Epic Seven tier list - for every instance in the game
| Epic Seven
One tier list to rule them all...
In the Epic Seven tier list below you can find all the characters currently available in the game, ranked according to each instance (and how well they're doing instance-wise), so make sure to check the tier list specific to the content you're after.
In Epic Seven you have one of the best gacha games that I've played and I've played quite a lot of them! However, similar to many other titles out there, you might want to know who the best characters are, because there are plenty of them, and not all perform exceptionally well.
I've personally been playing Epic Seven since its release, and with all the recent updates, new hero changes and additions, there have been so many changes in terms of tier lists. However, one of the heroes that have been consistently doing well is Ravi, who is absolutely amazing!
Different Epic Seven characters for different game modesFor PvE stages (the Chapters) you need characters that have clear speed and can tank quite a few shots (one tank), while for PvP Arena you want units that can inflict various CC and debuffs, so you will have a completely different team. As for Boss Hunt and Abyss, it depends on the situation. There are a few units that are generally great, but you'll discover more information below. Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Epic Seven tier list - best units for Guild Wars
Guilds are an important aspect of Epic Seven, and Guild Wars are a type of content that is available once you join one. Use your best units, or if you have the means, pick from below the units that are in the SS, S, and A tiers.
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|ae-WINTER, Unbound Knight Arowell, Summer Break Charlotte, Taeyou, Peira, Arbiter Vildred, Vildred, Landy, Seaside Bellona, Charles, Tywin, Fighter Maya, General Purrgis, Kayron, Ruele of Light, Assassin Coli, Blood Blade Karin, Auxiliary Lots, Ervalen, Sez, Mirsa, Blood Moon Haste, Martial Artist Ken, Melissa, Little Queen Charlotte, Dark Corvus, Apocalypse Ravi, Judge Kise, Specimen Sez, Briar Witch Iseria, Krau, Celine, Sigret, Remnant Violet, Fallen Cecilia, Specter Tenebria
|S
|ae-NINGNING, Astromancer Elena, Edward Elric, Moon Bunny Dominiel, Iseria, Watcher Schuri, Alencia, Ludwig, Roana, Cidd, Hurado, Kise, Shooting Star Achates, Basar, Violet, Challenger Dominiel, Tenebria, Sinful Angelica, Cermia, Armin, Kawerik, Baiken, Crimson Armin, Faithless Lidica, Elphelt Valentine, Blaze Dingo, Lilias, Maid Chloe, Luluca, Dizzy
|A
|Arunka, Lua, Riza Hawkeye, Sharun, Vivian, Silver Blade Aramintha, Emilia, Ainos, Bellona, Free Spirit Tiera, Angelica, Ravi, Adventurer Ras, Kitty Clarissa, Clarissa, Karin, Wanderer Silk, Choux, Dingo, Pavel, Mui, Celestial Mercedes, Champion Zerato, Sage Baal and Sezan, Holiday Yufine, Luna, Ambitious Tywin, Crescent Moon Rin, Lilibet, Ram, Rem, Mort, Cerise, Helga, Shadow Rose, Desert Jewel Basar, Lidica, Destina, Baal and Sezan, Rin, Assassin Cartuja, Ray, Maya, Charlotte, Elena, Judith, Assassin Cidd, Angelic Montmorancy, Diene, Yuna
|B
|Roy Mustang, Sol Badguy, Furious, Romann, Closer Charles, Tamarinne, Serila, Zerato, Purrgis, Commander Lorina, Mercenary Helga, All-Rounder Wanda, Researcher Carrot, Chaos Sect Axe, Coli, Kizuna AI, Surin, Guider Aither, Benevolent Romann, Cartuja, Khawazu, Dominiel, Cecilia, Corvus, Coli, Silk, Haste, Schuri, Righteous Thief Roozid, Khawana, Achates, Eaton, Church of Ilryos Axe, Hazel, Chaos Inquisitor, Requiemroar, Gloomyrain, Celeste, Tempest Surin, Lots, Troublemaker Crozet, Zeno, Kikirat V2, Carmainerose, Ras, Aither, Support Model Brinus, Taranor Guard, Wanda, Mistychain, Roaming Warrior Leo, Aramintha, Chloe
|C
|Crozet, Enott, Roozid, Adlay, Penelope, Camilla, Tieria, Melany, Gunther, Nemunas, Alexa, Lorina, Sven, Arowell, Mucacha, Carrot, Christy, Hataan, Mascot Hazel, Ains, Rikoris, Otillie, Azalea, Lena, Pearlhorizon, Butcher Corps Inquisitor, Kluri, Mercedes
|D
|Jena, Elson, Pyllis, Jecht, Bask, Doris, Kiris, Montmorancy, Rima, Taranor Royal Guard
In case you are interested in where you can download the game and the latest updates for it, head off to the official website for the game!
2
How to reroll in Epic Seven
So, before you start your actual adventure, make sure you reroll characters a few times to get one of the top units listed below. For starters, I would highly suggest you go for one of the units that work great in PvE, such as Sez, Vildred or Angelica because they will help you out a great deal. You will have plenty of chances to summon more, later on, so don't worry about making your PvP team just yet - instead, focus on a couple of strong units that can easily help you pass the stages.
A good AoE unit you could also get is Ravi, since she can pretty much sustain herself in the battle stages. Units like Achates, Clarissa and Destina work great too, so if you think you're lucky and want to give it a shot, you can also try to go for 2 5* units. If you pull Ken, he can be great later on for your PvP team, while still being relatively okay at the PvE stages.
I'd also suggest that you don't invest too much in units that are not exactly amazing (so even if you get 5-grade units, make sure they are top tier - otherwise, don't bother with them too much at the start), because you'll need all the resources you can get your hands on!