" with a dash of Tim Burton, has been a hit all of its own thanks to its impressively grim atmosphere and puzzle-solving gameplay.

Crossovers are nothing new in mobile, neither are the more unusual ones. And thematically it makes perfect sense, given both are horror properties and both have stylised Burton-esque (or should that be 'selick-esque'?) visuals. The horror platformer initially launched on console but made its way over to mobile last year, and you can learn more about how that turned out in Shaun's Little Nightmare's review.

As for whether this will capture a lucrative crossover audience? Only time will tell, although we do think that Six and Mono fit neatly into the existing art style of Identity V, being equal parts exaggerated but spooky. You can play Identity V and start earning towards the new Six and Mono cosmetics as of today.

