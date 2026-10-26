Terraria, Dead Cells, and Stardew Valley are just some of the finest offline games on our list, and they will keep you busy even when there's no WiFi around.

Updated on October 26th, 2026

Do you have a weak internet connection or constantly travel, but still want to enjoy playing? Well, we have created an exhaustive list of a dozenthat can be played without having an active internet connection just for you. A bit more than a dozen, even.

It’s true that online titles usually have more features than offline games do. But there are a bunch of them that provide a good gaming experience without an internet connection and others that have both offline and online gaming features.

One of the best things about offline games is that data is stored on your phone and doesn’t ask for more permissions. Also, you will not have to worry about annoying ads as they won’t appear without the internet.

It's worth mentioning that all Apple Arcade games work in offline mode, so if you have an Apple Arcade subscription, you can play any of the games from that library whenever you want, even if you are on top of a mountain or far away from any sort of cell signal.

So, without further delay, take a look at the best offline games for mobile and take your gaming experience to another level, of course, without the internet.

The Room: Old Sins

The Room: Old Sins is a creepy puzzler that has mind-boggling puzzle tasks with a haunting atmosphere that makes it more interesting to play. It’s not just about solving puzzles, but also exploring the place and unravelling its mystery.

There is a dollhouse where the majority of the gameplay takes place. You can transform it into whatever you want, and with each transformation, unfold a new story with plenty of puzzles to solve. If you're into mobile puzzle games, the Room is definitely a good choice.

Plague Inc.

If you want to be evil, to put it lightly and enjoy a mix of strategy and simulation at the same time, Plague Inc. is one of the best offline games to play! You are tasked with contaminating the world with a deadly virus and disrupting the research for a vaccine to win the round.

The easiest way to win is by devising a strategy to unleash a virus in different parts of the world before upgrading the symptoms to make it deadly. Sounds difficult? Plague Inc. assists you in each step you take, which makes it less complicated. It really boomed in the last few years since COVID-19 appeared, and it's getting regular updates, so we can recommend this offline game wholeheartedly if you'd like to feel like a villain for a day.

Temple Run 2

The sequel to one of the most iconic games, Temple Run 2, is an endless runner developed by Imangi Studios. You play as a character who runs through the ruins of an ancient temple while being chased by a monster. As you run for your life, you face obstacles such as a tree, uneven land, fire and broken bridges. You have to brave the adversities, collect coins, and beat your own records. What makes Temple Run 2 stand out is its realistic graphics and the smooth transition between different environments. If you think you have good reflexes, you should definitely give it a try.

Shadow Fight 2

Shadow Fight 2 is an award-winning action game that works perfectly without an internet connection. The mix of RPG and action elements makes it a well-blended experience. You’ll start off by choosing a character and going against other players and bots, too. By winning each match, you can upgrade your weapon and armour and buy new ones as well.

Shadow Fight 2 has multiple modes, and each has an interesting story attached to it. Moreover, you can make and add new friends before challenging them to fight in the Underworld mode. Why haven't we included Shadow Fight 3 instead, some of you might ask? Well, that one does require an internet connection.

West Gunfighter

Have you ever fantasised about becoming a cowboy? West Gunfighter delivers that experience and beautifully portrays the Wild West. While playing West Gunfighter, you will take on the role of an ordinary cowboy or a cowgirl and complete missions to earn massive rewards.

It also has a character customisation feature, with dozens of attractive costumes to choose from. Apart from the daily missions and tasks, West Gunfighter has surprise activities that are fun to play. Since it's an open-world title, you'll be able to roam around solving quests, play poker, and just shoot around like a regular madman. Think of it as a light version of Red Dead Redemption.

Alto's Odyssey

The sequel to Alto’s Adventure is another excellent action game that runs smoothly on a slow or non-existent internet connection. You will glide across lonely deserts, dodging obstacles and exploring untouched places while performing stunts.

Alto's Odyssey invites you to do combos to complete certain tasks and advance to the next level. It has beautiful, diverse landscapes to explore and secrets attached to each new place you find while running across the sands. When a title earns an Editor's Choice badge, you know you're onto something great. There are six characters you can unlock, so try each one, slide and glide through the wonderful environment and take a screenshot or two. You can even use it as a wallpaper.

Match Factory

Match Factory is a pretty simple puzzler, but it's got a big "one more go" feel. Before you know it, you've played enough of the game to get to your destination and no longer have any Wi-Fi in the underground. Or at least, when I play it, that's the case. Match Factory has you looking at loads of 3D, physics-based objects, trying to select the same type of object to make a match.

You will need to select three of the same objects to remove them from the bottom bar of storage items. If this bar gets completely full, the game ends, and you lose the level. There are specific items in each level that you are looking for, and finding all of them will complete the level. Match Factory has plenty of items to help you out, like a vacuum that takes away a bunch of the items you don't need, a fan to shuffle things about so you can see what's below, and extra time for the level.

Traffic Rider

If you’re confident in your reflexes at high speed, then test your skills in the latest version of Traffic Rider. Traffic Rider is all about cruising your two-wheeler across a busy street without crashing. There are also story missions and achievements to collect, so you won't just roam around aimlessly most of the time.

After winning each match, you will be rewarded handsomely, and you can head to the garage to either buy a new bike or upgrade your existing one. We have to mention that there are around 30 bikes to pick from at the moment, and all of the motor sounds are genuine, which will crank up the immersion sky-high. However, there is no option to select the difficulty level, as it increases with time spent cruising on the roads. After levelling up, you can unlock new destinations and set new records on the streets.

Crossy Road

If you love pixel-art offline games, Crossy Road is worth trying. All you have to do is right there in the title; you need to cross the road. However, that won't be easy, as there will be trains, cars and even rivers trying to block your way. The graphics look a bit like Minecraft, but you’ll be playing as a chicken instead of a humanoid. I mean, you can also play as a humanoid, as there are around 150 characters that you can pick in this amazing offline experience, but where's the fun in that? It has a multiplayer feature that lets you use the same device to play with friends.

Interestingly, Crossy Road can be played on an Android TV too. You can enjoy the gameplay and control your characters on a bigger screen. Or play together with your kids or siblings.

"How to unlock every Crossy Road mystery character?" is the most common question that players have. Of course, our guide will teach you how!

Terraria

Terraria is another pixel-art title that we recommend you try. It is a well-known 2D survival RPG with literally tons of content. Throughout the playthrough, you will have to face a lot of dangerous monsters and powerful bosses. To be ready for these challenging fights, you should find different items that increase your stats and give you new abilities.

Also, you have to create great armour, weapons, and potions. On top of that, there are many other activities, such as fishing, building, farming, etc. And most importantly, you can enjoy this version of Terraria without WiFi. If you are a newbie and looking for more information, feel free to read our Terraria review. For those who have mastered the game but still want to play more, we have a list of the most exciting Terraria seeds that will bring something new to your next adventure.

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Asphalt 8’s popularity is increasing with each new instalment from Gameloft. The recent version is known for its realistic graphics and refined game mechanics. Asphalt 8 can be totally played offline as it stores data on your mobile. However, it is advised to link it once to your Play Games account to unlock new perks and bonuses.

The current version brought forty brand new tracks, and competing in a multiplayer race is very easy. You can add new friends and invite them for a race, or go against random people and challenge them to earn in-game cash and unlock new cars in the garage. And boy, as there are over 300 cars and bikes that you can collect, that will certainly take a while. Unless, of course, you are willing to dive into the paying aspect of it all.

Minecraft

You’ve probably heard of Minecraft if you’re into mobile gaming. It is one of the best-selling offline games of all time on both the Google Play Store and the App Store. Minecraft is all about exploring and creating new, impressive structures.

Although it requires an internet connection for a better experience, you can still move around and erect new structures without going online. In addition, the survival mode doesn’t require an active connection to compete against enemy gang members.

Maybe you've decided it's worth trying it out, or perhaps you already did. In both cases, we have prepared a list of Minecraft Bedrock commands and Minecraft shaders that you should find very useful!

Once Upon a Tower

Once Upon a Tower is an epic adventure title by Pomelo Games, where you’re trapped in a tower, and there’s no one to rescue you. So, instead of the usual story, the knight that was supposed to save you was already eaten by the dragon, and you're on your own. You’ll need to use weapons, craft new ones or use your skills to get out of there. But it’s not that simple. There are various obstacles and challenging situations that will try to hinder your escape.

To ease your gameplay, try to find the Knight’s hammer, as it will allow you to kill enemies. Knowing that the difficulty level increases as you descend the tower is paramount, providing a constant challenge.

GRID Autosport

GRID is a renowned racer for mobile devices. Fortunately, it has an offline feature where you can save your progress locally. Then, whenever you have access to the internet, you can seamlessly sync your data to the cloud.

It is a premium racer that features more than a hundred cars and circuits that can be unlocked gradually, either by spending cash or grinding. On top of that, it can be fully customised, whether it be the cars, controls or weather.

For the racers who don't like to use the touch controls as they aren't feeling the right grip, we have good news - GRID fully supports controllers, so not only is it one of the best mobile offline games, but you can also use a joypad to play.

Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers needs no introduction as it is arguably one of the best endless runners released to date. It was released back in 2012 and is still rocking Google Play's charts.

You will control a character by dodging obstacles that come your way when you start the run. The game has a bunch of different versions, but the mechanics are still the same. Your reflexes will play a major role in each one. On higher levels, things speed up so much that many of the players might find it too challenging, but for others, that's where things start to be interesting!

If you decide to give it a go, feel free to redeem some of the Subway Surfer codes and check what high score you'd have to beat to claim the world record!

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley doesn't really require much introduction, as we've already featured it on several other lists, including the best mobile farming games , where it easily landed on the number one spot. But don't get fooled, as in its essence, this is an RPG as well. You'll be solving various quests given by the townsfolk, having personal interactions with them, levelling various skills and upgrading your equipment.

In Stardew Valley, you will play as a character trying to escape the mundane and live life on the farm inherited from Grandpa. It doesn't seem like much at the very start, but once you begin ploughing the field, clearing out the overgrowth and really having a social life in ol' little Pelican Town, you will begin to enjoy it...quite a lot actually! It's difficult not to immediately fall in love with this game, and once you start playing it, you'll understand exactly why. Lovable characters and a soft, cosy and carefree environment would melt even the hardest heart.

Eternium

If you are a strong believer that ARPGs are life, but you don't have the possibility to connect to the internet, there is no need to be upset - we've probably got one of the best offline games belonging to the genre you could ever imagine. That is none other than Eternium.

Essentially, it's an ARPG that closely resembles Path of Exile and Diablo Immortal (to an extent), where you can equip your character with the skills you desire and adventure into the vast, vast wilderness where monsters and bosses are scattered throughout. Eternium has been a consistent title in most of the lists we've created, including the top mobile games like Diablo Immortal - so if you want its offline equivalent, you really should give this one a shot.

Survivor.io

Some offline games can be rather challenging, but at the same time super fun - that is the case with Survivor.io. It's a relatively recent release from the same developers that brought us Archero and PunBall, to name a few. You will play as the survivor who is trying to rid the world of monsters coming in waves.

The concept is so simple yet so compelling! You will need to play the levels in order to collect upgrades and slowly work your way up to more difficult stages. It can be played without an internet connection, which makes it perfect to dive into if you want something casual but fun, or simply want to kill some time. To help you survive longer, use some of these Survivor.io codes, as they will reward you with a handful of boosts!

Mini Metro

Mini Metro is a city-building game about connecting various metro stations all across the world. It's got a simple concept on paper, but in reality, it's so much more than just lines connecting the stations. You always need to think about the best way possible to do it, find a unique approach to each one, and make all the upgrades necessary at the right time.

It differs from other offline games on this list as we tried to cover most of the genres, so there's enough fun for everyone. Mini Metro has been a favourite of ours ever since its release, and if you're not sure how to deal with some of the levels, use this shortlist containing our Mini Metro tips and tricks.

Kingdom Rush Vengeance

Tower Defence games can be fun and pose a challenge if you play them long enough. Fans of the franchise know that the difficulty will spike later on. In Vengeance, you have to deploy various towers in order to destroy the hordes of incoming heroes and knights. Yes, you read this right - you won't fight monsters, but control them. And try your best to get all the achievements available.

Its medieval approach and colourful, animated visuals give it a bit of a nostalgic feeling, but it's genuinely fun and rather up-to-date when put side by side with modern TD games. The best part is that it can be played offline, though, which only makes it that much better. So, if you're looking for some strategy games to spice up your mobile gaming life, we recommend you add Kingdom Rush Vengeance to the list!

Plants vs Zombies 2: It's About Time

Plants vs Zombies is one of those franchises that live rent-free in my brain (pun intended). As with the original, this strategy tower defence game sees you place plants on a grid to defend against waves of the undead: plants that shoot peas, walnuts that form impenetrable walls, and cherry bombs that…well, explode. Only this time, you do so across different time periods!

It’s great fun, genuinely challenging at times, and unbelievably compelling. Each region features new mechanics, such as an ancient Egyptian zombie (isn't this just a mummy?) that uses a staff of Ra to steal your sun resource, or planks at the pirate level. As you play, you'll also level up and increase your stats. It is free-to-play and supported by microtransactions to purchase additional plants and upgrades.

Vampire Survivors

One of the newer offline games that has taken the world by storm, Vampire Survivors is a pixelated roguelike that's extraordinarily hard to leave once you start it. From a casual daily frolic, it can turn into a whole night's worth easily. Levels only last up to 30 minutes in case you don't die before then, but every run unlocks something new that you'll love to try. It has that retro vibe with various secrets and game difficulty that will leave you enthralled.

You'll pick one of the Vampire Survivors characters at first and then pick one of the available levels. The goal is to survive with as much gold as can fit in your pockets and hopefully unlock new weapons or characters. You'll have to combine different items and weapons so they can evolve and become much more potent; otherwise, it's impossible to survive. Waves of enemies become overwhelming later on, and most of the time, you won't even figure out what's going on. Find out why everyone talked about this game in 2022, and in case you need guides, you can find plenty of them on PG.

Limbo

Limbo is a masterfully made side-scrolling puzzler where you play as a boy who finds himself in a black-and-white world of...yes, you've guessed it correctly - Limbo. As you try to explore and find a way to get out, a giant black spider will start chasing you, and if it manages to catch you, a brutal animation will take place. In general, it's very brutal, and you'll have to start over each time and impale yourself upon a spike, break your back, or die in any other imaginative way.

That's how you learn in Limbo - through your own painful mistakes. Puzzles aren't that hard, but some will keep your mind cogs busy more than they should. Especially if you haven't had any coffee! Limbo is a premium offline game, but if you ask us, it's worth getting it for a couple of bucks/euros.

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

A mobile-exclusive spinoff of the original My Friend Pedro, Ripe for Revenge sees you bullet-time flip and roll and shoot your way through 37 levels in order to help your friend Pedro, a banana, to find his kidnapped family. It’s as wild as it sounds and beautifully satisfying as you stylishly flip through the air, shooting multiple enemies on ledges and behind doors, all along to the banging soundtrack.

You'll even ride a motorcycle and a skateboard. Yes, a skateboard. Gameplay involves using physics to your advantage, bullet ricochets, jumps and whatnot. You can play for free with ads or purchase the premium version to avoid them entirely for a smoother gameplay experience. That's the only downside to this brilliant game: ads play every time you die on the free version, and believe me, you're going to die a lot.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells is one of the best roguelike Metroidvania games out there. Play as a failed alchemic experiment across a twisted, ever-changing castle. Die, and you lose everything…but you’ll unlock better tools to assist you in future runs. It's just the right amount of punishing without being frustrating, as all good roguelike games should be. It's also stylishly gorgeous, with beautiful, popping colours and pixel art contrasting against the sometimes gruesome locales and enemies you'll face throughout your adventure.

There's so much content here that you'll be busy for a long time to come, making Dead Cells an easy recommendation regardless of the relatively higher price tag compared to other titles on this list. Updates and DLC keep the replayability high, so you’ll be coming back to this again and again. With that, we are closing the list of the best offline games for your mobiles. Please add your favourites that we have missed in the comments for others to see. We couldn't fit all of them!