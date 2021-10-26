Gacha Life Promo Codes: November 2021

: November 29th, 2021 - checked for new codes

Do you want some free Gacha Life promo codes, to help you get more Gems? Then you're in the right place because today we're going to check out all the redeem codes currently available in the game.

Gacha Life is a simulation game with anime elements, where each player can create their very own character and choose from a multitude of customisation options, then join or create their own games and do their best to win. It's more of an experience than a typical game, since it lets players interact in so many ways, just like a typical MMORPG.

With so many features to make it unique and fun, players can also benefit from some freebies, and these would be the Gacha Life redeem codes. So, make sure to redeem all the codes we've listed below to get free Gems! However, that's not where our selection ends, we also have Dead by Daylight codes, fresh Cookie Run: Ovenbreak coupon codes, Moonlight Sculptor coupon codes and a lot of others just waiting for nimble hands to pick them up!

Working Gacha Life Promo Codes

164057933 - Reward: 250 Gems

- Reward: 250 Gems 370927398 - Reward: 500 Gems

- Reward: 500 Gems 546677845 - Reward: 300 Gems

- Reward: 300 Gems 625841377 - Reward: 200 Gems

- Reward: 200 Gems 762532478 - Reward: 450 Gems

- Reward: 450 Gems 987654321 - Reward: 100 Gems

- Reward: 100 Gems 774231999 - Reward: 100 Gems

Below you can find all the promo codes in Gacha Life that are currently active. We've also tried codes such as '123456789', but sadly they did not work. The ones below are the only ones that worked for us, so make sure to redeem them to get a bunch of Gems!

Keep in mind that you cannot input any codes that start with 0 - if you see any 'codes' that claim to start with it, they're fake, so don't bother trying to input them. They simply don't work!

How to redeem promo codes in Gacha Life step by step

In order to redeem the promo codes, you need to head on to the main game interface (while you're not in any mini-game). There, you'll see in the bottom right corner thebutton (the cog). Tap on it and select theoption. Type in your code, and voila! You'll instantly receive the Gems for any working code you claimed.