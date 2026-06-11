Top five mobile games like Balatro
- Big fan of Balatro? Looking for more jokerrific action? We've got you covered
- From Replicat to Dice of Kalma, here are our picks for games like Balatro
- Perfect for the roguelike deckbuilder fan in your life!
It’s rare for an indie game to kickstart its own subgenre, but certainly not unusual. We’ve seen it with everything from the iconic Slenderman, all the way to more recent examples such as Vampire Survivors. But I don’t think we’ve seen one so speedily spawn as many spiritual successors as indie deck-building hit Balatro has.
Despite releasing only a couple of years ago, many have sought to emulate Balatro's style and success, to mixed results.
But what exactly is a Balatro-like, I hear you ask? Well, it’s difficult to define without actually putting some examples in front of you. But in essence I’d say any roguelike deckbuilder with a focus on twisting a classic tabletop pastime with a jazzy or surreal art style generally fits the bill.
Of course, like with any genre, there are some that stretch that definition. So with this list we’ve decided to focus mainly on those that offer the same ‘vibe’ (loose a term as that is) as Balatro, which should be perfect for fans of LocalThunk’s deckbuilding hit!
1
Dark Tap Dice
Perhaps the most obvious example of a developer embracing the new Balatro craze wholeheartedly is in Dark Tap Dice. The Dark Tap RPG series kicked off with the game of the same name that used simple rhythm mechanics to fight your way through monsters in a grim, dark dungeon.
Dark Tap Dice, meanwhile, brings in dice-rolling and poker hands. Jokers only show up as one-use items that can instantly clear a battle, but otherwise Dark Tap Dice is a pretty straightforward idle RPG that uses a surprising number of mechanics cribbed from the genre. Worth taking a look at if you fancy trying something that uses the Balatro format in a new way.
2
Replicat
If you find all that poker too much of a chore, then Replicat puts a very cosy spin on the format. It’s a simple memory-matching puzzler where you memorise pictures of cats before... matching them. Obviously. Along the way you can get rid of cards, refine your deck and use curios to bend the rules.
At its core, Replicat is a much friendlier take on the genre. Although it does feel a bit mum-core with the now somewhat outdated meme-themed images of cats. But its gameplay is more than appealing enough to make this list, and it’s perfect for a more sceptical friend who wants a cosier Balatro-like.
3
Dice of Kalma
We start off small with the relatively approachable, but no-less-deep Dice of Kalma. In Dice of Kalma, you quite literally play with Death, as you roll dice in an attempt to beat the god of the underworld and secure your escape. Dice are rolled to fit suits (just like Balatro), such as four-of-a-kind or a straight flush.
Your Jokers here are Skulls, which can be used to offer higher scores or multipliers based on what you roll. The main challenge being how often to reroll and whether to shoot for higher numbers when you’ve secured a good initial set. It’s definitely on the spookier side of things, but just as good for bite-sized gameplay.
4
This Ain’t Even Poker Ya’ Joker
Now, this pick might be cheating just a bit. But sometimes you’ve really got to stretch the definition of a list to get some good picks. This Ain't Even Poker Ya' Joker does look very Balatro-like on the surface, but as I pointed out in my coverage, it’s more of an idle clicker that uses some elements of the Balatro formula. You’re still looking to get good hands of cards, and using upgrades to expand your deck, but it’s less about the planning and more about watching numbers rise.
If you’re like me and are, frankly, lousy at Balatro, then this is a good way to get that adrenaline surge of success without needing to hone your skills further.
5
Gambonanza
While I wouldn’t call it a personal favourite, Gambonanza is certainly the Balatro-like that most caught my attention. In it, you play chess, and, well, as you might expect, things quickly go crazy from there. By collecting new pieces and Gambits, you develop unexpected offences and tactics to take on your opponent.
Gambonanza has some missteps but also does a lot to expand on Balatro’s initial concepts. Bosses are much more active, and the challenge inherent in chess means that you’ll find that strategic planning and careful thought are key to winning here.