Do you have a weak internet connection or constantly travel but still want to enjoy playing games? Well, we have created an exhaustive list of a dozen offline mobile games that can be played without having an active internet connection just for you. A bit more than a dozen even.

It’s true that online games usually have more features than offline mobile games do. But, there are a bunch of them that provide a good gaming experience without the internet connection and others that have both offline and online gaming features.

One of the best things about offline mobile games is that data is stored on your phone and doesn’t ask for more permissions. Also, you will not have to worry about annoying ads as they won’t appear without the internet.

So, without further delay, take a look at the top fifteen best offline games for mobile and take your gaming experience to whole another level, of course, without the internet.