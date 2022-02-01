A Tier Characters No. 21 - XXI, Banji - Fate, Changyu - Kirin, Vera - Rozen, Chrome - Arclight, Sofia - Silver Fang, Ayla - Brilliance, Watanabe - Astral, Lucia - Dawn, Watanabe - Nightblade, Bianca - Zero, Lee - Palefire, Kamui - Bastion, Karenina - Blast, Liv - Lux

Lucia - Dawn

Lucia is one of the main protagonists of Punishing: Gray Raven, and she's the very first character that you'll encounter when playing. However, not this form. This is the more advanced form, which is a pretty good all-rounded hero. She can do well with Kamui, Bianca and Liv.

Specialty:

Duel (powerful single-target abilities)

Mixed Damage (deals both Physical and Elemental damage)

Watanabe is a pretty decent Attacker, but will be pretty difficult to execute his skill combos. He can do a fair amount of Single Target Damage, but will also have some high-burst moves to obliterate opponents, hence his position on the PGR tier list. As for the team mates, as long as you have Liv alongside him, the other members of the team can be anyone.

Specialty:

Duel (strong single-target abilities)

Backstab (attacks at the back deal Extra Damage)

Bianca is one of the characters you'll obtain for free from the 7-day login rewards, and she is a pretty good single-target Attacker. She will be great against bosses, since she has pretty short cooldown of Signature Moves. Her best team would be Kamui (any) and Liv (any), but Watanabe can also be a viable choice.

Specialty:

Duel (strong single-target abilities)

Energy Boost (Short cooldown of Signature Moves)

Lee - Palefire

Lee - Palefire is a decent unit in terms of damage, falling somewhere in between a single-target Attacker and AoE attacker (much like Karenina - Blast). He can make a decent team with Kamui, Bianca or Liv, but Lucia is also a pretty good pick.

Specialty:

Combo (easy-to-execute combos with plenty of damage)

Mixed Damage (deals both Physical and Elemental damage)

Kamui - Bastion

Kamui is one of the few tanks in the game, but that doesn't mean he won't be able to deal damage. On the contrary - he can so pretty good constant AoE damage! He makes for a great team mate to pretty much anyone, as long as you have a Liv variant to buff and heal him back up.

Specialty:

Block (blocking skill)

Shield (uses a shield to defend)

Karenina - Blast

Karenina is one of the most fun characters to play in my opinion, and not only because of her burst-y kit, but also because of the fact that you can change the attacking forms (and use a cannon!). She is a great pick, but you'll definitely need Liv and probably a tank to keep her alive.

Specialty:

Mixed Damage (deals both Physical and Elemental Damage)

Form Switch (Signature Move can switch attacking forms)

Are you looking for a decent AoE damage dealer who also has sustain? Then look no further than Liv - Lux. This variant can aid allies in multiple ways, not only with heals. She can also deal plenty of damage! She is a great team mate to Kamui (any) and Lucia, but also to Bianca and Watanabe.

Specialty: