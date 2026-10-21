Which is the fairest mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena of them all?

Updated by Jupiter Hadley on October 21st, 2026



MOBAs (that's Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) are big business in the competitive online gaming space. Since mobile gaming is taking up a lot of gaming space at the moment because most of the population owns a phone, a lot of big companies have shifted towards it. As you would expect from a genre as popular as MOBA games, they are taking over the iPhone gaming market by the day.

These highly tactical games combine the basic base-assaulting principles of real-time strategy gameplay with the clicky combat and heroic abilities of an action RPG.

While this popular genre started out on PC, it's since become massively popular on mobile. Some of these mobile MOBAs are clearly identifiable with their PC forebears, while others have streamlined the formula for portable play and spun it out into all new shapes.

Among this list of top mobile MOBAs, you'll find elements of card battling, some turn-based tactics, and even a little platforming. The mobile MOBA genre is basically wide open to interpretation, which makes it a pretty exciting place to be. Without further ado, let's get into the list of the best MOBAs for iOS.

Vainglory

The daddy of mobile MOBAs, Vainglory has grown to be a fine experience with daunting layers of depth and plenty of updates. Its 3-on-3 combat has won the attention of streamers and pro players alike. There are both casual modes, quick matches, and large combat battle experiences. With over 48 different heroes, each with their own combo systems and playstyles, there is a lot to master.

Arena of Valor

Arena of Valor is one of the most fully-featured MOBAs, with a massive roster of heroes and rich gameplay. It's absolutely massive in China, and we can see why. Do not think for a minute that its audience is limited outside of China, though. It has a big community in the rest of the world too, and it has had some of the most massive tournaments in the mobile gaming world.

Clash Royale

Supercell's influential game takes the MOBA and funnels movement along two set paths, with a little Hearthstone card-battling magic for good measure. The results are brilliant and surprisingly intuitive. There are many featured cards, and if you're looking for the best ones, take a look at the tier list for Clash Royale where we have ranked all of the card types from the best to the worst ones.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is another MOBA game where two teams fight each other. To win the match, you should destroy the enemy base and defend your own. The game has many interesting characters that you can buy with virtual currency, which you can obtain as a reward for victory. If you're about to give it a go, consult our tier list for Mobile Legends , where we have ranked all of the characters, so it's easy to notice what's in the current meta.

Battle Bay

We almost forgot Battle Bay, not because it isn't good, but because it's very different to other games on this list. It feels like an online third-person action game, but there's definitely a MOBA vibe to its nautical manoeuvrings. You can join a guild to team up with other players, then host your own battles or join battles taking place all within the game. There are a few different ships to pick from to help your team thrive.

Stormbound: Kingdom Wars

Stormbound: Kingdom Wars is a mobile MOBA that folds in elements of turn-based strategy and tower defence, further adding to this potent soup of a genre. Stormbound also throws in a bunch of cards, allowing you to collect and create your own deck, taking it straight into the battlefield. It's all about dominating the board and understanding the four mighty kingdoms and their playstyles.

Honor of Kings

Honor of Kings is the biggest MOBA in the world at the moment. Not in the Western markets, but in general. It has more players in China than most of the other games on this list combined. It was first introduced as Arena of Valor, and then Tencent decided to release it as a standalone title. With a focus on Eastern characters and their culture, it might feel a bit distant to some players, but we have to recommend it because its gameplay is superb. Every single skill is perfectly optimised, no bugs, and it's running smooth, like a cartoon.

Badland Brawl

Take the Clash Royale form of mobile MOBA, flip it to a side-on view, and introduce a little Angry Birds-esque catapult physics for an extra tactile twang. The sort of physics-based aspect of the game is a real challenge to get used to, as you can end up flinging your army too far forward, missing what is coming at you! It's really something a little different.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Riot has successfully managed to bring their popular PC MOBA over to the mobile realm. It's not simply a one-to-one port either; they have rebuilt the game from the ground up with touchscreen devices in mind, and it works incredibly well. The game has been released in the US, so you can also join the fun now. It's one of our favourite MOBAs for a good reason, and therefore, we made a bunch of guides. These include the Wild Rift tier list that's updated weekly , the characters page where you can find all of the Wild Rift champions and best builds , as well as gameplay tips!

Pokémon Unite

After a successful launch on Nintendo Switch, the company released the game on mobile devices a few months later, and a lot of gamers around the world rushed to play with their favourite Pokémon. In regard to gameplay, this mobile MOBA does not stand out particularly from any other in the genre. However, if you are a Pokémon fan, this one is a no-brainer for you. As you might need help with picking the right character, we have devised a Pokémon Unite tier list , so feel free to 'poke around'!

Heroes Evolved

Heroes Evolved is one of the best representatives of the mobile MOBA genre at the moment. R2Games turned out to be a really high-quality and long-playing product. The gameplay is dynamic - you can battle in classic 5 v 5 teams, with over 120 different heroes for you to choose from; there is a lot to play through here! They have even balanced the abilities, so nothing feels too OP.