Top 13 best MOBA games for Android phones and tablets

An updated list of best Android MOBA games

- 2 new games added

A lot of new games in this genre have appeared lately, so we devised a list of the best Android MOBA games you can play right now.

Not only are they massively popular with casual players, but it's also a huge draw within the competitive gaming scene.

Is it easy to play MOBA games on Android?

What exactly is a MOBA? It's a bit of a tactical hodge-podge, combining elements of real-time strategy with hero shooter and action- RPG elements

Generally a multiplayer experience, these MOBAs often ask you to pick a superpowered hero, team up with a couple of teammates, and assault an opponent's base across a symmetrical battleground.

These games started out life on PC but have gradually moved across to mobile, where it currently thrives. Not only has the mobile MOBA taken on a life of its own, but it has also started to accumulate elements of other genres, from card battlers to third-person shooters.

Here, then, is a naturally eclectic list of the best Android MOBA games.

Original article by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer staff.