With a player base of millions, this is a game that doesn't shy away from giving free rewards! With each passing day, players can claim a bunch of Coin Master free spins and coins from the game's Facebook, and let's be honest - who doesn't want some? Every single day there is a new freebie that is definitely going to help you advance and get more rewards

The game's overall approach is highly addictive, making slots and freebies accessible to everyone. Even better, they're integrated within a game where luck is at its core. Below you can find all the latest links which you click to get free spins, coins, and the occasional event.

How to use the free spins in Coin Master?

If you want to claim your free spins in Coin Master, all you need to do is have a Facebook account and make sure that the game is linked to it. If you don't have one and you play the game, it might be time to consider dipping your toes into social media. These small daily rewards are definitely worth it in the long run.

Keep in mind that they are only available for three days. For example, you can claim the ones that were released two days ago, but not three days ag

o. The best way to stay up-to-date with the latest links to get free spins in Coin Master is to bookmark this page and check back every day. We'll update the links daily, so you won't have to worry about a thing!

So, what are you waiting for? Go get your daily dose of Free Coins and Free Spins in Coin Master right now!

Coin Master free spins links

Today's links - November 29th, 2021

November 28th, 2021

November 27rd, 2021 - These will be obsolete tomorrow!

How to get more free spins in Coin Master?

Follow the game's social media

Wait, what's that? Do you want more Coin Master free rewards? I hear you, and I am here to help you out! Below you can find a bunch of other ways to collect even more free spins in Coin Master. Check them out!Did you know that the game has additional rewards and giveaways on its official Twitter page? Make sure you follow it if you're trying to stay up to date with all the latest links.

Alternatively, you can always check out the game's official Facebook page.

Invite friends to play Coin Master

Add in-game friends and request free spins

Watch ads that offer free spins

Save up your Spins and use them when you have more than 30

If that's not enough, you can always rely on your friends (quite literally). For each new friend that you invite to play Coin Master, you'll receive 40 free spins. After you've invited a bunch of friends, you can ask for their help too.After expanding your friend list quite a bit (just a fair warning, it might take a while to max it), you can start requesting daily spins from each of your friends. This will amount to a number of extra free spins, and you can do it every single day. The maximum number of free spins you can claim each day from friends is 100.Watching ads can be a little time-consuming and can get rather annoying, but when the reward is free spins, you might want to reconsider. Watching a short 30-second ad for some free spins is always good, so make sure you do that every time you get the chance.In Coin Master, you will gain Spins passively, over time (aside from the free ones you'll find above). A Free Spin refills every 12 minutes, but you shouldn't spend them as soon as they fill up. Instead, try to save them as long as possible because you can then take advantage of the 2x and 3x multiplier by spending 2 or 3 rolls instead of 1. The best would be to get multiples of 3, because that would be, in my opinion, the most advantageous.

So, if you want to get the best possible reward, log into the game every 6-7 hours, and start spinning. You can find a daily routine that lets you get the daily free and your normal AFK-generated ones and go for a big slot machine bonus.

Upgrade your Village

Spin more?

Last but not least, don't miss any in-game events!

Bookmark this Coin Master Free Spins link

Never underestimate the power of upgrading your Village. Yes, it is time-consuming and expensive, but you'll always get back a guaranteed bunch of spins.Each time you spin, there is a chance for you to win extra spins - that's right, you can get more spins by simply spinning more and more!There are quite a few in-game events, and you should try to complete as many tasks from each event as you can. They will give you lots of free spins as rewards, and it would be a pity missing out on those free extra goodies.We suggest you bookmark this page and keep returning daily as we will update it every day with more links!

In the meantime, if you want to learn more about the game, I've prepared a few more Coin Master tips and tricks to help you build every village and get richer in the game! Check them out below!

Don't hoard your Gold!

I know you might be tempted to hoard all of that Gold and try to get super-rich and possibly famous, but for all the wrong reasons - you might get raided and lose it all! You probably know that in Coin Master, other players can attack your village and if you have a lot of Gold stored up, it's definitely going to put a target on your back.

Try to spend all the Gold (or as much as possible) as soon as you get it because even if you get raided, you won't lose as much. If you want to protect your village, you can try your luck in the slot machine. The 3 trees combo will give you protection against those pesky looters, so they won't be able to steal as much Gold.

Pets are your best friends (and for good reason)

Our Pet Master spins are also updated daily!

Once you unlock Pets (after you unlock the 4th village) you can hatch some pets that give you extra bonuses. Foxy helps you in raids, Tiger gives you rewards when attacking, and Rhino is great for blocking attacks. Although you can only have one pet active at all times, you can swap it out for another whenever you like.

Make sure you feed your Pets to keep them strong and active, and during the time-limited events that take place once in a while in Coin Master, you try to get pet food - or simply spend a couple of bucks for it in the Shop. Just make sure you always choose the best pet depending on what you want to do and try to boost it as much as you can. I personally prefer Foxy, but if you are a rather aggressive player who likes to raid, Tiger might be a better choice for you.

Got too much Gold? Buy some chests!

We know, all of these free coins will start to pile up sooner or later. The best use? Invest in some chests!

In the shop, you will find the usual items that go for real-life money, but you can also find 3 types of chests (Wooden, Gold and Magical) that you can purchase by using your in-game Gold. The Magical ones are the most expensive, but they also give the best rewards.

If you want to get more cards in your collection, you could spend your Gold on these chests. Each card set will give you super good rewards, but it might be quite difficult to complete each and every one of them - some card sets have limited cards, so they will be a little bit hard to get.

The best would be to spend your Gold on Wooden chests to get all the rather common cards first, then move your way up to Gold and them Magical chests. That way you'll unlock most of the cards for each level.

If you are looking for similar games that you can play, we have a list of best idle games for Android! Also, you can take a look at what are the best mobile games in 2021 and pick one of those!