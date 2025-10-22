Best Metroidvania games on Android

Updated on October 22nd, 2025 - removed old games, reformatted

If you're eagerly seeking a new Metroidvania to play then this list is all you need; we've listed the best Metroidvania games for Android! We've got everything from vampire-led crawls to ancient castles, abandoned cursed islands, dungeons, you name it! So pick your favourite and dive right in!

But first thing first, for anyone who doesn't know exactly what 'Metroidvania' means, let's clear this up. Metroidvania is a term used to describe video games that blend the concept of the classic Metroid and Castlevania titles.

Games of this sub-genre typically focus on exploring a world of interconnected areas, filled with obstacles that players must overcome by using power-ups or abilities in order to gain access to previously inaccessible areas and open up the world for further exploration.

A bit about Castlevania before we get onto the best Android Metroidvania games

Castlevania is a platform game that was released by Konami in 1986. Players take on the role of Simon Belmont, a vampire hunter from the Belmont clan, who travels to Castlevania in order to find Dracula in his castle and kill him. The castle, which is unwelcoming at best, is full of traps and various enemies who only get stronger as players progress further into the story.

By killing mobs and striking candles, Simon can upgrade his weapon and earn hearts (lives). Once a stage is completed, a reward is given based on how quickly the stage was cleared. After completing the whole game, players go back to the first stage to start again. This time, though, the enemies are much stronger, but players get to keep their score and weapons.

Of course, there are disputes even among the die-hard fans of the genre as to what exactly a Metroidvania game is and whatnot, but let's not get too technical here, you get the idea anyway.

With that being said, let's jump right into our list of the best Metroidvania games for Android devices!