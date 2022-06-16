Top 25 best tower defense games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

Top tactical TD to take up your time

You don't seem to see so many new tower defence/defense (delete according to English-speaking preference) games appearing on the App Store these days. As a genre, it's fallen out of fashion since its heyday.

Back in the early to mid days of the App Store, you could scarcely move for tower defence games, or TD for short. This beguiling sub-genre, quite distinct from the real time strategy genre from which it sprung, seemed perfectly suited to mobile play.

These days TD is still a going concern, but any new tower defence game will tend to need to mix in a bunch of other genre influences if it wants to stand out. The early champions of this genre are just too strong to coast by on the same old same old. Though plenty still try...

Thankfully, you don't have to sit there listening to us witter on about the good old days. Most of the finest TD games are still readily playable on iPhone and iPad, and it's quite remarkable how little they've aged.

Have we missed your own favourite tower defence iOS game from our list? It's quite possible. As we said, there are a lot of suckers. Feel free to join the conversation in the comments section below.

Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.