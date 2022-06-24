Top 15 Best Battle Royale Games for Android phones and tablets
You won't find better battle royales for Android!
Hello and welcome to the list of best battle royale games for Android in 2022! In this list, we have included all the games that are performing quite well on both mobile storefronts and deliver a good gaming experience.
Not everyone likes to play the same game over a period of time as new titles are popping out quite often nowadays. When it comes to the Battle Royale genre, players will definitely become pickier. The choice is usually made by considering the game mechanics, features, graphics and sound effects.
While searching on the app stores, you will find tons of games that fall under this category. But, the question is, are they worth trying out? Well, this is a problem that a lot of players tumble into.
Worry not, we have come to the rescue with our list of the top 15 best battle royale titles that are available for Android. You can also take a peek at our other lists with best strategy games for Android, best RPG games for Android and best city builder games.
Before we hop into this list, a quick note about the genre. The genre is about the last man surviving a clash. The genre’s name was adapted from the Japanese movie, Battle Royale and was introduced as a game type in early 2010.
1
PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile doesn’t need an introduction due to its popularity all around the globe. It is also considered as one of best Battle Royale games for Android and other platforms by millions of players. PUBG Mobile is mainly known for its intense action gameplay and impressive graphics.
In-game players will have to battle it out with 100 others players on an unknown island. Upon landing, you will need to run for your life while scavenging for weapons and pieces of equipment that will help you survive. There 4 maps to choose from, Vikendi, Sanhok, Miramar and the popular Erangel.
We also have a bunch of updated PUBG Mobile redeem codes, make sure to check them out by clicking here.Download PUBG Mobile from Google Play and App Store
2
Fortnite Battle Royale
Epic Games’ Fortnite is another hit game that’s available for Android and is considered as one of the strongest competitors to PUBG Mobile. The game also follows the same concept as its biggest rival but comes with some extra features which specifically make it a unique Battle Royale title for Android.
However, a recent introduction of a new payment system by Epic Games violated the rules of the Play Store and was removed from the App Store and Google Play. So now, players will have to download the game from the official website or another third party provider.Download Fortnite from Epic Games
3
Call of Duty Mobile
Like we always say, when it comes to this genre, there are only a couple of really popular battle royale games and Call of Duty: Mobile is one of them. Activision released this game in October 2019, creating a remarkable record by earning US$480 million with 270 million downloads within a year.
The game has also bagged multiple awards in the same year, making it one of the most successful BR games ever created for the mobile platform. The game features multiple popular characters from the original PC game.
We also have a bunch of updated Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes, make sure to check them out by clicking here.Download Call of Duty: Mobile from Google Play and App Store
4
Garena Free Fire
Free Fire is all about 10 minutes of intense action among 50 players on an island called Bermuda. The game has enjoyed massive growth since its release and received the Best Popular Vote Game award from Play Store.
It was also the most downloaded game, globally in 2019 and also had multiple reputed nominations for awards. Free Fire rose to popularity due to its low system requirements and constant partnerships and crossovers.
We also have a bunch of updated Free Fire redeem codes, so make sure to check them out by clicking here.
Download Free Fire from Google Play and App Store
5
Rules of Survival
Rules of Survival is from the house of the popular developer, NetEase who released the first beta version of the game in November of 2017, a month before PUBG Mobile made its presence felt on mobile.
As of now, the game has over 230 million players and that number is ever increasing. The features and gameplay are pretty similar to other titles of the same genre, only it has 120 players playing with you in real-time.Download Rules of Survival from Google Play and App Store.
6
Knives Out
Another NetEase game in the BR genre. Knives Out is all about teamwork and combating hundreds of players on the battlefield. The game has recently hit Season 18. It is the right time to hop into the game to grab various deals and rewards by progressing through the tiers.
Apart from the Battle Royale mode, the game also has a casual mode where you can enter a sniping challenge or intense 50v50 action gameplay.Download Knives Out from Google Play and App Store.
7
Battlelands Royale
Battlelands Royale is a cartoon-styled action shooter title. The game allows 32 players to enter the fighting grounds and each match typically lasts for a maximum of five mins. It is quite popular among casual players who are looking for some short action entertainment.
Fans of this game should keep an eye on the updates as the developer has promised to deliver multiple new characters, weapons and, of course, the bug fixes and optimization patches.Download Battlelands Royale from Google Play and App Store.
8
ZombsRoyale.io
This title is a 2D Battle Royale developed and published by End Game, who you might be familiar with from their other popular Android games. The game features simple 2D graphics with extremely easy to learn controls, which makes the game ideal for beginners.
It consists of three modes, Squad, Duo and Solo, which can be chosen in the lobby before heading to a match. On top of that, it has a total of 99 players support in each round and a squad can have a maximum of 4 players in it. Apart from these, it also supports extensive customization and a lot of unique features that will surely keep players returning for more.Download Zombsroyale.io from Google Play and App Store.
9
FOG
FOG definitely stands out from a majority of games of the BR genre. It combines MOBA, RPG and Battle Royale elements into a single game. So, if you ever wish to try out these genres, spare some time to try out this new title.
While playing the game you will fight monsters and creepy creatures as you progress. Each match records your achievements after which you can claim exclusive rewards and showcase them in your main profile.Download FOG from Google Play and App Store.
10
Apex Legends Mobile
One of the most recent AAA titles that got its mobile port. Apex Legends Mobile conserved its unique formula and quick gameplay, which is good news considering that's why it got so popular. Mobile gaming veterans will hop right into the controls and get a hang of things in a game or two, while the rest of you will take some time to figure it out.
However, when you do, you're in for a real treat. The game's real eye candy, it would even put some console titles to shame. If you have some friends, add them, as it will increase the immersion by a huge margin. If you don't have any, add random people that are active. Most of them would love to play a round or two.Download Apex Legends Mobile from Google Play and App Store
11
FightNight
FightNight also follows the same principle as any other game falling under this category. All you have to do is jump off the helicopter and loot everywhere for weapons while killing any enemies you encounter. The game has three modes to choose from and each offers its own spin on the core gameplay.
If you are unsure where to start, then we suggest you try out the Zombie mode as we found out that this variant more fun and exciting to play compared to the rest.Download FightNight Battle Royale: FPS from Google Play and App Store.
12
Grand Battle Royale
Another pixel shooter game on the list, Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS has more than 10M+ downloads on Google Play. Well, those download numbers are justified as the title delivers a smooth gameplay experience. The pixel art, features and controls are well balanced, making it easy for players to get started.Download Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS from Google Play and App Store.
13
PIXEL'S UNKNOWN BATTLE GROUND
If you are a fan of pixel games, especially Minecraft, and on in search of the best battle royale games for Android with pixel themes then you must try this game. Developed by Azur Interactive Games Limited, the thumbnail looks somewhat similar to PUBG Mobile, except the pixel art.
The game lets you use tons of skins and the customization ability significantly enhances the gameplay. There are also multiple real-life guns but remodelled with a pixel design. Players who mainly prefer high-end graphics in their games might not get along with this one, but it is definitely worth trying.Download PIXEL'S UNKNOWN BATTLE GROUND from Google Play and App Store.
14
Brawl Stars
For some mobile gamers this is a synonym for battle royale games. Supercells' little wonder came out back in 2017 and it crawled onto the phones of millions of players that same year. You could say it's a third-person shooter where each character has this own specialty, and he can fit some roles better than others. There are over 50 brawlers that you can pick at the moment and we have sorted them all out on our Brawl Stars tier list.
Why is it so popular still? Well, the gameplay is smooth, and the graphics is cartoonish, really easy on the eye. More importantly, the rounds don't last too long, and there is almost no query. You can start the round and end it in a few frantic minutes, enjoying every second of it. For the players that don't have that much time to play, and are looking for quick escape, without too much investment of your time or brain matter, this is a solid choice.Download Brawl Stars from Google Play and App Store.
15
Scarfall
Scarfall not only focuses on intense action but also on decision making, which affects your gameplay. The game offers both TPS and FPS modes and can be easily switched during a match.
Head to the fighting ground with two primary weapons and a secondary weapon. Apart from this, you can also team up with 3 other players, forming a squad with a maximum of 4 players.Download ScarFall : The Royale Combat from Google Play and App Store.