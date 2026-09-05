Updated on September 5th, 2026 - Version: 2.112.0 - Added: [Wave Researcher] Merlin the Daughter of Belialuin



We have created a, complete with every single character, including those who are only available for a limited time.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is one of the best-looking and most interesting anime games we've seen on mobile, well, ever, and as a result, it has been downloaded millions of times already.

And since we know what every dedicated gacha RPG fan wants, we aim to update this 7DS tier list regularly and keep track of every single update and adjustment that goes live on the global server. That's right - this list is dedicated to the global server, but we keep a close eye on the Asia server too, since it gives us an idea of what to expect!

How did we sort the characters on our 7DS tier list

On our 7DS tier list, we are going to include every single character, including a couple that haven't been introduced into the game yet, and rank how powerful and useful they will likely be in the future.

Of course, as usually happens with similar games, it can be tough to choose between all of the characters and build your team with so much to consider. So, to save you that headache, pick characters that are ranked high in our 7DS tier list for guaranteed success.

With all that waffle out of the way, check below for the complete list of all 7DS Grand Cross characters, their stats, where they sit on our tier list, and we've even included a reroll guide for anyone just starting out.

Before we dive right in, we need to mention that the list is sorted from SS-tier to D-tier, with SS-tier having the best heroes available and D-tier with the worst. In all honesty, you should never bother with characters that fall below B-tier. If you plan on playing the game for a long time, you're almost guaranteed to end up with some of the best characters sooner or later. Okay, let's dive in.