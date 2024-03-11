Whiteout Survival gift codes (March 2024)
| Whiteout Survival
Once you start playing Whiteout Survival, you will have significant resource problems. Your base is at constant risk of being lost, so it would be best to get some extra resources. We have composed a list of Whiteout Survival codes which will get you some practical rewards, which will increase your chance of survival!
Gift codes have been a necessary part even since the release of the game. Developers usually add gift codes during holidays or when they release new updates. Below, we have listed all working Whiteout Survival codes.
Working gift codes for Whiteout Survival
- RAMADAN2024 - New!
- 1stANNIVWOS (Valid till March 12)
Consider that codes are not permanent. They work only for a limited time.
EXPIRED CODESIf you want to know all the gift codes that have ever been added to Whiteout Survival, we have collected all the expired codes here. Even though they don’t work nowadays, there is a slight chance that the developers will make them work again in the future.
- 30mDownloads
- yuanxiao
- 4D8W6k
- g3r7H2
- 9c5x2R
- Discord600K (Valid till February 2)
- DevFeedback1 (Valid till January 31)
- rK9PLvVX9
- Q4XrqLKG4
- WOS24HNY
- Byebye2023
- FB1MILLION
- WOSXMAS2023 (Valid till December 27)
- vVp0WJVj0
- DecFeedback
- jpX10Kfans
- Honorable23
- ThxgivingD23
- STATE600
- 7bR9xK
- COMEBACK
- Discord500K
- 54Np0jKxw (Expires November 11)
- Spooky2023 (Expires November 2)
- 5wYEo2wLj
- State500 - 2 Gold Keys, 60,000 Wood, 1,000 Gems, 50,000 Food, 200 Enhancement XP Components, 5,000 Iron
- JPfall2023
- nVJD7Awm7
- 8k9X3P
- T8x3K2
- 5J8Q7H (Expires on September 15)
- A2r7X (Expires on September 7)
- Bw8Y8G4q0
- R3d9X7 (Expires on August 30)
- rK9rzXwX9
- 3wQWGYVB3 (Expires on August 17)
- DC300K
- STATE300
- STATE200
- WOS0213 (Valid till June 30th)
- 2qP7z
- 9eR2d
- jK8pL
- 9gH4J
- N4rapZwa4
- 100thDay
- VoteForEmoji
- WonderfulMom - New!
- MayDay2023
- x9N1W
- zVg5Nkwy5
- STATE100
- WOSEaster
- DC100K
- WOSTheMovie
- Featured317
- whiteday2023
- WDAY2023
- Friday0203
- goodluck2023
- vNKZ0O428
- BlackFriday
- gBw8GPKq8
- 847QQ2Ke6
- nVJkkOKm0
- G4E8NvwZe
- SmileDay
- HappyGaming
- lwa02WKx2
- 6W4zPWK2w
- 5vVpNQwj5
- qzVgr04y4
- nj4O0ZVY6
- ZwB75b4X6
- dwmxOaKM0
- Xmas2022
- Byebye2022
- THX40K
- DC30K
- bwl1Lv4ze
- DCmilestone
- NewFriends
- YummyPasta
- Halloween
- VeteransDay
- feastseason
- SantaList
- iOSNowLive
- 22WINTER
- SnowDay2023
- HappyCNY2023
- ChocoCake127
- sweetheart
- THX30K
- gBw8JmVq8
HOW TO REDEEM WHITEOUT SURVIVAL CODES?
There are two ways to redeem these gift codes, and both are rather simple, nothing is challenging about it.
The first way to redeem gift codes
- First, open Settings through the Profile menu and select Gift Code.
- It will open the window where you need to insert the code and claim your free rewards.
The second way to redeem gift codesFortunately, the developers have created another way to do it in case you can't access your game. or if you just feel it's easier to copy-paste the codes like this. There is an official page that you can use to redeem these gift codes. Access the website, paste your game ID, and then enter the codes below. After you click on the 'Confirm' button, you'll get your rewards in-game.
As you can see, the developers take care of the code system in the game. So, you are likely to always have some free rewards to claim while playing Whiteout Survival.
