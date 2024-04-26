Bleach: Brave Souls reaches an impressive 90 million downloads

Based on the hit anime & manga series, Bleach: Brave Souls is standing the test of time

Bleach: Brave Souls, the 3D action game based on the popular series has hit 90 million downloads

In celebration, a special event is being held from April 27th with free rewards, summons and more

Check out a new set of characters being added too!

Bleach: Brave Souls, the action RPG based on the hit anime and manga series created by Tite Kubo has hit over 90 million downloads almost a decade after it was first released in 2015. To celebrate, developer KLabs is set to hold a 90 Million Downloads Celebration from April 27th this Saturday. You'll be granted free summons and a guaranteed 5-Star Thousand-Year Blood War character.

Additionally, there's the new set of characters for The Future Society Zenith Summons: Cyber, featuring new Versions of Ulquiorra, Orihime and Nnoitora. All in all, it looks to be a pretty stacked celebration for a rather impressive milestone, especially for such a long-running game.

It's no surprise that Bleach: Brave Souls is getting a fresh injection of players. The manga, focusing on the adventures of ordinary teenager-turned-shinigami (or reaper) Ichigo Kurosaki, was a popular series for many years, and saw a return with the Thousand-year Blood War arc which continues the story in a fresh anime and manga run. The staggered release of the new anime arc has seemingly built a fanbase hungry for more.

Bleach: Brave Souls functions as a 3D, top-down action game where you battle it out against hordes of enemies while playing as the many popular characters from the series, ranging from the main cast to the more obscure but still fan-favourites.

Fancy jumping into Bleach: Brave Souls but don't know where to start? Check out our tier list of all the currently available reapers, quincies and more in Bleach Brave Souls to get a head-start on who to summon!

Better yet, you can also see what else is new and great on mobile by checking out our list of the top mobile games in 2024 (so far). We've got hidden gems, indie hits and major releases you may not know about, but which we think are great!