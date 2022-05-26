Geometry Dash vault codes for May 2022

Geometry Dash is a very popular, tricky platformer, where you find yourself jumping about to avoid spikes while listening to the music. It’s a fun game, with a real ‘one more go’ feel. However, you may want to use some keys to unlock new features!

Now, only paid versions of Geometry Dash use codes. This means that you cannot use any of these codes in Geometry Dash Lite. With that in mind, you also need to unlock the ability to use codes in Geometry Dash, which is no easy feat. You will need to collect five keys in the game. To get one key, you will need to get 500 blue orbs. Most of the starter levels only give 75 orbs, if they are finished completely, so it might take you a while to unlock the vault.

Once you have received 5 keys, you are able to go into settings (the tool button next to the play button) then hit the purple monster face door in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. There, you can unlock the vault, and then start using your codes! If you have taken the time to unlock the code vault, you really do deserve to use it.

Active Geometry Dash Vault Codes

Lenny - Lenny Icon

Blockbite - UFO

Spooky - Shy Guy Icon

Neverending - UFO

Mule - Ship

Ahead - Wave

Gandalfpotter - Trail

Sparky - In game resources and a secret coin

There are a few special codes as well, which aren’t exact words.

Enter your own username - Eye

This is your in-game username. To find your username, you should select the Face button to the left of the play button. The default name is Player, so you can just enter Player if you have not changed it. Otherwise, it’s whatever you changed it to.

The code 8, 16, 30, 32, 46, and 84 - Illuminati Wave

This is another special code. You will need to enter each individual number, then select the Vault Keeper’s face. This means that to input this code, you should type in 8, select the vault keeper, type in 16, select the vault keeper, and continue until the code is finished.

Expired Geometry Dash Vault Codes

Octocube - Octopus Icon

Brain Power - Brain Icon

Seven - Finn Icon (from Adventure Time)

Thechickisonfire - Swamp Green color

The Challenge - Vault Keeper Levels

Gimmiethecolor - Red color

There are some special codes which have expired too.

Entering in the number of stars you have, previously gave you a random icon.

It’s a Puzzle was a code to redeem an icon, that then starts a puzzle for you to solve. After entering ‘It’s a Puzzle’, you then needed to type in ‘Cod3Breaker’ then watch 6 numbers flash across the screen. It’s best to record this aspect. These numbers are different per user. You then use the numbers to solve a subtraction puzzle, coupling the first number, then the second number to subtract or add, to create more numbers. Yeah, it’s complex.

Those are all the codes we found for the Geometry Dash Vault, so hopefully they help you get some cool items!