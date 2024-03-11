Whiteout Survival gift codes (March 2024)

- Added a new code

Once you start playing Whiteout Survival, you will have significant resource problems. Your base is at constant risk of being lost, so it would be best to get some extra resources. We have composed a list of Whiteout Survival codes which will get you some practical rewards, which will increase your chance of survival!

Gift codes have been a necessary part even since the release of the game. Developers usually add gift codes during holidays or when they release new updates. Below, we have listed all working Whiteout Survival codes.

We've also got Tap Force codes, Tower of God codes, and many others on our website! If you're looking for daily gifts, take a look at the free spins for Coin Master!

Working gift codes for Whiteout Survival

RAMADAN2024 - New!

1stANNIVWOS (Valid till March 12)

Consider that codes are not permanent. They work only for a limited time.

EXPIRED CODES

30mDownloads

yuanxiao

4D8W6k

g3r7H2

9c5x2R

Discord600K (Valid till February 2)

DevFeedback1 (Valid till January 31)

rK9PLvVX9

Q4XrqLKG4

WOS24HNY

Byebye2023

FB1MILLION

WOSXMAS2023 (Valid till December 27)

vVp0WJVj0

DecFeedback

jpX10Kfans

Honorable23

ThxgivingD23

STATE600

7bR9xK

COMEBACK

Discord500K

54Np0jKxw (Expires November 11)

Spooky2023 (Expires November 2)

5wYEo2wLj

State500 - 2 Gold Keys, 60,000 Wood, 1,000 Gems, 50,000 Food, 200 Enhancement XP Components, 5,000 Iron

JPfall2023

nVJD7Awm7

8k9X3P

T8x3K2

5J8Q7H (Expires on September 15)

A2r7X (Expires on September 7)

Bw8Y8G4q0

R3d9X7 (Expires on August 30)

rK9rzXwX9

3wQWGYVB3 (Expires on August 17)

DC300K

STATE300

STATE200

WOS0213 (Valid till June 30th)

2qP7z

9eR2d

jK8pL

9gH4J

N4rapZwa4

100thDay

VoteForEmoji

WonderfulMom - New!

MayDay2023

x9N1W

zVg5Nkwy5

STATE100

WOSEaster

DC100K

WOSTheMovie

Featured317

whiteday2023

WDAY2023

Friday0203

goodluck2023

vNKZ0O428

BlackFriday

gBw8GPKq8

847QQ2Ke6

nVJkkOKm0

G4E8NvwZe

SmileDay

HappyGaming

lwa02WKx2

6W4zPWK2w

5vVpNQwj5

qzVgr04y4

nj4O0ZVY6

ZwB75b4X6

dwmxOaKM0

Xmas2022

Byebye2022

THX40K

DC30K

bwl1Lv4ze

DCmilestone

NewFriends

YummyPasta

Halloween

VeteransDay

feastseason

SantaList

iOSNowLive

22WINTER

SnowDay2023

HappyCNY2023

ChocoCake127

sweetheart

THX30K

gBw8JmVq8

HOW TO REDEEM WHITEOUT SURVIVAL CODES?

If you want to know all the gift codes that have ever been added to Whiteout Survival, we have collected all the expired codes here. Even though they don’t work nowadays, there is a slight chance that the developers will make them work again in the future.

There are two ways to redeem these gift codes, and both are rather simple, nothing is challenging about it.

The first way to redeem gift codes

First, open Settings through the Profile menu and select Gift Code.

It will open the window where you need to insert the code and claim your free rewards.

The second way to redeem gift codes

Fortunately, the developers have created another way to do it in case you can't access your game. or if you just feel it's easier to copy-paste the codes like this. There is an official page that you can use to redeem these gift codes. Access the website, paste your game ID, and then enter the codes below. After you click on the 'Confirm' button, you'll get your rewards in-game.

As you can see, the developers take care of the code system in the game. So, you are likely to always have some free rewards to claim while playing Whiteout Survival.