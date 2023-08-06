Tier Lists

7DS Grand Cross tier list and reroll guide [August 2023]

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross
7DS Grand Cross tier list and reroll guide [August 2023]

Left Arrow
0/7
Right Arrow
Updated on August 5th, 2023 - added [Summer Mirage] Goddess of Beauty Freyja

We are featuring a complete 7DS Grand Cross tier list with every single character in the game, including the limited ones.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is one of the best-looking and most interesting anime games we've seen on mobile, well, ever, and as a result, it has been downloaded millions of times already. 

And since we know what every dedicated gacha RPG fans want, we strive to update this Grand Cross tier list on a regular basis and keep track of every single update and adjustment that will go live on the global server. That's right - this list is dedicated to the global server, but we keep a close eye on the Asia server to keep track of all the updates! 

How did we sort the characters on the 7DS Grand Cross tier list 

Below on the 7DS tier list, we are going to include every single character including a couple that hasn't been introduced into the game yet, and rank how powerful and useful you will find them in the future.

7DS Grand Cross character list

Of course, as usually happens with similar games, it could be tough to choose between all of the characters and build your team. One thing's for sure though -  picking characters that are ranked high in our 7DS tier list is a guaranteed success.

With the waffle out of the way, check below for the complete list of all 7DS: Grand Cross characters, their stats, where they sit on the tier list, and more.

Before we dive right in, we need to mention that the list is sorted from SS-tier to D-tier, with SS-tier featuring the best heroes in the game, and D-tier with the worst possible ones. In all honesty, you should never bother with characters that fall below B-tier. If you plan on playing the game for a long time, you're almost guaranteed to end up with some of the best characters sooner or later.

Click Here To View The List »

1
SS Rank

Gowther character in 7DS Grand Cross

We are lining up the best characters in the game at the top of our 7DS Grand Cross tier list. If you obtain them from gacha, make sure to invest all the resources to make them stronger and add them to your team. They will be a great addition to pretty much any type of content, so it's safe to say they're worth pursuing.

Name Rarity Attribute Race Color
[The Seven Deadly Sins] Transcendent Ban SSR Light Human Yellow
[Future of Liones] Prince Tristan SSR Speed Unknown Blue
[The Four Archangels] Mael of Sunshine SSR Light Goddess Yellow
[Spring Fantasy] Goddess Elizabeth SSR Strength Goddess Red
[Mad Dog] Eris Boreas Greyrat SSR Strength Human Red
[Sweet Jelly] New Wing King SSR HP Fairy Green
[Cursed Shackles] Purgatory Meliodas SSR Dark Demon Dark
[Spellbinding Queen] Goddess of Beauty Freyja SSR Strength Unknown Red
Fairy King Harlequin SSR Speed Fairy Blue
[Fire of Life] "Ultimate" Escanor SSR Light Human Yellow
Cusack SSR Speed Demon Blue
[Last Philosopher] Mage of Infinity Merlin SSR HP Unknown Green
[Origin Fragment] Highest-ranking Demon Chandler SSR HP Demon Green
Chandler SSR Speed Demon Blue
Blue Ludociel SSR Speed Goddess Blue
Blue "Festival" Ludociel SSR Speed Goddess Blue
Blue Goddess Elizabeth SSR Speed Goddess Blue
Blue "The One" Escanor SSR Speed Human Blue
Witch of Greed Echidna SSR HP Unknown Green
Green "Festival" Gowther SSR HP Unknown Green
Green "Halloween" Gowther SSR HP Unknown Green
Red Gowther SSR Strength Unknown Red
Green "Assault Mode" Meliodas SSR HP Demon Green
Red Purgatory Ban SSR Strength Human Red
Red Lostvayne Meliodas SSR Strength Demon Red
Green "Festival" Merlin SSR HP Unknown Green
Red Zeldris SSR Strength Demon Red
Prince of Darkness Zeldris SSR Speed Demon Blue
Red Sariel SSR Strength Goddess Red
Blue Tarmiel SSR Speed Goddess Blue

2
S Rank

Fairy King in 7DS Grand Cross tier list

While the SS-tier characters are slightly better than these, you still have a pretty solid contender for the strongest characters in Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross in the S-tier. They are by no means weak - on the contrary, they are super strong and can be used for almost all content without a doubt. Make sure you upgrade them the first chance you get - you won't regret it.

Name Rarity Attribute Race Color
[Summer Mirage] Goddess of Beauty Freyja SSR HP Unknown Green
[MAVE]: Lead Vocalist Zena SSR Speed Unknown Blue
Sun God Freyr SSR Strength Unknown Red
[Vengeful Saw Blade] Roxy of Madness SSR Speed Human Blue
The Ruler - Tyrant Demon King SSR Attack Demon Unknown
[Otherworldly Reincarnation] Rudeus Greyrat SSR Strength Human Red
[Water King-Class Magician] Roxy Migurdia SSR HP Unknown Green
[Pride of Valhalla] Valkyrie Megellda SSR Strength Unknown Red
[The Four Archangels] Mael of Sunshine SSR Light Goddess Yellow
[Gift of Happiness] Knight of Danafor Liz SSR Speed Goddess Blue
Red Derieri SSR Strength Demon Red
Blue Eleven SSR Speed Human Blue
Terry SSR Strength Human Red
Blue Emilia SSR Speed Unknown Blue
Green Escanor SSR HP Human Green
Green Estarossa SSR HP Demon Green
Green Demon Hendrickson SSR HP Demon Green
Blue King SSR Speed Fairy Blue
Blue New Wings King SSR Speed Fairy Blue
Red Kyo SSR Strength Human Red
Blue Lilia SSR Speed Human Blue
Prince Sigurd SSR Strength Human Red
Blue "Summer" Merlin SSR Speed Unknown Blue
Green Merlin SSR HP Unknown Green
Green Ram SSR HP Unknown Green
Red Rem SSR Strength Unknown Red
Red "Halloween" Matrona SSR Strength Giant Red
Green "Halloween" Roxy SSR HP Human Green
Green Shin SSR HP Human Green
Green MK-II Valenti SSR HP Human Green
Green Zeldris SSR HP Demon Green
Red Excalibur Arthur SSR Strength Human Red

3
A Rank

Meliodas character in the middle of 7DS tier list

A-tier characters fall somewhere in the middle. They are not exactly amazing, but they aren't bad either. Most of the time they are great for specific instances or are strong in the early game. You can invest some resources into them until you get better ones, without fear that they'll become irrelevant. All in all, solid heroes with decent skills.

Name Rarity Attribute Race Color
[Indomitable Will] God of War Tyr SSR Strength Unknown Red
[Will of the Holy sword] Excalibur Arthur SSR HP Human Green
[Divine Proxy] Ludociel of Flash SSR HP Goddess Green
[Gift of the White Snow] Valenti of Obsession SSR Strength Human Red
[Heart of a Beast] Guardian Deity Camila SSR Speed Unknown Blue
[Sword King] Ghislaine Dedoldia SSR HP Unknown Green
[Full Moon’s Shadow] Mono of Blood and Iron SSR Speed Human Blue
[Queen's Successor] Filo SSR HP Goddess Green
[Shield Hero] Iwatani Naofumi SSR Speed Human Blue
[Naofumi's Sword] Naphtalia SSR Speed Human Blue
[Hunting Hero] Kazayama Kizuna SSR Strength Human Red
Yagami SSR HP Human Green
The Master Swordsman Reinhard SSR Strength Human Red
[Clandestine Savior] Wanderer Thonar SSR Strength Human Red
Wanderer Thonar SSR HP Human Green
Brunhild SSR HP Human Green
Blue New King Arthur SSR Speed Human Blue
Green New King Arthur SSR HP Human Green
Red Arthur SSR Strength Human Red
Green Athena SSR HP Human Green
Blue Nunchuck Ban SSR Speed Human Blue
Red Denzel SSR Strength Human Red
Blue Derieri SSR Speed Demon Blue
Green Derieri SSR HP Demon Green
Green Diane SSR HP Giant Green
Blue Drole SSR Speed Giant Blue
Green Drole SSR HP Giant Green
Blue Eastin SSR Speed Human Blue
Green Eastin SSR HP Human Green
[Spooky Party] Eastin of Authority SSR HP Human Green
Green Princess Elizabeth SSR HP Goddess Green
Red Escanor SSR Strength Human Red
Green Gilthunder SR HP Human Green
Blue Hawk & Elizabeth SSR Speed Goddess Blue
Green Hawkk & Elizabeth SSR HP Goddess Green
Red Howzer SSR Strength Human Red
Red Ellatte SSR Strength Goddess Red
Blue Eren SR Speed Human Blue
Green Eren SSR HP Human Green
Blue Fraudrin SSR Speed Demon Blue
Green Fraudrin SSR HP Demon Green
Red Gloxinia SSR Strength Fairy Red
Green Hawk SSR HP Unknown Green
Green Helbram SSR HP Fairy Green
Red Helbram SSR Strength Fairy Red
Red Guardian Jericho SSR Strength Human Red
Red Jim SSR Strength Human Red
Green King SSR HP Fairy Green
Red King SSR Strength Fairy Red
Red Lilia SSR Strength Human Red
Blue Mai SSR Speed Human Blue
Red Melascula SSR Strength Demon Red
Blue Demon Meliodas SSR Speed Demon Blue
Red Demon Meliodas SSR HP Fairy Green
Red Merlin SSR Strength Unknown Red
Green Mono SSR HP Human Green
Green Monspeet SSR HP Demon Green
Blue Nanashi SSR Speed Unknown Blue
Green Rugal SSR HP Human Green
Blue Slater SSR Speed Human Blue
Red Slater SSR Strength Human Red
Green Valenti SSR HP Human Green
Green Will SSR HP Human Green
Blue Zeldris SSR Speed Demon Blue

4
B Rank

7 DS character Ban

The characters that you will in the B tier of the 7DS tier list are in the middle of the pack. They are not exceptional - not even that great honestly -, but they are not bad either. You will most likely use them until you obtain better ones and then change them right away. Some (like Ban) can be okay for specific instances or in the middle to late game, but won't really stand out. We suggest that you don't invest more than you have to into upgrades for them.

Name Rarity Attribute Race Color
Green Allioni R HP Human Green
Green Nunchuck Ban SSR HP Human Green
Red Nunchuck Ban SSR Strength Human Red
Blue Beatrice SSR Speed Unknown Blue
Megellda SSR Speed Unknown Blue
Green Cain SR HP Human Green
Red Camila SSR Strength Unknown Red
Green Deathpierce SSR HP Human Green
Blue Giant Diane SSR Speed Giant Blue
Green Giant Diane SSR HP Giant Green
Red Wedding Diane SSR Strength Giant Red
Red Dogedo SR Strength Human Red
Red Dreyfus SR Strength Human Red
Red Eastin SSR Strength Human Red
Blue Elaine SSR Speed Fairy Blue
Red Elaine SSR Strength Fairy Red
Red Elizabeth SR Strength Goddess Red
Red Hawk & Elizabeth SR Strength Goddess Red
Red Estarossa SSR Strength Demon Red
Blue Galland SSR Speed Demon Blue
Red Galland SSR Strength Demon Red
Blue Gilthunder SR Speed Human Blue
Green Gloxinia SSR HP Fairy Green
Blue Golgius R Speed Human Blue
Green Gowther SR HP Unknown Green
Red Griamore SR Strength Human Red
Blue Guila SR Speed Human Blue
Green Gustav SR HP Human Green
Blue Helbram SSR Speed Fairy Blue
Green Hendrickson SR HP Human Green
Blue Jericho SR Speed Human Blue
Green Jericho SSR HP Human Green
Red Jericho SR Strength Human Red
Blue Guardian Jericho SSR Speed Human Blue
Green Jillian SR HP Human Green
Red Levi SSR Strength Human Red
Green Lilia SSR HP Human Green
Green Liz SSR HP Human Green
Blue Marmas R Speed Human Blue
Blue Melascula SSR Speed Demon Blue
Blue Meliodas SR Speed Demon Blue
Green Meliodas SSR HP Demon Green
Green Demon Meliodas SSR HP Demon Green
Blue Merlin SSR Speed Unknown Blue
Blue Mikasa SSR Speed Human Blue
Red Mike SSR Strength Human Red
Blue Mono SSR Speed Human Blue
Red Mono SSR Strength Human Red
Red Monspeet SSR Strength Demon Red
Red Oslo & Hawk SSR Strength Unknown Red
Red Shin SSR Strength Human Red
Red Twingo R Strength Human Red
Blue Valenti SSR Speed Human Blue
Red Vivian SR Strength Human Red
Blue Weinheidt SR Speed Human Blue
Green Zaneri SSR HP Human Green
Green Zaratras SSR HP Human Green

5
C Rank

Knight of Danafor character in 7DS - showcase

Almost the worst characters in the game - the C-tier characters are something... special. They might look good, but in reality, they aren't really all that strong. We wouldn't advise you to waste your resources on them. It's better to skip them altogether and use A or even B-tier characters instead.

Name Rarity Attribute Race Color
Blue Arthur SR Speed Human Blue
Blue Ban SSR Speed Human Blue
Red Ban SR Strength Human Red
Green Ban SSR HP Human Green
Blue Bellion SSR Speed Demon Blue
Red Benimaru SSR Strength Unknown Red
Blue Diane SSR Speed Giant Blue
Red Diane SSR Strength Giant Red
Red Giant Diane SR Strength Giant Red
Green Dreyfus SR HP Human Green
Green Elaine SSR HP Fairy Green
Red Christmas Elaine SSR Strength Fairy Red
Blue Princess Elizabeth SSR Speed Goddess Blue
Red Princess Elizabeth SSR Strength Goddess Red
Green Gerharde SSR HP Fairy Green
Red Gilthunder SSR Strength Human Red
Blue Gowther SSR Speed Unknown Blue
Green Giramore SSR HP Human Green
Green Guila SSR HP Human Green
Blue Hendrickson SSR Speed Human Blue
Blue Howzer SR Speed Human Blue
Blue Jenna SSR Speed Human Blue
Blue Old Fart King SSR Speed Fairy Blue
Green Old Fart King SSR HP Fairy Green
Red Old Fart King SSR Strength Fairy Red
Blue Matrona SSR Speed Giant Blue
Red Meliodas SSR Strength Demon Red
Blue Milim SSR Speed Unknown Blue
Blue Rimuru SSR Speed Unknown Blue
Green Rimuru SR HP Unknown Green
Red Roxy SSR Strength Human Red
Green Ruin R HP Human Green
Red Simon R Strength Human Red
Red Taizoo R Strength Human Red

6
D Rank

Holy Knight Dogedo

Just a couple of characters meet D-tier requirements, and they aren't pretty. Really, don't bother with them at all.

Name Rarity Attribute Race Color
Blue Arden SR Speed Human Blue
Blue Freesia SR Speed Human Blue
Blue Griamore SR Speed Human Blue
Green Howzer SR HP Human Green
Green Hugo R HP Human Green
Red Jude R Strength Human Red

7
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross reroll guide

When it comes to rerolling Grand Cross characters you want to make sure that you end up with a pretty strong lineup from the get-go. That means you need to know which characters are the best in the game, so you know when to keep pulling, and when to reroll. Typically the heroes you'll see at the top of the 7DS tier list, the SS and S tier are the best, and if you have the patience to reroll a lot of times, you want to aim for these.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross icon
Download now!
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Left Arrow
0/7
Right Arrow
Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I enjoy playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). Everything started with an Atari 65XE. Then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, a Playstation, a Playstation 2 and so on. Anyway, you get the idea. I consider myself lucky to be able to experience the gaming evolution throughout the years. This is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.