Top 28 best multiplayer games for Android phones and tablets
28 essential titles to start your collection
Updated on June 3, 2022
The exciting thing about Android multiplayer games is that we can draw from all the genres.
The best RPGs, the best Android shooters, and the best strategy games for Android can all fit well here.
Not to mention the fact that there are a number of different forms of multiplayer. You've got shared-handset, local multi-handset, and online. You could probably assemble a separate list for each of these.
All of which is to say that this list has been an exercise in whittling down a broadly eclectic list of titles to just 28. We can't hope to be comprehensive. What we can offer, however, is a rounded overview of the Android multiplayer games scene.
The ultimate list of multiplayer games for AndroidThe only rule that we're setting for ourselves is that the games feature social play as a core component. Oh, and that that they're really good. Obviously. You are one blue button away from the list of best multiplayer games for Android, just click on it and let's start! Original post by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Among Us
Among Us is hands-down one of the most popular multiplayer games for Android that you can get your hands on nowadays, and also one of the most fun. There are no two identical rounds, and with millions of players tuning in daily, rest assured there is nothing sus about it!
Players have to win by kicking out the impostors from the spaceship, without actually knowing who they are. It's a contest of observation, deception and bloodshed. Absolutely brilliant. Oh, and if you're still new to it, you best check out our collection of tips and guides.
2
Hearthstone
Hearthstone is pretty much the undisputed CCG champ on any platform. But beyond that it's just a superb Android multiplayer game, inviting you to engage in a constant stream of tactical turn-based battles against real-life opponents. It's essentially a multiplayer title, but the battles are one on one.
Just like in many other card games out there, you need to win by outsmarting your opponent and decimating their health. You will find even competitive tournaments for Hearthstone, so if this genre is up to your alley, who knows - you might become the next big champion (if you put your mind to it).
3
Clash Royale
Clash Royale effectively reset the rules for mobile online multiplayer games, offering deeply strategic real-time competitive matches that could be blasted through in minutes. It's a little bit MOBA, a little bit CCG, but all brilliant. It was a best earning multiplayer game for Android for a while, which says a lot.
Players will brawl using their own developed strategies (mostly based on what units or cards they pulled) so it's safe to say no two rounds play the same. We've written a Clash Royale tier list of best cards you can use, make sure to check it out.
4
Wild Rift
All the League of Legends fans and MOBA enthusiasts alike log in every day on this stunning mobile MOBA. There is nothing quite like a 5 versus 5 brawl in the Rift in order to conquer the enemy team's Nexus! You can find a lot of Wild Rift content on our pages including the complete champion guides and the tier list of champions that are in meta at the moment. Note that the list is being updated with each patch release.
Furthermore, if you have a slight idea of what PC LoL brings to the table, chances are you'll quickly fall in love with this mobile MOBA. It is as good as its PC counterpart, but with its very own set of skins and events. Oh, and did we mention the insanely massive number of active players it has?
5
Diablo Immortal
The latest multiplayer game for Android is fresh out of the oven. Players might hate it because it's Diablo, and we all know how Blizzard has ruined its reputation with some greedy management moves in the last years, but it's a damn good title, so we have to be objective here. For those of you that lived under the rock in the last 2 decades, Diablo is THE aRPG, that many players swear upon.
Its dark atmosphere and setting fit the fans that aren't fond of flashy lights and are looking for a brooding atmosphere and music to pull them into the game's world. It has a PVP mode as well as the dungeons that require coop, which is why it made it to the list. If you decide to give it a spin, check out the best solo class for Diablo Immortal, and some other guides that we are featuring. They will come in handy.
6
Dead by Daylight Mobile
Ah, a beautiful horror title that is as well done and thrilling as Dead by Daylight is just a delight to feature on the list of best multiplayer games for Android. In DBD, players are tasked to complete various tasks in order to escape a facility where a killer is on the loose - that killer is another player, and whenever they catch someone, they're basically as good as dead.
It's a terrific title that is as exciting as it is creepy. You never know where the killer might be hiding, and there's always the element of surprise. Especially if you are new to the game. And in case you're wondering, we do have Dead by Deadlight codes and some more interesting articles. Even if it didn't rank up too high, it doesn't mean it cannot be hella fun!
7
Old School RuneScape
Old School RuneScape is a title that some will agree with, and some will be completely against it - those who like it, love it, and those who don't, want to keep as far away from it as possible. Although OSRS is not on par with the graphics we see nowadays on mobile, you can't argue that once you get into it, its graphics will be the last thing on your mind!
Many will argue that this is the best MMO and one of the best multiplayer games for Android and other platforms, but that's just a matter of opinion.
8
Apex Legends Mobile
Another successful PC port that saw the light of birth on mobiles is Apex Legends Mobile. This well-known battle royale has taken the world by storm as soon as it first dropped. It features cartoonish characters and has vertical movement as well as horizontal, so it's really using 3D space for battles. It got really famous for its quick gameplay that requires lightning-fast reflexes, as well as excellent hand-eye coordination.
You can invite two more friends and play as a team. The only objection we have, that might require improvement are inverted controls. There are none, and some players prefer to play inverted, as that's a pretty common option nowadays. However, other than that it plays extraordinarily well, the gameplay is smooth and there are no reasons not to try it if you're a fan of the genre. If you are interested to know more about Fade, the new Apex Legends character, we have a guide on how to unlock and play him. For those interested in picking the best weapons in Apex Legends Mobile, we have you covered too.
9
Clash of Clans
You might think of Clash of Clans as a casual city builder, but above all, it's a great Android multiplayer title. Its well-calibrated matchmaking and battle system, and the ability to form allegiances, are all key to its enduring appeal. We love the unique approach to a tower defense base-builder multiplayer PvP action it provides.
To help you get a good headstart, we have made a guide about getting free gems in COC. It's still alive and kicking hard even in 2022, and we couldn't be happier.
10
PUBG Mobile
The one that kicked off the whole Battle Royale craze comes to mobile, and it's surprisingly faithful to the source. Whether you're flying solo or riding shotgun with a crew of four, this is a brilliant Android multiplayer shooter. You quite literally have millions of people playing it at one time, and if it's not in the millions, then for sure it's hundreds of thousands (at least, it feels that way!).
It doesn't get any more multiplayer than this, right? You should also check out our massive collection of PUBG Mobile guides to help you get better. We've also got some PUBG Mobile codes for limited-time rewards, which we update on a daily basis. It's wild!
11
Battle Bay
You might have not heard of this 5v5 action title, but it's actually a popular game among shooter fans. The team that brought your Angry Birds has come up with something rather special in Battle Bay - a finely poised 3D competitive shooter set on the high seas.
You fight against the enemy team while cruising your battleship across the wide seas. It's a fun contest that brings a new perspective to what one would associate with mobile shooters.
12
Antihero - Digital Board Game
Antihero is one of the slickest, most immediately entertaining digital board games on mobile. That it can also be played with others locally or online in casual or ranked PvP is a massive bonus. That means it's a board game that doesn't exactly feel like one, since you don't really need a bunch of friends only to be able to play it.
You can hop onto an online match and start taking over cities, making upgrades and doing just about everything that is required to keep you interested. We've also got an Antihero review, so if you're wondering how well it plays (or doesn't play) you should hop in and check it out.
13
Chess Rush
Tencent's take on Auto Chess makes the important addition of Turbo Mode, which makes the usually drawn-out tactical gameplay much better suited to mobile. Add in co-op, and you have a brilliant multiplayer offering. It's essentially Teamfight Tactics but in slightly different packaging.
If you will, Chess Rush is to Teamfight Tactics what Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is to Wild Rift. An eerily similar title, but with a different approach when it comes to updates, events, and IAPs. By all means, it's a great game and a multiplayer choice that will make your inner competitive nature surface. Tried and tested.
14
Garena Free Fire
We don't have a Google Play version of Fortnite, but Garena Free Fire is the closest it gets. It's so popular that you can find players to dive into any time, any day. If you want a quick battle royale brawl at 4 AM, Garena Free Fire will be there for you.
If you're a fan of battle royales this is a title that you will most certainly find entertaining and full of action and regular events, so you can rest assured, add it to your mobile multiplayer games collection. Oh, and we also have a bunch of Free Fire guides to help you along the way. There's also a list of all the latest Garena Free Fire codes that we update daily, so don't miss it!Download Garena Free Fire
15
The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War
The title that was just released not long ago managed to captivate many through sheer immersive gameplay in what feels like an idyllic world set in the Lord of the Rings universe. The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War takes what we love from tactical base builders, and makes them seasonal and less pay to win than most.
It's absolutely brilliant and takes great advantage of its Geo-strategic element each chance it gets and makes it a game worth trying - especially if you are a LOTR fan. If you're not sure what exactly that means, you can read LOTR Rise to War guide to essentials! here!Download Lord of the Rings: Rise to War
16
Call of Duty Mobile
Few people expected a Call of Duty: Mobile to actually feel like a proper Call of Duty. But that's precisely how it turned out. This is a slick, polished, tactile FPS that's devilishly hard to put down. It's amassed a massive following since its release, which only means that it's a shooter that is both well-done and popular.
If you want to slowly climb your way up the competitive ladder and understand it better, you should read our collection of guides. We've covered pretty much everything there was to cover, from beginner tips to weekly codes.
17
ROBLOX
Roblox is not exactly a game, but more like a library of games of sorts. You will download the main Roblox client on your mobile, and then you'll be free to dive into one of the thousands (if not millions) of titles on the platform. All of them are multiplayer, and you can find anything, from casual afternoon titles to shooters, sims, and RPGs.
If you haven't heard of it yet, you better check our collection of Roblox guides - we've put together some tips and codes for some of the most popular Roblox games out there, and we're updating them regularly. As a side note, we really enjoy Brookhaven, Murder Mystery 2, and Adopt Me - you should check them out, especially Adopt Me.
18
AXE.IO
There are plenty of .io games on the Google Play Store, but few are as polished or as gleefully tactile as Axe.io. You'll have to guide your Viking warrior around a compact arena, lobbing axes at all the other players whilst getting steadily stronger.
It's pretty simple at its core, but it's super fun and the cute 3D approach only makes it that much more enjoyable. We love the fact that it doesn't get overly complicated, and you can freely bash enemy players left and right.
19
Brawl Stars
Imagine diving into a blocky world only to be met with a bunch of other players trying to shoot your head off. Doesn't sound fun, but it actually is - it's hella fun! Pick your hero and weapon, and fight various 3v3 brawls in order to take the enemies out in style. You can't talk about the multiplayer games for Android without mentioning Brawl Stars.
You have a multitude of play modes, and the battle royale one is not an easy one (consider yourself warned). There are bushes where players can ambush you from, weapons that you'll literally be clueless about how they work, and a bunch of other features that make Brawl Stars a truly great addition to our list. Also, don't miss our Brawl Stars tier list which will explain exactly which brawlers are currently in meta, so you can upgrade the correct ones.
20
Game of Dice
The title explains exactly what this is - a Game of Dice. You will throw dice and battle against enemy players in 1v1 battles or more. You also have a bunch of cards that allow you to create strategies, and the best part yet - everything has an adorable anime approach.
It's a truly fun and oddly addictive game, especially if you want something that doesn't scream competitive and pay-to-win (although paying to win will... win you some stuff to an extent). Game of Dice features regular updates, which bring about new characters and collectables, so you can expect it to be filled with players who love a good competition.
21
Brawlhalla
Brawlhalla has been around for a while now, and by the words of its developers, it has been downloaded over 80 million times. It says a lot about what qualities it possesses, but let's talk about them for a bit in case you're not familiar with the game. Brawlhalla is a multiplayer game for Android, iOS and Switch that features up to 8 players at a time. Each player picks a character and then they need to fight in a virtual arena with the others until the last man standing.
You'll have over 50 characters to pick, and we have all of them sorted on the Brawlhalla tier list that we are updating regularly. It's much easier to have someone that played it already suggest the right ones than to run through each one yourself. We need to mention that the game is completely free to play and that no one can buy any form of advantage in the game, apart from cosmetics.
22
Legends of Runeterra
Since we've mentioned Hearthstone, it's only natural that we should add Legends of Runeterra to the mix as well. This card game is basically the CCG version of League of Legends and Wild Rift, which takes place in the world of Runeterra and features the same characters - and more unknown ones.
In LoR everything looks well-polished - from the arenas, graphics and animations, to the character skills (card skills) and updates. There's so much to love about it, and the only thing to not love as much is the learning process. Since there are so many cards and factions to learn about, it could take quite some time until you can have a proper contest - however, that doesn't take away from the fact that it's an incredible Android multiplayer game that is definitely worth checking out.
23
Car Parking Multiplayer
A sim for the car passionates will let you take your ride for a drive around the city and customise it to your liking. Car Parking Multiplayer is pretty simple as a concept but brings quite a lot in terms of experience when playing it. If you're new to the car world, you should read our tips to help you get started.
Once you're a tad more advanced, we've shared our insight on the Car Parking Multiplayer hacks - they are surely going to make you think about using them twice.
24
Mario Kart Tour
Mario Kart is one of the best multiplayer series ever. And while Mario Kart Tour isn't the best version by a long shot, it's remarkable how much makes its way through to your thumb. It's your typical racing title but on mobile, where you can take part in limited events that are constantly running in the game, and face opponents in intense car races.
There is a Mario Kart Tour character tier list that you can consult, and if you need some friends for Mario Kart Tour we have the biggest community, so you can easily fit in!
25
Minecraft Bedrock
You can play Minecraft in single-player, of course. But the spirit of the game lies very much in freeform creative collaboration, as you join your fellow players in building something wonderful (and blocky). This popular title has as much appeal on mobile as it does on PC or other consoles, so there's really nothing to make us say 'no' to its addition here.
Minecraft is literally everywhere, and there's so much to love (and sometimes hate) about this blocky bonanza. From new locations and maps to explore to Easter Eggs and much much more. It's brilliant. We made a list of Minecraft Bedrock commands as well as the Best Minecraft Bedrock seeds, and we have no doubt that both will be more than useful to you!
26
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
If you like PvP-heavy games, then Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is another great title to add to your list. This MOBA has millions of players worldwide, similar to Wild Rift. There are plenty of events and minigames within the actual game, so you can choose exactly what you want to play!
At the moment it is one of the most popular multiplayer games for Android that doesn't seem it could drop anytime soon. Even with other MOBAs appearing every now and then, it stays firmly at the top, having a true competition in only a few other titles. We've got updated Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tier list and redeem codes to help you out, so make sure to check it out!
27
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics is an auto-chess type of game that will test your strategic thinking (and luck, if you may). With more than just a few possible combinations, you'll have to deploy units in order to become the last (Little) Legend standing! Do you think you've got what it takes?
Well, you better get to it, because there are just about 40 to 50 team traits and origins that you need to learn, and it doesn't get any easier with the passage of time. Roughly every 3 months the current season gets reset, and you're left to learn everything all over again. It basically never gets boring, and there's always something new and exciting to look forward to. Oh, and it has regular tournaments if you manage to rank among the top players in your region! So, check our Teamfight Tactics tips and start ranking up!
28
EVE Echoes
EVE was, is, and will probably continue to be one of the most amazing MMORPGs set in outer space. EVE Echoes takes that entire experience on mobile devices, and it couldn't be better. You can build, farm, and destroy other players' ships or become the most well-renowned trader in the entire galaxy. Of course, you can also become a pirate and cause a lot of trouble for your fellow players. Until you get a bounty on your head and lose it, that is.
We are closing up the list of best multiplayer games for Android with Eve Echoes. Hopefully, you found one or two to play with your friends or random online folks!