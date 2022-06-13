Top 25 best shooting games for Android phones and tablets
Finest Android shooting games that you can play in 2022
Fans of shoot-'em-ups will feel right at home with the list of best shooting games for Android phones and tablets, as it contains all of the stars of the genre!
The following list seeks to bring the wonderful world of mobile shooters together into some semblance of order. It's far from definitive, of course. Even with a generous 25 selections, we can't hope to give due credit to every last great shooting game for Android.
But we can pick some of our favourites at the moment. This list will shift and change with the seasons and our personal whims. But whatever the current selection, you can be sure you'll find a bunch of brilliant blasters to play on your Android device.
And if you really can't hold in your petitions for a particular inclusion, please do share in the comments section below. We promise not to shoot you down.Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Juicy Realm
A brilliant twin-stick shooter with bright, hyper-detailed cartoon graphics and an endless supply of zany weapons and characters. It is not what you first picture when you think of Android shooting games, but once you dive in, it'll quickly impress through sheer awesomeness and action.
Juicy Realm looks absolutely stunning, and the RPG combined with shooting elements features it brings makes it a game worth adding to your collection. Especially because it's quite deceiving as to what it really is. Or... let's just call it a juicy masterpiece, and enjoy it for what it is!
2
Call of Duty Mobile
The best crack at a mobile Call of Duty yet. It actually feels like the classic console and PC FPS, though it's been built from the ground up for your phone or tablet. It's a fast-paced shooting game that takes some time to get used to in case you haven't played it before. Old CoD players will feel at home, as it looks almost as good on your phone as it did a couple of years ago on your PC.
We can wholeheartedly recommend COD Mobile if you are looking for action packed title. And here are some CoD Mobile codes to get you some hefty rewards early on!
3
Shadowgun Legends
Madfinger has long made some of the most handsome Android shooting games on the Google Play Store. Shadowgun Legends is the latest and greatest, and it's a fabulously slick team-based FPS to boot. It has some sleek-looking bots and guns, and the action-packed battles are really quite something to behold.
You can team up with other players in real-time and queue up for PvP battles, or you can go solo in the campaign mode - it's really up to you to decide, but we personally prefer the PvP battles. However, in order to get used to the touch controls (which by the way are pretty neat), you should practice in the solo campaign.
Oh, and to give you a hand, we have a bunch of Shadowgun Legends tips and guides to help you out!
4
PUBG Mobile
PUBG is the grandfather of the Battle Royale genre, and while this mobile version is a slightly simplified and downscaled take, it's still a brilliantly tense last-man-standing experience. In case you are not aware of it, it was the most played title in the world at one point, so that says a lot about the quality of PUBG.
You can, of course, find the guides for PUBG including the PUBG Mobile codes to redeem on our pages. Let's be honest - who doesn't love a game as good as PUBG? We're even more excited for the PUBG New State that's bound to release sometime in the future.
5
World War Heroes
At the moment of writing this, World War Heroes has more than 50 million downloads on Google Play Store alone, with an average rating of 4.7. That alone should be enough to grab your attention.
First of all, the setting is WW2. Most of you will like it, but if you're looking for a shooter with flashy colours and rainbow-like skins and characters, you can sit this one out. Older players will be reminded of the first CoD games, graphics and character movement are similar. Your soldier will be equipped with up to 4 weapons, including 2 primary weapons, 1 sidearm and a melee choice. You can carry the spade which is cool and historically accurate. One thing we really dig (no pun intended) is that you can pick up guns that other players drop.
Recoil is a thing in World War Heroes, so you won't be able to really squeeze the trigger and have your automatic weapon shoot at the same spot repeatedly. The graphics isn't revolutionary, but it fits the rest of the setting nicely.
6
Gumslinger
With all the poise and focus of a one-vs-one beat-'em-up, but with simpler controls and a sense of humour, Gumslingers is one of the freshest shooters on this list. It looks good enough to eat, too. The characters and environment are all gum (we believe it's a delicious flavour too), and you're given a gun and allowed green light to shoot.
What could go wrong?
In Gumslinger you'll enjoy the various gun customisations and a great number of achievements, and have fun with the soft-body physics that let you blow stuff up. In reality, it appeals to a part of our brain that loves destruction and sweets.
7
Garena Free Fire
A battle royale title that essentially lets you walk around in a bunny or schoolgirl suit and blowing up enemies is not what one could call the most serious shooting games for Android - but Garena Free Fire begs to differ. In this action bonanza, you have constant events, and a massive player base to back it up.
It is what Fortnite could be on mobile, but much more eccentric and full of energy. We've also got a massive collection of Garena Free Fire guides, including some Garena Free Fire codes that we update on a daily basis, Make sure to check it out if you haven't done so already.
8
Space Marshals 2
A deeply involved top-down that features at its heart a tactile drag-and-aim shooting system, making for some satisfyingly tactical - and tactile - encounters. You have battles set in outer space, and boy are they good.
You have missions to complete, a stealth system and some strategical elements that make it worth adding to your collection. We've mentioned in our Space Marshals 2 review how much we enjoyed the larger levels and multitude of marshals and weapons, and it doesn't stop there.
9
Downwell
This brilliant roguelite ingeniously flips the shooting action 90 (or even 180) degrees, placing the guns into the boots of the protagonist so that they slow your perpetual descent. You need to carefully aim them right into the opponent or strategically place them in order to land in this platformer roguelite shooter creation.
You'll probably never play another game like this one, especially after successfully completing it. It's just so darn intense you'll wish you had a break to just stretch your thumbs a little. If you're curious to learn about our experience playing it, make sure to read our Downwell review. It's clearly a winner in multiple categories, this time in our best Android shooting games.
10
Guns of Boom
One of the finest and most popular online FPS for Android, Guns of Boom succeeds through its intuitive controls and super-clean presentation. Although it might fool you with its cartoonish artwork, make no mistake, this is one hell of a shooter with completely different playstyles depending on the weapon you are wielding. Their tournaments and rewards reflect how serious the game and the developers are.
GoB has some dynamic looks that only work wonders for it. If you don't believe us, make sure to check our Guns of Boom review! It's a pretty fine Android shooting game that is well worth a shot (mind the pun).
11
Soul Knight
Here's a title that combines FPS action with roguelike elements and procedurally-generated dungeons. It's a fine creation that you will probably fall in love with within the first 5 minutes of playing - we're not joking, it's really that good.
Aiming is done automatically, so you can shift all of your attention towards more important stuff, such as picking the right weapon and dodging the enemy fire. Soul Knight will grow on you the more you play, and you can even team up with other players to battle down in the local multiplayer.
12
PewPew 2
One of the purest twin-stick Android shooting games out there, with a silky-smooth frame rate and angular wireframe graphics. Like Geometry Wars on your phone. You will want to play this non-stop because the action within looks so sleek you won't believe it's actually a shooting game.
Did you know we have a PewPew 2 review? Make sure to check it out before buying the game! If it's up your alley, you should by all means go ahead and get it. It'll be a great addition to your FPS collection.
13
Infinity Ops: Sci-Fi FPS
Did you ever try out a cyberpunk-ish FPS? If you haven't, then you must add Infinity Ops to your collection. This beautiful title features some absolutely stunning graphics, smooth controls, and gameplay that will impress you the more you play.
We found the fast-paced action to be so satisfying and rewarding, and the learning curve is not at all as complicated as it first appears. There are a number of weapons to learn and characters to unlock, and it even features some optimizations for weaker devices. How kind of it - considering everything associated with Cyberpunk-themed stuff seems to require the latest generation software.
14
Blazing Star
Another late '90s SNK Playmore arcade classic comes to Android. Blazing Star's intense blasting works brilliantly on mobile. We couldn't help but add it to our list since we love how well it works on touchscreen devices. It's basically a colourful retro arcade shooter which you'll find to be extremely delightful.
15
World of Warships Blitz
Did you ever try playing a warship shooter? Well, now's your chance. In World of Warships Blitz, you will be able to embark on your favourite warship and pump it up with some of the heaviest heavy-duty ammo then take it for a spin, rocking about the seas in search of enemies.
It's not one of your typical shooting games on Android, but it is a beautiful action that takes all the artillery onto a different surface - water. You should also make sure to read our review to learn all about the features we loved and the ones you shouldn't expect too much from.
16
Badlanders
If you want a shooting game for Android with more than just a pistol or shotgun action, but also featuring some alluring story, you might want to check out Badlanders. You have some absolutely perfect graphics to accompany it, as well as some elements that make it one of the best shooting games for Android in 2021.
You know you've got a serious title on your hands when we put together a complete article with Badlanders tips to help you survive and prevail. Give it a shot, and choose the playstyle you want to approach.
17
Tesla vs Lovecraft
A steampunk twin-stick shooter with loads of slick hoard-slaying action. A gloriously silly and frenetic experience leaving you with an age-old question - will it be a Tesla-powered machine or a Lovecraftian horror monster to win it all? It's actually much simpler - technology wins.
We absolutely love the fast-paced action and we could easily call it one of the greatest Android shooting games even a few years past its release.
18
Hero Hunters
A third-person cover shooter with some of the best visuals around, not to mention a compelling team system and online PvP. Hero Hunters has all the right elements to place it among the top of the PvP shooter chain, alongside some of the bigger fish like Call of Duty and Garena Free Fire.
Oh, did you know we have a Hero Hunters review? As we mentioned there, Hero Hunters is a beautiful title that is so much more than just your regular FPS. You should check it out - it's free!
19
Bowmasters
Something a bit different than the other Android shooting games we are featuring on the list. Bowmasters is more of a tactical shooting game than the standard one. It relies a lot upon the ragdoll physics, and it's really fun to play, although the concept is rather simple. You have one character armed with a weapon, which could range from a flag or a bow to the unicorn or a playing card. Wild. All you have to do is hit the adversary on the other part of the screen for a few times to kill him before he hits you. No moving around, just calculating the proper angle and power before you make a shot.
Characters in the game are featuring different weapons, and some of them have different abilities, which is where most of the fun comes from. You can pick around 60 characters in 2022. What we don't like about the game is the aggressive ads that will ruin the immersion a bit if you don't get the premium version of the game. Other than that, it's really fun.
20
Apex Legends Mobile
One of the latest additions to the FPS games on Android, Apex Legends Mobile is a conversion of the critically acclaimed battle royale that has taken the world by the storm. It's an online shooter where you'll take on the role of one of the beautifully animated characters and shoot everything that moves in the other team. Every character is different, and not only by the skin, as it's usually the case, but also by his role and abilities.
Depending on the game mode, you can find different weapons and equipment customising your play style to suit your current needs. It's as quick as you remember it, graphics is a bit inferior when you compare it with consoles and PC, but it still looks great. Being limited by the hardware, it couldn't have looked better, honestly. Our tier list for Apex Legends Mobile will help you take the best legends, and don't forget that we have a guide for each one, as well as other guides for one of the best mobile shooters in 2022.
21
Sky Force Reloaded
We've had the one that was set on the sea, a bunch of them set on land - heck, some of them were even underground and in the outer space. Now, it's time for one that is up in the air. Sky Force Reloaded is an old-school vertical shmup with a decidedly modern aesthetic.
It looks and sounds stunning, marrying hyperkinetic action with a cinematic presentation, delighting all the senses. We put together a Sky Force Reloaded review, so if you want to know whether or not you will love it as an air FPS alternative or not. We certainly believe you will.
22
Neon Chrome
It might be a top-down twin-stick shooting game, but Neon Chrome manages to feel like a fully fleshed-out console action game with its moody cyberpunk plot and deep character customisation system. Considering it has been out for quite a few years, it's quite an incredible feat to be a top choice even in 2021.
However, the graphics and play style approach are so well-done that it's probably going to be a great choice even years from now. Or until there will be a Neon Chrome remake that adds in even more bling. We have a Neon Chrome review, but it's for iOS - however, this title plays pretty much the same so you'll get a clear idea of what to expect.
23
Tacticool
Do you want an FPS that is so good it literally has the term 'cool' in its title? That would be the case for Tacticool, a 5v5 shooter where you can team up with friends or randoms from all across the internet and smack another team of 5 players. Battles are quick, swift and it also features some realistic physics. Wow!
It's actually so cool that you need to check it out if you're a fan of CoD Mobile and PUBG - who knows, you might've found the next best Android shooting game out there. Or, you can read our review instead.
24
Pixel Gun 3D
A Minecraft-inspired game with graphics that look like they belong in a Roblox universe - that is Pixel Gun 3D in a nutshell. However, there's so much more than meets the eye. This mini Android shooting game has so many weapons, players, playstyles, and customisations that it's difficult not to fall in love with it at first shot.
There are literally over 800 weapons in Pixel Gun 3D, there are clans, and all kinds of features to lure you in and keep you playing for hours on end. It's a good shooting title that feels a little bit light, so if you're up for some quick matches, you should check it out.
25
Crossout Mobile
Crossout Mobile will bring back a lot of good memories to the older players that spent hundreds of hours playing Twisted Metal and Carmageddon. Frankly, those might be the first days of battle royale, now that we think about it.
This shooter is featuring cars, and what's really fun about it is that you can upgrade them to some of the most ridiculous results that you can think of. Mounting machine guns and cannons, or keeping it lighter and more mobile...it is all up to you. There are various game modes, various combinations of the vehicles, rounds don't last too long, it's highly recommended if you enjoy shooting the vehicles rather than people.
With this, we are wrapping up our list of the top Android shooting games phones and tablets! Don't forget to let us know if we missed your favourite game, and we'll certainly take it into account!