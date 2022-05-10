Top 15 best adventure games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

Sitting in a cosy chair and playing the best iOS adventure games

If you've been looking for the best iOS adventure games for iPad or iPhone then look no further, we've compiled the list of the biggest and best games, sure to captivate you with a sense of wonder and awe.

What are Adventure games?

What are adventure games? The genre seems like it can be tacked onto so many different genres. Are narrative games adventures? What about exploration games? How about puzzle games ? The answer is yes. Anything can belong to the genre as long as you can have an adventure. And most games do have them.

It's one of the oldest genres, and that means that, over the years, it's been through quite a few twists and turns. But, if you can journey beyond the horizon, then it almost certainly fits into this category, especially if you're directly controlling the characters on that journey.

What are the best adventure games for iPhone and iPad?

In this list, we have everything from the latest, hottest jRPG Gatcha sensations through to time-twisting teen titles, and we stop off everywhere in between - including at some fantastic visual novels and text adventures. Phew.

Boy, this was a hard list to make, so we hope that you really enjoy reading through it. So, click on the big button below to read on and find out our favourite adventure games for iPhone and iPad. If you think we've missed something then leave us a comment, because we do occasionally revisit our various lists to make sure that we've kept them completely up to date and true to the genre. Of course, if you like any of them, go to the App Store and download your favourite adventure game for iOS!

