Top 10 best narrative adventure games you can play right now
Narrative adventure games are quite fun to play around in, especially if you are looking for longer mobile games that will hook you in with something more than the feeling of wanting to play one more level or the feeling of wanting to continue until you have hit the next major milestone in the game.
From adventures with swipe mechanics to games that start out as a simple clicker game that evolves into something much more, to choose your own adventure tales, there are plenty of solid choices out there if you’re looking for a top-notch game that tells a memorable story. Often these stories will stick with you, much longer than a game from the hyper-casual or arcade genres, which can be quite a nice feeling if you have been able to dive into it and understand various points of views! Here are ten fantastic narrative adventures to take you to a world well worth spending your time in.Original list by Jessica Famularo, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Reigns: Beyond
Reigns is known for its first game, where you can swipe at cards that appear on your screen, making decisions for a kingdom. Now, kingdoms, kings, princes... all of that is a bit old fashioned. Why not spend some time managing an intergalactic band instead?
Reigns: Beyond is exactly that, the same concept of swiping cards left and right to make decisions. Only this time, you are managing resources on a ship and deciding how to best lead your band through the galaxy. It's an iOS-only game, so it's a bit unfortunate that Android users can't enjoy it.Download Reigns: Beyond
2
Little Misfortune
This is more of a creepy point and click adventure game that has a strong narrative line, about a young girl who is going to die today. On her last day on Earth, you need to explore through a slightly strange, almost spooky town. The world is strange, Little Misfortune has bad luck, and only Mr. Voice can show her the way and guide her to whatever happens next.
Little Misfortune captivated me and kept me following and waiting to see exactly what happened next.Download Little Misfortune for Android or iOS
3
Tales of the Mirror
Tales of the Mirror is a narrative adventure game that tells the story of a murder (or murderer, depends how you'd like to look at it). Tales of the Mirror is absolutely brilliant, and it plays out as a point-and-click visual novel, with a rich narrative that unfolds in real-time.
You have a limited time to put together the pieces of the puzzle that is the clues leading you to the murderer, and you have to think carefully before you take any step. You've got a magical mirror to help you out, but other than that you're on your own. It's absolutely brilliant, and if you want to learn more, make sure to read our Tales of the Mirror review.Download Tales of the Mirror for Android or iOS
4
The Almost Gone
The Almost Gone is more of a sombre game, following a strangely hallow game about death, loss, and dealing with the grief that comes along with it. Through looking at empty rooms and strangely peaceful places, you will explore areas and learn about the people who use to be there. Slowly, slowly this will unravel the story of what happened to you and why you are at that place, as well as the people that are still there, even if you cannot see it.Download The Almost Gone for Android or iOS
5
Lifeline
Another sci-fi adventure, Lifeline tries something a bit different. A space explorer is stranded on an alien planet, and his only hope of returning home is . . . you. Your phone serves as the only point of contact you have with this person, and you’ll have to single-handedly keep them alive.
It’s essentially another choose your own adventure game, but Lifeline uses the phone interface to great effect. There will be lulls in gameplay as you wait for the space explorer, Taylor, to reply, adding to the game’s realism while also making it a great choice for those who prefer to play their mobile games in short spurts.
If you'd like to know more about what makes this game a mobile classic, be sure to check out Susan Arendt's feature on why the original Lifeline still stands head and shoulders above its many spin-offs. Or you can read our Lifeline review.Download Lifeline for Android or iOS
6
A Dark Room
A Dark Room starts out as a simple idle game that tasks you with building a fire and scrounging for wood. Before long, though, you begin to explore the forest around you and the game expands into something quite unexpected.
Entirely text-based, A Dark Room relies only on words to set the scene, and it is quite effective. It mixes RPG and survival elements into its design to create something completely unique. We don’t want to spoil anything for you, but if you’re feeling adventurous, you should absolutely give this one a go.Download A Dark Room for Android or iOS
7
Reigns
Reigns immediately caught the gaming world’s attention when it launched in 2016. Borrowing dating app Tinder’s left and right-swiping mechanics, you play as a monarch in a cutthroat medieval fantasy world.
You’re presented with a number of decisions, swiping a card left for no and right for yes. Seemingly innocuous decisions can sometimes lead to your death, and you’ll be doing a lot of learning as you play through the lives of kings over a period of centuries. We have a Reigns review so don't forget to check it out if you're curious about how this game plays out!Download Reigns for Android or iOS
8
80 Days
80 Days has quickly become a classic since its debut just four years ago. It’s a choose your own adventure game set in an incredible steampunk world based on Jules Verne’s Around the World in Eighty Days. In 80 Days, you assumed the role of Passepartout, the manservant to Around the World’s protagonist Phileas Fogg.
You’ll chart Fogg’s course, manage budgets, and meet some fascinating characters on your travels. Rich decision-making means there’s a lot of replay value here as well. Did you know we have an 80 Days review? Make sure to read it if you want to get the game.Download 80 Days for Android or iOS
9
Ryan North's To Be Or Not To Be
Whether you’re a Shakespeare buff or not, this retelling of Hamlet reframes the classic story with doses of wit and humor and modernised language. A remake of the classic gamebook of the same name, you’ll dive right into the story, making decisions as you go that can impact the way the rest of the tale plays out.
The writing is impeccable and pays due justice to the source material. Accompanied by lovely hand-drawn illustrations, To be or not to be is an essential experience for anyone who enjoys a good text-based adventure. We have a To Be Or Not To Be review, so if you're not yet convinced to try this out, make sure you read it. It'll change your mind.Download To Be Or Not To Be for Android or iOS
10
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
Final Frontier: A New Journey takes us to the wonderful fantasy world of Harry Potter and fans of the book (or movie) will swear that there is no narrative adventure game that can come close to their Hogwarts Mystery. To be fair they are kind of right. Hogwarts Mystery is extraordinarily well written, and it has a story that continues through the chapter where you'll be challenged by a different set of dangers or playful chores that aren't as repetitive as it seems.
Fans of the series will recognise a lot of well-known characters who will hand them various quests and send them out on different adventures. If you're looking for an adventure that will last for weeks and months to come, we can easily recommend this title.Download Hogwarts Mystery for Android or iOS