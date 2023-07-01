Top 15 most addictive games for mobile

Hearthstone is one of the first card strategy games that appeared on the net. It is available not only on mobile platforms but also on PC. The only downside to Hearthstone is that it can get pretty complex after all these years. Therefore, it will be pretty challenging to learn how to play it in a short period. You'll have to test and try all of the different variants of decks, and lose a bunch of rounds to get a grasp of the basics.

Being such a massive title, there are tons and tons of strategies you can adopt, as well as decks you can form. Like many other TCGs, Hearthstone will give you plenty of customisations and visual changes to help you stand out from the other players, but it's also going to take a lot of time to get used to if you're a completely new player.