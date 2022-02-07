Your one-stop shop for Pokemon GO Promo Codes

A game you’ve probably heard of and played before, Pokemon GO actually has a way to promo codes. I am sure that you like free items. We all do! We have created a list of freebies that you can collect, because who doesn’t like free stuff! This list will always include up-to-date Pokemon GO promo codes and we will keep making sure you have access to them through this post.

Where to get the promo codes?

Pokemon GO Promo Code List

53HHNL3RTLXMPYFP - Rewards: 10 Pokeballs, 10 Pinap-berries, 1 Incense



- Rewards: 10 Pokeballs, 10 Pinap-berries, 1 Incense SWHPH9Z4EMZN7 - Rewards: 30 Pokeballs, 1 Incense, 1 Lucky Egg



Rewards: 30 Pokeballs, 1 Incense, 1 Lucky Egg E9K4SY77F5623 - Rewards: 10 Pokeballs

VNDJPDJM42KJ8TWQ - Rewards: Ed Sheeran rewards

- Rewards: Ed Sheeran rewards VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X - Rewards: Ed Sheeran rewards

- Rewards: Ed Sheeran rewards RWQNL567S5SP7VTL - Rewards: Ed Sheeran's Sweatshirt Avatar item

- Rewards: Ed Sheeran's Sweatshirt Avatar item KUAXZBJUTP3B7 - Rewards: Galaxy A Series Special Edition Avatar

- Rewards: Galaxy A Series Special Edition Avatar D8STK9J6GPSM9 - Rewards: 1 Incense, 3 Great Balls

- Rewards: 1 Incense, 3 Great Balls N2V743HSEPFUW - Rewards: 1 Poffin, 3 Great Balls

- Rewards: 1 Poffin, 3 Great Balls UWJ4PFY623R5X - 5 Ultra Balls, 1 Lucky Egg, 5 Stickers

5 Ultra Balls, 1 Lucky Egg, 5 Stickers EMRK2EZWLVSSZDC5 - 8 PokeBalls, 4 Golden Razz Berries, 4 Silver Pinap Berries

8 PokeBalls, 4 Golden Razz Berries, 4 Silver Pinap Berries LEQ8C2BQXJATZ - 3 Pinap Berries

3 Pinap Berries 5PTHMZ3AZM5QC - 10 Max Potions, 10 Ultra Ball, 1 Sinnoh Stone

- 10 Max Potions, 10 Ultra Ball, 1 Sinnoh Stone K8G9DFV4X7L3W - 50 PokeBalls

50 PokeBalls 9FC4SN7K5DAJ6 - 1 Star Piece, 5 Stickers, 5 Razz Berries

- 1 Star Piece, 5 Stickers, 5 Razz Berries 944231010271764 - 10 Poke Balls, 5 Razz Berries

- 10 Poke Balls, 5 Razz Berries 844316465423591 - 10 Poke Balls

- 10 Poke Balls UBCJL9X6RC47A

FTT7V6NDZ6B8X

As there aren’t many codes out at once, though Niantic does launch new ones often. These can be for cosmetics like outfits and accessories, or for items like potions, revives, raid passes and more. If it’s something you can use in-game, there can be promo codes given away for it. They only last for a limited amount of time, so do use them when you see them.

Are there any promo codes that never expire for Pokemon GO?

LRQEV2VZ59UDA - 3 piece Verizon outfit, including a mask, jacket, and backpack

Pokemon GO doesn't exactly have any, but there have been plenty of them that could be used for a very long time. That might lead people to believe that they never expire. However, we cannot say for certain. One of the codes that was believed to always be valid is below!

If you are looking for some free Poke Coins you can try the following ones. However, some of them may have expired!

HELPPOKEMON - PokeCoins

- PokeCoins P2XEAW56TSLUXH3 - 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Max Revives, 30 Pinap Berries

- 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Max Revives, 30 Pinap Berries DJTLEKBK2G5EK - 1 PokeCoin, 3 Remote Raid Pass Bundle

Possibly Expired:

6ZXTNRFY - 3 Incubators, 1 Lucky Egg

- 3 Incubators, 1 Lucky Egg 8E2OFJYC - Rewards: 1 Incubator

Rewards: 1 Incubator 2P3N6WKW

GXSD5CJ556NHG - 3 piece Gucci outfit, including a t-shirt, hat and backpack

- 3 piece Gucci outfit, including a t-shirt, hat and backpack 6W2QRHMM9W2R9 - 10 Poke Balls, 5 Razz Berries

- 10 Poke Balls, 5 Razz Berries DYEZ7HBXCRUZ6EP - 30 Great Balls, 30 Pinap Berries

- 30 Great Balls, 30 Pinap Berries H7APT5ZTLM45GZV - 30 Poke Balls

- 30 Poke Balls MDWC4SNGUFXS2SW9 - 10 Poke Balls, 5 Razz Berries

How to redeem Pokemon GO Codes?

You cannot actually redeem these promo codes through the app itself on iOS devices. Instead, you will need to go to the Niantic Offer Redemption page on the web. From here, you can log in using whatever method you log into your trainer account on the app. There is then a box to paste your code.

Once it was submitted, you will get a prompt in the app which tells you that you have received your items. They are then shown in bubbles on the screen, like most bubbles, before returning to their home in your various inventories, depending on the respective item.

Redeeming them on Android

The above way also works for Android devices, however, Android players can actually enter the Pokemon Go promo codes on their phone if they’d like. This is also simple to do. In Map View, you need to tap the Pokeball button.

From there, you can tap the shop button and at the bottom of the screen, has a text field where you can enter it then tap redeem. In case you are looking for a new friend to play with, visit our Pokemon GO friends page and leave your code!

Feel free to leave a comment if you find any of these Pokemon GO promo codes are expired and we will get the list updated quickly!

Original list by Jupiter Hadley, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.