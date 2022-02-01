Alchemy Stars tier list - The best characters ranked
| Alchemy Stars
All of the characters sorted on our Alchemy Stars tier list by their element
Below you'll find an Alchemy Stars tier list that we've put together. To help you decide which characters are the best for your team, we've divided them based on their element.
It's been a while now since the game had its global release on both Android and iOS. But even so, new players might find the plethora of characters the game features a bit overwhelming. It's only natural to wonder, which ones are awesome and worth investing your resources on and which ones you shouldn't really bother too much with.
Keep in mind that future game updates might release new characters or adjust characters skills and stats. As a result, this will change the balance. Make sure to check this page often as we will do our best to keep our Alchemy Stars tier list updated.
With all that being said, let's get right into our tier list, and note that at the bottom you can find the Alchemy Stars reroll guide.Original post by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Alchemy Stars tier list - Best Forest characters
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Siobhan, Nikinis, Pact, Sikare, Odi, Areia, Hiiro, Migard, Mythos, Beryl, Pasolo, Uriah, Louise
|A
|Robyn, Sylva, Cuscuta, Dawn, Wendy, Gabriel
|B
|Lester, Clover, Dove, Jola, Ophina
|C
|Jomu, Leah
Louise is the best healer that you can have in a Forest team. Alternatively, if you are missing Louise, you can use Uriah. Forest teams feature many units that offer high mobility. If you are looking for a unit to invest to, Ophina is a very solid choice. Once she reaches her full Limit Break skill, that's when you really see the difference.
2
Alchemy Stars tier list - Best Fire characters
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Novio, Sinsa, Eicy, Jona, Charon, Uriel, Victoria, Frostfire, Smokey, Gram, Genevieve
|A
|Cordy, Barbara, Faust, Istvan, Maggie, Brock, Patty & Patsy, Nails, Tiny One
|B
|Brock, Chandra, Regina, Leona, Alice, Reggie
|C
|Chainsaw Rick, Joanie, Sork & Bekk, Pepi, Joanie Boom, Benny & Curo, Taki
Teleport is a very useful skill, especially when it comes to Boss fights or certain stages that have specific mechanics as it offers high mobility. If you are making a fire team, consider using Pepi. Her zero cooldown teleport skill can be very useful. Brock is also a very good unit for clearing stages. His active allows him to pull every enemy on the board.
3
Alchemy Stars tier list - Best Water characters
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Regal, Barton, Bethel, Raphael, Sharona, Carleen, Chloe, Bethlehem, Sariel, Fleur, Bethlehem, Kleken, Philyshy
|A
|Allura, Kuma & Pengy, Hydrad, Vice
|B
|Constantine, Tweety, Jane, Michenny, Ms.Blanc, Noah, Connolly
|C
|Corax, Korgon, White Dwarf, Zoya, Seleucid
If you are going for a Water team and you are planning on using a healer, at the start of the game Zoya is probably your best choice. Ms.Blanc can buff your Water element units, plus she can change the color of the tiles making her a very solid choice in every Water team.
4
Alchemy Stars tier list - Best Thunder characters
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Tessa, Beverly, Revy, Eve, Beverly, Gronru, Irridon, Michael, Wrath, Bonacie, Luke
|A
|Erica, Dayna, Schwartz, Mia, Nemesis, Vivian, Kafka, Pittman
|B
|Ansia, Lilliam, Nadine, Rabbie, Keating, Hachi & Gin
|C
|Eho, Amy, Angel, Unimet
If you are making a Thunder team, keep in mind that (similarly to Fire teams), Thunder teams lack mobility. That is because they are missing a good teleport unit. In case you don't have Michael, a good alternative would be Eho.
5
How to reroll for free in Alchemy Stars
Sometimes RNG just isn't on your side. Happens too often. But at the very least, what you can do is get a good head start by obtaining some nice characters with the free recruits at the beginning of the game. How do you do that? Just follow the steps to get free Alchemy Stars reroll.
- Start your game
- Complete the tutorial and recruit characters after 1-4 level.
- If the RNG was terrible, go back to the start screen and log out.
- Sign in again with a different email (or Facebook, Twitter account)
- Repeat the process until you get some good units
6
Creating your team
A very popular option when creating a party is the 'monochrome team'. Of course, that doesn't mean that's the only viable way of making a team, but new players might find this info helpful. Check our best team comps!
In that kind of composition, every character that we are using has to be the same colour. You can go for any Captain that you like, as long as it is your strongest unit. Generally, what you want to go for are a single healer, a tile converter (units that can change the colour of the tiles) and two chain combo characters. It's not advised to use low star characters as your damage dealers though.
You are going to need 3 and 4-star support units in order to clear some of the game's content. It can be for a boss mechanic or to fulfil certain stage conditions, so keep that in mind!