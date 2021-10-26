Gacha Life Promo Codes: November 2021
Do you want some free Gacha Life promo codes, to help you get more Gems? Then you're in the right place because today we're going to check out all the redeem codes currently available in the game.
Gacha Life is a simulation game with anime elements, where each player can create their very own character and choose from a multitude of customisation options, then join or create their own games and do their best to win. It's more of an experience than a typical game, since it lets players interact in so many ways, just like a typical MMORPG.
With so many features to make it unique and fun, players can also benefit from some freebies, and these would be the Gacha Life redeem codes. So, make sure to redeem all the codes we've listed below to get free Gems! However, that's not where our selection ends, we also have Dead by Daylight codes, fresh Cookie Run: Ovenbreak coupon codes, Moonlight Sculptor coupon codes and a lot of others just waiting for nimble hands to pick them up!
Working Gacha Life Promo CodesBelow you can find all the promo codes in Gacha Life that are currently active. We've also tried codes such as '123456789', but sadly they did not work. The ones below are the only ones that worked for us, so make sure to redeem them to get a bunch of Gems!
- 164057933 - Reward: 250 Gems
- 370927398 - Reward: 500 Gems
- 546677845 - Reward: 300 Gems
- 625841377 - Reward: 200 Gems
- 762532478 - Reward: 450 Gems
- 987654321 - Reward: 100 Gems
- 774231999 - Reward: 100 Gems
Keep in mind that you cannot input any codes that start with 0 - if you see any 'codes' that claim to start with it, they're fake, so don't bother trying to input them. They simply don't work!
How to redeem promo codes in Gacha Life step by stepIn order to redeem the promo codes, you need to head on to the main game interface (while you're not in any mini-game). There, you'll see in the bottom right corner the Options button (the cog). Tap on it and select the Redeem Promo Code option. Type in your code, and voila! You'll instantly receive the Gems for any working code you claimed.
