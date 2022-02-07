Pokemon GO Promo Codes (February 2022)
A game you’ve probably heard of and played before, Pokemon GO actually has a way to promo codes. I am sure that you like free items. We all do! We have created a list of freebies that you can collect, because who doesn’t like free stuff! This list will always include up-to-date Pokemon GO promo codes and we will keep making sure you have access to them through this post.
Where to get the promo codes?As there aren’t many codes out at once, though Niantic does launch new ones often. These can be for cosmetics like outfits and accessories, or for items like potions, revives, raid passes and more. If it’s something you can use in-game, there can be promo codes given away for it. They only last for a limited amount of time, so do use them when you see them.
Pokemon GO Promo Code ListActive Pokemon GO codes
- 53HHNL3RTLXMPYFP - Rewards: 10 Pokeballs, 10 Pinap-berries, 1 Incense
- SWHPH9Z4EMZN7 - Rewards: 30 Pokeballs, 1 Incense, 1 Lucky Egg
- E9K4SY77F5623 - Rewards: 10 Pokeballs
- VNDJPDJM42KJ8TWQ - Rewards: Ed Sheeran rewards
- VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X - Rewards: Ed Sheeran rewards
- RWQNL567S5SP7VTL - Rewards: Ed Sheeran's Sweatshirt Avatar item
- KUAXZBJUTP3B7 - Rewards: Galaxy A Series Special Edition Avatar
- D8STK9J6GPSM9 - Rewards: 1 Incense, 3 Great Balls
- N2V743HSEPFUW - Rewards: 1 Poffin, 3 Great Balls
- UWJ4PFY623R5X - 5 Ultra Balls, 1 Lucky Egg, 5 Stickers
- EMRK2EZWLVSSZDC5 - 8 PokeBalls, 4 Golden Razz Berries, 4 Silver Pinap Berries
- LEQ8C2BQXJATZ - 3 Pinap Berries
- 5PTHMZ3AZM5QC - 10 Max Potions, 10 Ultra Ball, 1 Sinnoh Stone
- K8G9DFV4X7L3W - 50 PokeBalls
- 9FC4SN7K5DAJ6 - 1 Star Piece, 5 Stickers, 5 Razz Berries
- 944231010271764 - 10 Poke Balls, 5 Razz Berries
- 844316465423591 - 10 Poke Balls
- UBCJL9X6RC47A
- FTT7V6NDZ6B8X
Are there any promo codes that never expire for Pokemon GO?Pokemon GO doesn't exactly have any promo codes that never expire, but there have been plenty of them that could be used for a very long time. That might lead people to believe that they never expire. However, we cannot say for certain. One of the codes that was believed to always be valid is below!
- LRQEV2VZ59UDA - 3 piece Verizon outfit, including a mask, jacket, and backpack
If you are looking for some free Poke Coins you can try the following ones. However, some of them may have expired!
- HELPPOKEMON - PokeCoins
- P2XEAW56TSLUXH3 - 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Max Revives, 30 Pinap Berries
- DJTLEKBK2G5EK - 1 PokeCoin, 3 Remote Raid Pass Bundle
Possibly Expired:
- 6ZXTNRFY - 3 Incubators, 1 Lucky Egg
- 8E2OFJYC - Rewards: 1 Incubator
- 2P3N6WKW
- GXSD5CJ556NHG - 3 piece Gucci outfit, including a t-shirt, hat and backpack
- 6W2QRHMM9W2R9 - 10 Poke Balls, 5 Razz Berries
- DYEZ7HBXCRUZ6EP - 30 Great Balls, 30 Pinap Berries
- H7APT5ZTLM45GZV - 30 Poke Balls
- MDWC4SNGUFXS2SW9 - 10 Poke Balls, 5 Razz Berries
How to redeem Pokemon GO Codes?You cannot actually redeem these promo codes through the app itself on iOS devices. Instead, you will need to go to the Niantic Offer Redemption page on the web. From here, you can log in using whatever method you log into your trainer account on the app. There is then a box to paste your code.
Once it was submitted, you will get a prompt in the app which tells you that you have received your items. They are then shown in bubbles on the screen, like most bubbles, before returning to their home in your various inventories, depending on the respective item.
Redeeming them on AndroidThe above way also works for Android devices, however, Android players can actually enter the Pokemon Go promo codes on their phone if they’d like. This is also simple to do. In Map View, you need to tap the Pokeball button.
From there, you can tap the shop button and at the bottom of the screen, has a text field where you can enter it then tap redeem. In case you are looking for a new friend to play with, visit our Pokemon GO friends page and leave your code!
Feel free to leave a comment if you find any of these Pokemon GO promo codes are expired and we will get the list updated quickly!