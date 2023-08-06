7DS Grand Cross tier list and reroll guide [August 2023]
We are featuring a complete 7DS Grand Cross tier list with every single character in the game, including the limited ones.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is one of the best-looking and most interesting anime games we've seen on mobile, well, ever, and as a result, it has been downloaded millions of times already.
And since we know what every dedicated gacha RPG fans want, we strive to update this Grand Cross tier list on a regular basis and keep track of every single update and adjustment that will go live on the global server. That's right - this list is dedicated to the global server, but we keep a close eye on the Asia server to keep track of all the updates!
How did we sort the characters on the 7DS Grand Cross tier listBelow on the 7DS tier list, we are going to include every single character including a couple that hasn't been introduced into the game yet, and rank how powerful and useful you will find them in the future.
Of course, as usually happens with similar games, it could be tough to choose between all of the characters and build your team. One thing's for sure though - picking characters that are ranked high in our 7DS tier list is a guaranteed success.
With the waffle out of the way, check below for the complete list of all 7DS: Grand Cross characters, their stats, where they sit on the tier list, and more.
Before we dive right in, we need to mention that the list is sorted from SS-tier to D-tier, with SS-tier featuring the best heroes in the game, and D-tier with the worst possible ones. In all honesty, you should never bother with characters that fall below B-tier. If you plan on playing the game for a long time, you're almost guaranteed to end up with some of the best characters sooner or later.
1
SS Rank
We are lining up the best characters in the game at the top of our 7DS Grand Cross tier list. If you obtain them from gacha, make sure to invest all the resources to make them stronger and add them to your team. They will be a great addition to pretty much any type of content, so it's safe to say they're worth pursuing.
|Name
|Rarity
|Attribute
|Race
|Color
|[The Seven Deadly Sins] Transcendent Ban
|SSR
|Light
|Human
|Yellow
|[Future of Liones] Prince Tristan
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|[The Four Archangels] Mael of Sunshine
|SSR
|Light
|Goddess
|Yellow
|[Spring Fantasy] Goddess Elizabeth
|SSR
|Strength
|Goddess
|Red
|[Mad Dog] Eris Boreas Greyrat
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|[Sweet Jelly] New Wing King
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|[Cursed Shackles] Purgatory Meliodas
|SSR
|Dark
|Demon
|Dark
|[Spellbinding Queen] Goddess of Beauty Freyja
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|Fairy King Harlequin
|SSR
|Speed
|Fairy
|Blue
|[Fire of Life] "Ultimate" Escanor
|SSR
|Light
|Human
|Yellow
|Cusack
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|[Last Philosopher] Mage of Infinity Merlin
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|[Origin Fragment] Highest-ranking Demon Chandler
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Chandler
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Blue Ludociel
|SSR
|Speed
|Goddess
|Blue
|Blue "Festival" Ludociel
|SSR
|Speed
|Goddess
|Blue
|Blue Goddess Elizabeth
|SSR
|Speed
|Goddess
|Blue
|Blue "The One" Escanor
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Witch of Greed Echidna
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Green "Festival" Gowther
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Green "Halloween" Gowther
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Red Gowther
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|Green "Assault Mode" Meliodas
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Red Purgatory Ban
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Lostvayne Meliodas
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Green "Festival" Merlin
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Red Zeldris
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Prince of Darkness Zeldris
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Red Sariel
|SSR
|Strength
|Goddess
|Red
|Blue Tarmiel
|SSR
|Speed
|Goddess
|Blue
2
S Rank
While the SS-tier characters are slightly better than these, you still have a pretty solid contender for the strongest characters in Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross in the S-tier. They are by no means weak - on the contrary, they are super strong and can be used for almost all content without a doubt. Make sure you upgrade them the first chance you get - you won't regret it.
|Name
|Rarity
|Attribute
|Race
|Color
|[Summer Mirage] Goddess of Beauty Freyja
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|[MAVE]: Lead Vocalist Zena
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Sun God Freyr
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|[Vengeful Saw Blade] Roxy of Madness
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|The Ruler - Tyrant Demon King
|SSR
|Attack
|Demon
|Unknown
|[Otherworldly Reincarnation] Rudeus Greyrat
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|[Water King-Class Magician] Roxy Migurdia
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|[Pride of Valhalla] Valkyrie Megellda
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|[The Four Archangels] Mael of Sunshine
|SSR
|Light
|Goddess
|Yellow
|[Gift of Happiness] Knight of Danafor Liz
|SSR
|Speed
|Goddess
|Blue
|Red Derieri
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Blue Eleven
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Terry
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Emilia
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Green Escanor
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Estarossa
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Green Demon Hendrickson
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Blue King
|SSR
|Speed
|Fairy
|Blue
|Blue New Wings King
|SSR
|Speed
|Fairy
|Blue
|Red Kyo
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Lilia
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Prince Sigurd
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue "Summer" Merlin
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Green Merlin
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Green Ram
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Red Rem
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|Red "Halloween" Matrona
|SSR
|Strength
|Giant
|Red
|Green "Halloween" Roxy
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Shin
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green MK-II Valenti
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Zeldris
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Red Excalibur Arthur
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
3
A Rank
A-tier characters fall somewhere in the middle. They are not exactly amazing, but they aren't bad either. Most of the time they are great for specific instances or are strong in the early game. You can invest some resources into them until you get better ones, without fear that they'll become irrelevant. All in all, solid heroes with decent skills.
|Name
|Rarity
|Attribute
|Race
|Color
|[Indomitable Will] God of War Tyr
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|[Will of the Holy sword] Excalibur Arthur
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|[Divine Proxy] Ludociel of Flash
|SSR
|HP
|Goddess
|Green
|[Gift of the White Snow] Valenti of Obsession
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|[Heart of a Beast] Guardian Deity Camila
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|[Sword King] Ghislaine Dedoldia
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|[Full Moon’s Shadow] Mono of Blood and Iron
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|[Queen's Successor] Filo
|SSR
|HP
|Goddess
|Green
|[Shield Hero] Iwatani Naofumi
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|[Naofumi's Sword] Naphtalia
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|[Hunting Hero] Kazayama Kizuna
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Yagami
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|The Master Swordsman Reinhard
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|[Clandestine Savior] Wanderer Thonar
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Wanderer Thonar
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Brunhild
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue New King Arthur
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green New King Arthur
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Red Arthur
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Green Athena
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Nunchuck Ban
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Red Denzel
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Derieri
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Green Derieri
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Green Diane
|SSR
|HP
|Giant
|Green
|Blue Drole
|SSR
|Speed
|Giant
|Blue
|Green Drole
|SSR
|HP
|Giant
|Green
|Blue Eastin
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Eastin
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|[Spooky Party] Eastin of Authority
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Princess Elizabeth
|SSR
|HP
|Goddess
|Green
|Red Escanor
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Green Gilthunder
|SR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Hawk & Elizabeth
|SSR
|Speed
|Goddess
|Blue
|Green Hawkk & Elizabeth
|SSR
|HP
|Goddess
|Green
|Red Howzer
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Ellatte
|SSR
|Strength
|Goddess
|Red
|Blue Eren
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Eren
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Fraudrin
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Green Fraudrin
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Red Gloxinia
|SSR
|Strength
|Fairy
|Red
|Green Hawk
|SSR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Green Helbram
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|Red Helbram
|SSR
|Strength
|Fairy
|Red
|Red Guardian Jericho
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Jim
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Green King
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|Red King
|SSR
|Strength
|Fairy
|Red
|Red Lilia
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Mai
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Red Melascula
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Blue Demon Meliodas
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Red Demon Meliodas
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|Red Merlin
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|Green Mono
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Monspeet
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Blue Nanashi
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Green Rugal
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Slater
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Red Slater
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Green Valenti
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Will
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Zeldris
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
4
B Rank
The characters that you will in the B tier of the 7DS tier list are in the middle of the pack. They are not exceptional - not even that great honestly -, but they are not bad either. You will most likely use them until you obtain better ones and then change them right away. Some (like Ban) can be okay for specific instances or in the middle to late game, but won't really stand out. We suggest that you don't invest more than you have to into upgrades for them.
|Name
|Rarity
|Attribute
|Race
|Color
|Green Allioni
|R
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Nunchuck Ban
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Red Nunchuck Ban
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Beatrice
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Megellda
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Green Cain
|SR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Red Camila
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|Green Deathpierce
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Giant Diane
|SSR
|Speed
|Giant
|Blue
|Green Giant Diane
|SSR
|HP
|Giant
|Green
|Red Wedding Diane
|SSR
|Strength
|Giant
|Red
|Red Dogedo
|SR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Dreyfus
|SR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Eastin
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Elaine
|SSR
|Speed
|Fairy
|Blue
|Red Elaine
|SSR
|Strength
|Fairy
|Red
|Red Elizabeth
|SR
|Strength
|Goddess
|Red
|Red Hawk & Elizabeth
|SR
|Strength
|Goddess
|Red
|Red Estarossa
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Blue Galland
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Red Galland
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Blue Gilthunder
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Gloxinia
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|Blue Golgius
|R
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Gowther
|SR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Red Griamore
|SR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Guila
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Gustav
|SR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Helbram
|SSR
|Speed
|Fairy
|Blue
|Green Hendrickson
|SR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Jericho
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Jericho
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Red Jericho
|SR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Guardian Jericho
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Jillian
|SR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Red Levi
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Green Lilia
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Liz
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Marmas
|R
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Blue Melascula
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Blue Meliodas
|SR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Green Meliodas
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Green Demon Meliodas
|SSR
|HP
|Demon
|Green
|Blue Merlin
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Blue Mikasa
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Red Mike
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Mono
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Red Mono
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Monspeet
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Red Oslo & Hawk
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|Red Shin
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Twingo
|R
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Valenti
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Red Vivian
|SR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Weinheidt
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Zaneri
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Zaratras
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
5
C Rank
Almost the worst characters in the game - the C-tier characters are something... special. They might look good, but in reality, they aren't really all that strong. We wouldn't advise you to waste your resources on them. It's better to skip them altogether and use A or even B-tier characters instead.
|Name
|Rarity
|Attribute
|Race
|Color
|Blue Arthur
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Blue Ban
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Red Ban
|SR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Green Ban
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Bellion
|SSR
|Speed
|Demon
|Blue
|Red Benimaru
|SSR
|Strength
|Unknown
|Red
|Blue Diane
|SSR
|Speed
|Giant
|Blue
|Red Diane
|SSR
|Strength
|Giant
|Red
|Red Giant Diane
|SR
|Strength
|Giant
|Red
|Green Dreyfus
|SR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Elaine
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|Red Christmas Elaine
|SSR
|Strength
|Fairy
|Red
|Blue Princess Elizabeth
|SSR
|Speed
|Goddess
|Blue
|Red Princess Elizabeth
|SSR
|Strength
|Goddess
|Red
|Green Gerharde
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|Red Gilthunder
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Blue Gowther
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Green Giramore
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Guila
|SSR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Blue Hendrickson
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Blue Howzer
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Blue Jenna
|SSR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Blue Old Fart King
|SSR
|Speed
|Fairy
|Blue
|Green Old Fart King
|SSR
|HP
|Fairy
|Green
|Red Old Fart King
|SSR
|Strength
|Fairy
|Red
|Blue Matrona
|SSR
|Speed
|Giant
|Blue
|Red Meliodas
|SSR
|Strength
|Demon
|Red
|Blue Milim
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Blue Rimuru
|SSR
|Speed
|Unknown
|Blue
|Green Rimuru
|SR
|HP
|Unknown
|Green
|Red Roxy
|SSR
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Green Ruin
|R
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Red Simon
|R
|Strength
|Human
|Red
|Red Taizoo
|R
|Strength
|Human
|Red
6
D Rank
Just a couple of characters meet D-tier requirements, and they aren't pretty. Really, don't bother with them at all.
|Name
|Rarity
|Attribute
|Race
|Color
|Blue Arden
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Blue Freesia
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Blue Griamore
|SR
|Speed
|Human
|Blue
|Green Howzer
|SR
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Green Hugo
|R
|HP
|Human
|Green
|Red Jude
|R
|Strength
|Human
|Red
7
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross reroll guide
When it comes to rerolling Grand Cross characters you want to make sure that you end up with a pretty strong lineup from the get-go. That means you need to know which characters are the best in the game, so you know when to keep pulling, and when to reroll. Typically the heroes you'll see at the top of the 7DS tier list, the SS and S tier are the best, and if you have the patience to reroll a lot of times, you want to aim for these.
