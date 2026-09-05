7DS Grand Cross tier list and reroll guide [7th Anniversary]
Updated on September 5th, 2026 - Version: 2.112.0 - Added: [Wave Researcher] Merlin the Daughter of Belialuin
We have created a 7DS Grand Cross tier list, complete with every single character, including those who are only available for a limited time.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is one of the best-looking and most interesting anime games we've seen on mobile, well, ever, and as a result, it has been downloaded millions of times already.
And since we know what every dedicated gacha RPG fan wants, we aim to update this 7DS tier list regularly and keep track of every single update and adjustment that goes live on the global server. That's right - this list is dedicated to the global server, but we keep a close eye on the Asia server too, since it gives us an idea of what to expect!
How did we sort the characters on our 7DS tier listOn our 7DS tier list, we are going to include every single character, including a couple that haven't been introduced into the game yet, and rank how powerful and useful they will likely be in the future.
Of course, as usually happens with similar games, it can be tough to choose between all of the characters and build your team with so much to consider. So, to save you that headache, pick characters that are ranked high in our 7DS tier list for guaranteed success.
- If you play other gacha RPGs, we also have a RAID: Shadow Legends tier list, Warpath's best officers, Mobile Legends tier list and a lot more. We have quite a collection!
With all that waffle out of the way, check below for the complete list of all 7DS Grand Cross characters, their stats, where they sit on our tier list, and we've even included a reroll guide for anyone just starting out.
Before we dive right in, we need to mention that the list is sorted from SS-tier to D-tier, with SS-tier having the best heroes available and D-tier with the worst. In all honesty, you should never bother with characters that fall below B-tier. If you plan on playing the game for a long time, you're almost guaranteed to end up with some of the best characters sooner or later. Okay, let's dive in.
1
SS Rank
SS characters are the best in the game, and hence, they have a spot at the very top of our 7DS tier list. You can't really go wrong with any of them, as most don't have real weaknesses.
|Name
|Rarity
|Attribute
|Race
|Color
|[Free Wind] Young Knight Lancelot
|UR
|Human/Fairy
|Blue
|[Nemesis] Meliodas
|UR
|Dark
|Demon
|Purple
|[Mad Inventor] Weapon Researcher Valenti
|LR
|HP
|Human
|Red
|[Re:Zero] Subaru & Beatrice
|SSR (LR Evolution)
|HP
|Human
|Blue
|[Legendary Sinner] Hermit Gowther
|SSR
|STR
|Unknown
|Red
|[Team Akuta] Cleaner Enjin
|SSR
|Light
|Human
|-
|[Chain of Despair] Nightmare Salos
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Blue
|[Hero of Flames] Shinra Kusakabe
|SSR
|STR
|-
|Red
|[Gift of the Snow] Queen Elizabeth
|UR
|Speed
|Human
|-
|[Light of Liones] Knight of the Prophecy Tristan
|UR
|Light/Dark
|Goddess/Demon
|-
|[Incomplete Control] Oppressor Demon King
|UR
|Darkness
|Demon
|-
|[S-Rank Hunter] Monarch of Shadows Sung Jinwoo
|SSR
|Darkness
|Human
|-
|[Rulers of the New Era] King & Diane
|UR
|Speed
|Fairy & Giant
|Blue
|(Light of the Holy War) Elizabeth & Meliodas
|UR
|Speed
|Godess/Demon
|Blue
|[S-Rank Hunter] The Dancer Cha Hae-In
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|-
|[Burning Spirit] Black Knight Pellegarde
|UR
|HP
|Human
|Red
|[Frozen Time] Shō Kusakabe
|SSR
|SPD
|-
|Blue
|[Free Spirit] Urek Mazino
|UR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|[Free Spirit] Urek Mazino
|UR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|[Red Flame Princess] Yihwa Yeon
|UR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|[Hammer of Justice] God of Thunder Thor
|UR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|[Eternal Sun] Escanor the Indomitable
|UR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|[Abyssal Shadow] Nightmare Sabunak
|UR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|[Ancient Demon] Mage Chandler
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|[Symbol of Unity] Fairy King Harlequin
|SSR
|Vitality
|Fairy
|[Vassal Wielder] Glass
|SSR
|Vitality
|Unknown
|Green
|[Witch of the Snow] Truth Seeker Merlin
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|[Summer Mirage] Goddess of Beauty Freyja
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|[MAVE]: Lead Vocalist Zena
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|[Ruler of Nazarick] Ainz Ooal Gown
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Sun God Freyr
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|Army of Shadows] Predator Beru
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|-
|[Vengeful Saw Blade] Roxy of Madness
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|The Ruler - Tyrant Demon King
|SSR
|Attack
|Demon
|Unknown
|[Cruel Nightmare] Berserk Meliodas
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|-
|[Otherworldly Reincarnation] Rudeus Greyrat
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|[Water King-Class Magician] Roxy Migurdia
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|[Pride of Valhalla] Valkyrie Megellda
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|[The Four Archangels] Mael of Sunshine
|SSR
|Light
|Goddess
|Yellow
|[Gift of Happiness] Knight of Danafor Liz
|SSR
|Speed
|Goddess
|Blue
|Red Derieri
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Blue Eleven
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Terry
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Emilia
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Green Escanor
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Estarossa
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Green Demon Hendrickson
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Blue King
|SSR
|Speed
|Fairy
|Blue
|Blue New Wings King
|SSR
|Speed
|Fairy
|Blue
|[Slayer Candidate] Jyu Viole Grace
|SSR
|Strenght
|Human
|[Zahard's Princess] Ha Yuri Zahard
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|[Hidden Floor] Zahard (Data)
|SSR
|Vitality
|Human
|Red Kyo
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Lilia
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Prince Sigurd
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue "Summer" Merlin
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Green Merlin
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Green Ram
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Red Rem
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|Red "Halloween" Matrona
|SSR
|Strength
|Giant
|Red
|Green "Halloween" Roxy
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Shin
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green MK-II Valenti
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Zeldris
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Red Excalibur Arthur
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
2
S Rank
While the SS-tier characters are slightly better, the S-tier still boasts some of the strongest characters in Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. Yes, they are by no means weak. On the contrary, they are super strong and can be used for almost all content without worry. Make sure you upgrade them the first chance you get - you won't regret it.
|Name
|Rarity
|Attribute
|Race
|Color
|[Gold-Colored Magic] Knight of the Sun Gawain
|UR
|STR
|Human
|Red
|[Bubbly Classmate] Fighter Diane
|Light
|Giant
|-
|[Team Akuta] Cleaner Rudo
|SSR
|STR
|Human
|-
|[Re:Zero] Freezing Witch Emilia
|SSR
|SPD
|Human
|Blue
|[Friendly Classmate] Tree Guardian King
|SSR
|Light
|Fairy
|-
|[Red Flame Nekomata] Tamaki Kotatsu
|SSR
|HP
|-
|GRN
|[The Eminence in Shadow] Leader Shadow
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|[Helping Hands] Transcendent Ban
|SSR
|-
|Human
|[Deep Sea Explorer] Eastin of Authority
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|[Prince of the Vanir Gods] Sun God Freyr
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|[Shadow Garden] First Member Alpha
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|[Shadow Garden] Second Member Beta
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|[Passionate Summer] Promise Keeper Gelda
|SSR
|Vitality
|Demon
|Green
|[A New Adventure] Brave Girl Anghalhad
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|[Fiery Youth] God of War Tyr
|SSR
|Vitality
|Human
|Green
|[Principled Prefect] Repose of Souls Hel
|SSR
|Vitality
|Unknown
|Green
|[Pleiades] Narberal Gamma
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|[Sweet Temptation] World Serpent Jormungand
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|[The Fox Sin of Greed] Adventurer Ban
|SSR
|Vitality
|Human
|Green
|(Venom Mixing) Herbalist Nasiens
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Blue
|[Unknown Powe] Little Hero Percival
|SSR
|Light
|Human
|-
|[Symbol of Unity] Fairy King Harlequin
|SSR
|Vitality
|Fairy
|[A New Adventure] Boy of Hope Percival
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Green
|[Vassal Wielder] Glass
|SSR
|Vitality
|Unknown
|Green
|[Witch of the Snow] Truth Seeker Merlin
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|[Summer Mirage] Goddess of Beauty Freyja
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|[MAVE]: Lead Vocalist Zena
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|[Divine Protection] Merlin the Daughter of Belialuin
|SSR
|Vitality
|Unknown
|Green
|[Ruler of Nazarick] Ainz Ooal Gown
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Sun God Freyr
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|[Vengeful Saw Blade] Roxy of Madness
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|[Hidden Glimmer] God of Light Baldr
|SSR
|Speed
|Green
|The Ruler - Tyrant Demon King
|SSR
|Attack
|Demon
|Unknown
|[Otherworldly Reincarnation] Rudeus Greyrat
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|[Water King-Class Magician] Roxy Migurdia
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|[Pride of Valhalla] Valkyrie Megellda
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|[The Four Archangels] Mael of Sunshine
|SSR
|Light
|Goddess
|Yellow
|[Gift of Happiness] Knight of Danafor Liz
|SSR
|Speed
|Goddess
|Blue
|Red Derieri
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Blue Eleven
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Terry
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Emilia
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Green Escanor
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Estarossa
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Green Demon Hendrickson
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Blue King
|SSR
|Speed
|Fairy
|Blue
|Blue New Wings King
|SSR
|Speed
|Fairy
|Blue
|[Slayer Candidate] Jyu Viole Grace
|SSR
|Strenght
|Human
|[Zahard's Princess] Ha Yuri Zahard
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|[Proven Power] Milim Nava
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|[Hidden Floor] Zahard (Data)
|SSR
|Vitality
|Human
|Red Kyo
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Lilia
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|[Demon Lord's Secretary] Shion
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Prince Sigurd
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue "Summer" Merlin
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Green Merlin
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Green Ram
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Red Rem
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|Red "Halloween" Matrona
|SSR
|Strength
|Giant
|Red
|Green "Halloween" Roxy
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Shin
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green MK-II Valenti
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Zeldris
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Red Excalibur Arthur
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
3
A Rank
A-tier characters fall somewhere in the middle. They are not exactly amazing, but they aren't bad either. Most of the time, they are great for specific instances or are strong in the early game. You can invest some resources into them until you get better options, without fear that they'll become irrelevant. All in all, solid heroes with decent skills.
|Name
|Rarity
|Attribute
|Race
|Color
|[Battle-Hardened Mercenary] Wanderer Thonar
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|-
|[Sweet Temptation] Brave Girl Anghalhad
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|[Winter Whirlwind] Roxy of Madness
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|[Re:Zero] Sun Princess Priscilla
|SSR
|ATK
|Human
|Gold
|[Team Akuta] Cleaner Zanka
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|-
|[Indomitable Will] God of War Tyr
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|[Proud Brother] Purgatory Warrior Wild
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Green
|[Confirmation] Apprentice Holy Knight Twigo
|SSR
|STR
|Human
|Red
|[Will of the Holy sword] Excalibur Arthur
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|[Divine Proxy] Ludociel of Flash
|SSR
|HP
|Goddess
|Green
|[Summer Mirage] Covenant of Light Ludocie
|SSR
|Strenght
|Goddess
|Red
|[Gift of the White Snow] Valenti of Obsession
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|[Heart of a Beast] Guardian Deity Camila
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|[Sword King] Ghislaine Dedoldia
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|[Full Moon’s Shadow] Mono of Blood and Iron
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|[Queen's Successor] Filo
|SSR
|HP
|Goddess
|Green
|[Shield Hero] Iwatani Naofumi
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|[Naofumi's Sword] Naphtalia
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|[Hunting Hero] Kazayama Kizuna
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Yagami
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|The Master Swordsman Reinhard
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|[Clandestine Savior] Wanderer Thonar
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Wanderer Thonar
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|[Archpriest of Despair] Mage Chandler
|SSR
|VIT
|Human
|-
|[Advent of Destruction] Lillia of Desire
|LR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Brunhild
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue New King Arthur
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green New King Arthur
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|[Ocean Seeker] Mage of Infiniti Merlin
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Green
|Red Arthur
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Green Athena
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Nunchuck Ban
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Red Denzel
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Derieri
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Green Derieri
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Green Diane
|SSR
|HP
|Giant
|Green
|Blue Drole
|SSR
|Speed
|Giant
|Blue
|Green Drole
|SSR
|HP
|Giant
|Green
|Blue Eastin
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Eastin
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|[Spooky Party] Eastin of Authority
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Princess Elizabeth
|SSR
|HP
|Goddess
|Green
|Red Escanor
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Green Gilthunder
|SR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Hawk & Elizabeth
|SSR
|Speed
|Goddess
|Blue
|Green Hawkk & Elizabeth
|SSR
|HP
|Goddess
|Green
|Red Howzer
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Ellatte
|SSR
|Strength
|Goddess
|Red
|Blue Eren
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Eren
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Fraudrin
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Green Fraudrin
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Red Gloxinia
|SSR
|Strength
|Fairy
|Red
|Green Hawk
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Green Helbram
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|Red Helbram
|SSR
|Strength
|Fairy
|Red
|Red Guardian Jericho
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Jim
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Green King
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|Red King
|SSR
|Strength
|Fairy
|Red
|Red Lilia
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Mai
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Red Melascula
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Blue Demon Meliodas
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Red Demon Meliodas
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|Red Merlin
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|Green Mono
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Monspeet
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Blue Nanashi
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Green Rugal
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Slater
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Red Slater
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Green Valenti
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|[Guardian of Istal] Druid Jenna
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|[Creator of the Blazing Inferno] Demiurge
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|[Guardian of the Glacier] Cocytus
|SSR
|Vitality
|Green Will
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Zeldris
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
4
B Rank
The characters you will find in the B tier on our 7DS tier list are in the middle of the pack. They are not exceptional. In truth, they're not even that great, but they are not bad either. You will most likely use them until you obtain better characters, when you should switch them out immediately. Some (like Ban) can be okay for specific instances or in the middle to late game, but won't really stand out. We suggest you don't invest more than you have to into upgrades for them.
|Name
|Rarity
|Attribute
|Race
|Color
|Green Allioni
|R
|HP
|Human
|Green
|[Filolial Queen] Fitoria
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Green Nunchuck Ban
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Red Nunchuck Ban
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Beatrice
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Megellda
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|[Team Akuta] Cleaner Riyo
|SSR
|VIT
|Human
|-
|Green Cain
|SR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Red Camila
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|Green Deathpierce
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Giant Diane
|SSR
|Speed
|Giant
|Blue
|Green Giant Diane
|SSR
|HP
|Giant
|Green
|Red Wedding Diane
|SSR
|Strength
|Giant
|Red
|Red Dogedo
|SR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Dreyfus
|SR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Eastin
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Elaine
|SSR
|Speed
|Fairy
|Blue
|Red Elaine
|SSR
|Strength
|Fairy
|Red
|Red Elizabeth
|SR
|Strength
|Goddess
|Red
|Red Hawk & Elizabeth
|SR
|Strength
|Goddess
|Red
|Red Estarossa
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Blue Galland
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Red Galland
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Blue Gilthunder
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Gloxinia
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|Blue Golgius
|R
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Gowther
|SR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Red Griamore
|SR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Guila
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Gustav
|SR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Helbram
|SSR
|Speed
|Fairy
|Blue
|Green Hendrickson
|SR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Jericho
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Jericho
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Red Jericho
|SR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Guardian Jericho
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Jillian
|SR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Red Levi
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Green Lilia
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Liz
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Marmas
|R
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Blue Melascula
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Blue Meliodas
|SR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Green Meliodas
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Green Demon Meliodas
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Blue Merlin
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Blue Mikasa
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Red Mike
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Mono
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Red Mono
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Monspeet
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Red Oslo & Hawk
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|Red Shin
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Twingo
|R
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Valenti
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Red Vivian
|SR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Weinheidt
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Zaneri
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Zaratras
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Golden Wings Elaine
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
5
C Rank
Almost the worst characters in the game - the C-tier are something... special, except for all the wrong reasons. They might look good, but in reality, they aren't really all that strong. We wouldn't advise you to waste your resources on them. It's better to skip them altogether and use A or even B-tier characters instead.
|Name
|Rarity
|Attribute
|Race
|Color
|Blue Arthur
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Blue Ban
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Red Ban
|SR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Green Ban
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Bellion
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Red Benimaru
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|Blue Diane
|SSR
|Speed
|Giant
|Blue
|Red Diane
|SSR
|Strength
|Giant
|Red
|Red Giant Diane
|SR
|Strength
|Giant
|Red
|Green Dreyfus
|SR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Elaine
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|Red Christmas Elaine
|SSR
|Strength
|Fairy
|Red
|Blue Princess Elizabeth
|SSR
|Speed
|Goddess
|Blue
|Red Princess Elizabeth
|SSR
|Strength
|Goddess
|Red
|Green Gerharde
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|Red Gilthunder
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Gowther
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Green Giramore
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Guila
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Hendrickson
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Blue Howzer
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Blue Jenna
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Blue Old Fart King
|SSR
|Speed
|Fairy
|Blue
|Green Old Fart King
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|Red Old Fart King
|SSR
|Strength
|Fairy
|Red
|Blue Matrona
|SSR
|Speed
|Giant
|Blue
|Red Meliodas
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Blue Milim
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Blue Rimuru
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Green Rimuru
|SR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Red Roxy
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Green Ruin
|R
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Red Simon
|R
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Taizoo
|R
|Strength
|Human
|Red
6
D Rank
Just a couple of characters meet the D-tier requirements, and they aren't pretty. Don't bother with them at all.
|Name
|Rarity
|Attribute
|Race
|Color
|Blue Arden
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Blue Freesia
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Blue Griamore
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Howzer
|SR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Hugo
|R
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Red Jude
|R
|Strength
|Human
|Red
7
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross reroll guide
When it comes to rerolling characters, you want to make sure that you end up with a pretty strong lineup from the get-go. That means you need to know which characters are the best in the game, so you know when to keep pulling and when to reroll. Typically, the heroes you'll see at the top of the Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross tier list, the SS and S tiers, are the best, and if you have the patience to reroll a lot of times, you want to aim for these.