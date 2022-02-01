Alchemy Stars tier list - The best characters ranked

All of the characters sorted on our Alchemy Stars tier list by their element

- Updated the tier list, added Erica and Siobhan

Below you'll find an Alchemy Stars tier list that we've put together. To help you decide which characters are the best for your team, we've divided them based on their element.

It's been a while now since the game had its global release on both Android and iOS. But even so, new players might find the plethora of characters the game features a bit overwhelming. It's only natural to wonder, which ones are awesome and worth investing your resources on and which ones you shouldn't really bother too much with.

Keep in mind that future game updates might release new characters or adjust characters skills and stats. As a result, this will change the balance. Make sure to check this page often as we will do our best to keep our Alchemy Stars tier list updated.

With all that being said, let's get right into our tier list, and note that at the bottom you can find the Alchemy Stars reroll guide.

Original post by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.