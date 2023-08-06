We are featuring a complete 7DS Grand Cross tier list with every single character in the game, including the limited ones.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is one of the best-looking and most interesting anime games we've seen on mobile, well, ever, and as a result, it has been downloaded millions of times already.

And since we know what every dedicated gacha RPG fans want, we strive to update this Grand Cross tier list on a regular basis and keep track of every single update and adjustment that will go live on the global server. That's right - this list is dedicated to the global server, but we keep a close eye on the Asia server to keep track of all the updates!

How did we sort the characters on the 7DS Grand Cross tier list

Below on the 7DS tier list, we are going to include every single character including a couple that hasn't been introduced into the game yet, and rank how powerful and useful you will find them in the future.

Of course, as usually happens with similar games, it could be tough to choose between all of the characters and build your team. One thing's for sure though - picking characters that are ranked high in our 7DS tier list is a guaranteed success.

With the waffle out of the way, check below for the complete list of all 7DS: Grand Cross characters, their stats, where they sit on the tier list, and more.

Before we dive right in, we need to mention that the list is sorted from SS-tier to D-tier, with SS-tier featuring the best heroes in the game, and D-tier with the worst possible ones. In all honesty, you should never bother with characters that fall below B-tier. If you plan on playing the game for a long time, you're almost guaranteed to end up with some of the best characters sooner or later.