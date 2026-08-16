Claim Fusion Energy, Timed research, Poke Balls and various other extraordinary gifts by redeeming active codes for Pokemon Go, so you can "catch them all".

Updated on August 16th, 2026 - checked for codes

One of the healthiest and interesting mobile games that's still popular for a good reason, even years after it got released, has some shortcuts after all - promo codes! We approve of anything that improves health, and walking around is a great habit, but it doesn't have to be boring, as you can catch Pokémon on the go and fight other players! In the game, of course.

However, Niantic have decided to assist both active and lazy players by releasing codes for Pokémon Go now and then, and we have been collecting them ever since. Below is a complete list of promo codes for your favourite Poke game that is expanded every week, so it would be useful to revisit it every once in a while.

Active Pokémon Go codes

LEGOXPOKEMONGOXCAP - LEGO timed research (expires October 1st)

- LEGO timed research (expires October 1st) MLBxPOKEMONGO2026 - T-Shirt

T-Shirt QFWM3SRJPVRY5 - Timed Research for Unown X.

- Timed Research for Unown X. 2PKXPAT2RJXKL - Timed Research for Unown Z / A.

- Timed Research for Unown Z / A. 6K343X373BDQM - Timed Research for Unown Y.

- Timed Research for Unown Y. GOTOURKALOS - Timed Research for Kalos Starter Encounters

Expired

GOTOURKALOS I TH4NKY0UF41RYMUCH I FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON | SYJMGFM3SWRLQ | 68TTGWN79E7XE I 47KP3GM76TK2F I REN73F559HY3T I J85D4HVHQFFYV I POKEBALL50 I GOFESTMAX I MLBxPOKEMONGO I PokemonConcierge I ST9U45YFXGNQ I V7L7NS9HRKSL4 I NG94RKDHXWMUL I Z3USC2JQS9LWN I T3DZFDW7LY7TZ I DJDGC3XBBCSC8 I EFKN5A2ZJDLS3 I WTQHZUTXMJY2U O FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON | HJ5HXK93B596R | 5ABW5QJGMT3ZR | LJRAMRU3RYCMC | A6NEWU63K9AU8 | GOFEST2024 | 7QJ6P2NX2U7KX | LFR5CQZ7852CP | PQV2VFB9LD46E | SXHCTVYDHTPVU | TLFG6HLKRDFGT | 7B3ELFUMKLP4G | CAPTAINPIKACHU | 0HY0UF0UNDM3 | GOTOURBONUS | XZU46EAHWPKLK | M67ET3XPQ6ZRV | 4K5X75SE24865 | HZSLDRHU83UNW | A333M5HWDTCGZ | 5YUWFAQQX99SJ | 4DSJTSPX4B9AH | S76334522EHWZ | 3ZQZD2H6BBVT4 | YKG5ZPC4SLXAX | 6X4H9UCA8F7TT | 6AKRAV5WJN5FS | WRGUZRVKRR2M3 | 7P4HMFU9XQVS4 | CVH8FHDPDC8QF | NEK3R9HTR8TMK3 | VD6X4TT4FKJ6B | FS2LFW4D3KP4S | 9D4BKMLQGY22H | Z8REKWYWWTY4W | 76PS7XENQAJEN | SUBJVKGDWJLC2 | VVRBFQV7S4BQP | P7Y2G5M3SJF44 | 947F4SY9LHBS7 | DESQFCLP4CDPP | NSNATBHDNNTDU | R3YJVKBDH5RUH | TTYKCVDLP7K5C | L9Y6T82UW4EVSE9 | KG6EWDZRBK49KAY8 | 7AZGHWU6DWV84 | 53HHNL3RTLXMPYFP | SWHPH9Z4EMZN7 | E9K4SY77F5623 | VNDJPDJM42KJ8TWQ | VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X | RWQNL567S5SP7VTL | KUAXZBJUTP3B7 | D8STK9J6GPSM9 | N2V743HSEPFUW | UWJ4PFY623R5X | EMRK2EZWLVSSZDC5 | LEQ8C2BQXJATZ | 5PTHMZ3AZM5QC | K8G9DFV4X7L3W | 9FC4SN7K5DAJ6 | 944231010271764 | 844316465423591 | UBCJL9X6RC47A | FTT7V6NDZ6B8X

Are there any promo codes that never expire?

LRQEV2VZ59UDA - 3-piece Verizon outfit, including a mask, jacket, and backpack

Pokémon Go doesn't have any, but there have been plenty that could be used for a very long time. That might lead people to believe that they never expire. However, we cannot say for certain. One of those that was believed to always be valid is below!

Pokemon Go codes for Poke Coins

HELPPOKEMON - PokeCoins

- PokeCoins P2XEAW56TSLUXH3 - 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Max Revives, 30 Pinap Berries

- 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Max Revives, 30 Pinap Berries DJTLEKBK2G5EK - 1 PokeCoin, 3 Remote Raid Pass Bundle

Possibly expired

6ZXTNRFY - 3 Incubators, 1 Lucky Egg

8E2OFJYC - Rewards: 1 Incubator

2P3N6WKW

GXSD5CJ556NHG - 3-piece Gucci outfit, including a t-shirt, hat and backpack

6W2QRHMM9W2R9 - 10 Poke Balls, 5 Razz Berries

DYEZ7HBXCRUZ6EP - 30 Great Balls, 30 Pinap Berries

H7APT5ZTLM45GZV - 30 Poke Balls

MDWC4SNGUFXS2SW9 - 10 Poke Balls, 5 Razz Berries

If you are looking for some free PokeCoins, you can try the following ones. However, some of them may have expired, and they are listed below:

How to redeem Pokémon Go codes?

You cannot actually redeem these promo codes through the app itself on iOS devices. Instead, you will need to go to the Niantic Offer Redemption page on the web. From here, you can log in using whatever method you use to log into your trainer account on the app. There is then a box to paste your code.

Once it is submitted, you will get a prompt in the app which tells you that you have received your items. They are then shown in bubbles on the screen, like most bubbles, before returning to their home in your various inventories, depending on the respective item.

Where to get more codes?

Niantic does release new ones often. But when they do, they can be redeemed for cosmetics like outfits and accessories or items like potions, revives, Raid passes and more. If it’s something you can use in-game, there can be promo codes given away for it. They only last for a limited amount of time, so do use them when you see them.

Redeeming them on Android

The above way also works for Android devices; however, Android players can actually enter the Pokémon Go promo codes on their phone if they’d like. This is also simple to do. In Map View, you need to tap the PokéBall button.

From there, you can tap the shop button, and at the bottom of the screen, there is a text field where you can enter it and then tap redeem. In case you are looking for a new friend to play with, visit our Pokémon Go friends page and leave your code!

Feel free to leave a comment if you find any of these Pokémon Go codes have expired, and we will get the list updated quickly!

Original list by Jupiter Hadley, updates by Shaun Walton.