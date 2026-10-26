Updated on October 26th, 2026

If you're someone who gets lost in gripping novels, then narrative-driven adventure games might just become your new favourite genre. Much like the term suggests, the entire game is based on an interactive story, where you, the player, get to influence the outcomes.are very similar to text-based games , and we have already compiled a list of some of the best ones available.

One of the most striking features of these games is direct player engagement. You are an active participant in the story, and you get to decide what happens next. To add to that, as the game relies heavily on the story, you can expect rich plots.

Moreover, narrative adventure games are easily accessible on your phone - so all you have to do is whip your phone out and get started.

With that being said, we have put together a list of some of the best narrative adventure games available on Google Play and the App Store. Get ready to dive into some compelling stories where you get to be the hero.

In case you're looking for point-and-click adventures for iPhone, we have a list for that too. They're good if you want a relaxed adventure.

Consume Me

Consume Me is more of a casual, narrative-driven game (so you won't be reading loads of text). You play various mini-games, moving through her life, going from a teenager in high school, off to college and beyond. It's got a neat mix of teenage struggles and fun, WarioWare-styled mini-games to keep things interesting.

Little Misfortune

This is more of a creepy point-and-click adventure game that has a strong narrative line about a young girl who is going to die today. On her last day on Earth, you need to explore a slightly strange, almost spooky town. The world is strange; Little Misfortune has bad luck, and only Mr Voice can show her the way and guide her to whatever happens next. Little Misfortune captivated me and kept me following and waiting to see exactly what happened next.

Tales of the Mirror

Tales of the Mirror is a narrative adventure game that tells the story of a murder (or murderer, depending on how you'd like to look at it). Tales of the Mirror is absolutely brilliant, and it plays out as a point-and-click visual novel, with a rich narrative that unfolds in real-time. You have a limited time to put together the pieces of the puzzle that is the clues leading you to the murderer, and you have to think carefully before you take any step. You've got a magical mirror to help you out, but other than that, you're on your own. It's absolutely brilliant, and if you want to learn more, make sure to read our Tales of the Mirror review

The Almost Gone

The Almost Gone is more of a sombre game, following a strangely hollow story about death, loss, and dealing with the grief that comes along with it. Through looking at empty rooms and strangely peaceful places, you will explore areas and learn about the people who used to be there. Slowly, slowly, this will unravel the story of what happened to you and why you are at that place, as well as the people that are still there, even if you cannot see them.

Lifeline

Another sci-fi adventure, Lifeline tries something a bit different. A space explorer is stranded on an alien planet, and his only hope of returning home is . . . you. Your phone serves as the only point of contact you have with this person, and you’ll have to single-handedly keep them alive. It’s essentially another choose-your-own-adventure game, but Lifeline uses the phone interface to great effect. There will be lulls in gameplay as you wait for the space explorer, Taylor, to reply, adding to its realism while also making it a great choice for those who prefer to play their mobile games in short spurts. If you'd like to know more about what makes it a mobile classic, be sure to check out Susan Arendt's feature on why the original Lifeline still stands head and shoulders above its many spin-offs. Or you can read our Lifeline review

A Dark Room

A Dark Room starts out as a simple idle game that tasks you with building a fire and scrounging for wood. Before long, though, you begin to explore the forest around you and the game expands into something quite unexpected. Entirely text-based, A Dark Room relies only on words to set the scene, and it is quite effective. It mixes RPG and survival elements into its design to create something completely unique. We don’t want to spoil anything for you, but if you’re feeling adventurous, you should absolutely give this one a go.

Reigns

Reigns immediately caught the gaming world’s attention when it launched in 2016. Borrowing dating app Tinder’s left and right-swiping mechanics, you play as a monarch in a cutthroat medieval fantasy world. You’re presented with a number of decisions, swiping a card left for no and right for yes. Seemingly innocuous decisions can sometimes lead to your death, and you’ll be doing a lot of learning as you play through the lives of kings over a period of centuries. We have a Reigns review, so don't forget to check it out if you're curious about how Reigns plays out!

80 Days

80 Days has quickly become a classic since its debut just four years ago. It’s a choose-your-own-adventure game set in an incredible steampunk world based on Jules Verne’s Around the World in Eighty Days. In 80 Days, you assumed the role of Passepartout, the manservant to Around the World’s protagonist Phileas Fogg. You’ll chart Fogg’s course, manage budgets, and meet some fascinating characters on your travels. Rich decision-making means there’s a lot of replay value here as well. Did you know we have an 80 Days review ? Make sure to read it if you want to get the game.

Ryan North's To Be Or Not To Be

Whether you’re a Shakespeare buff or not, this retelling of Hamlet reframes the classic story with doses of wit and humour and modernised language. A remake of the classic gamebook of the same name, you’ll dive right into the story, making decisions as you go that can impact the way the rest of the tale plays out. The writing is impeccable and pays due justice to the source material. Accompanied by lovely hand-drawn illustrations, To Be or Not to Be is an essential experience for anyone who enjoys a good text-based adventure. We have a To Be Or Not To Be review, so if you're not yet convinced to try this out, make sure you read it. It'll change your mind.

Life is Strange

If you are looking for a mysterious story about teenagers, we highly recommend you try Life is Strange. It tells a story about the student Max Caulfield and her investigation. One of the most interesting features that make it unique is the main character's ability to rewind time. Throughout the game, you will have to make decisions regarding your next action. Be careful with your choices because some of them lead to various consequences. But that's what makes this journey even more exciting. The plot will definitely surprise you, and the story will stay in your head for a long time. Before you download it, make sure to check out our article with some tips that will help you during this incredible adventure.

To the Moon

Dreams usually don't come true; however, things are a bit different in To the Moon. Here you will meet two characters who have a pretty weird job. Using special equipment, they can rewrite the memories of a patient. They can affect various events in the past to help him achieve his dream. Usually, it is not that hard, but suddenly, they face an extremely complex case. A dying man, Johnny, has only one dream: to go to the moon. Surprisingly, the workers couldn't help this man even after a few attempts. Moreover, it turns out that the patient was not interested in becoming an astronaut. Therefore, the wish of a trip to the moon is hiding something else. Do you want to know how the story ends? Play the game to find out! And these are all of the narrative adventure games that we have prepared!