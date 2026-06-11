Top five mobile games like Balatro

Big fan of Balatro? Looking for more jokerrific action? We've got you covered

From Replicat to Dice of Kalma, here are our picks for games like Balatro

Perfect for the roguelike deckbuilder fan in your life!

It’s rare for an indie game to kickstart its own subgenre, but certainly not unusual. We’ve seen it with everything from the iconic Slenderman, all the way to more recent examples such as Vampire Survivors. But I don’t think we’ve seen one so speedily spawn as many spiritual successors as indie deck-building hit Balatro has.

Despite releasing only a couple of years ago, many have sought to emulate Balatro's style and success, to mixed results.

But what exactly is a Balatro-like, I hear you ask? Well, it’s difficult to define without actually putting some examples in front of you. But in essence I’d say any roguelike deckbuilder with a focus on twisting a classic tabletop pastime with a jazzy or surreal art style generally fits the bill.

Of course, like with any genre, there are some that stretch that definition. So with this list we’ve decided to focus mainly on those that offer the same ‘vibe’ (loose a term as that is) as Balatro, which should be perfect for fans of LocalThunk’s deckbuilding hit!