These multiplayer games will really let you enjoy time spent with friends and family even more, all you need is a mobile phone.

Updated on October 21st, 2026

The exciting thing about this list is that we can draw from all genres.

The RPGs, Android shooters, and strategy games for Android can all fit well here.

Not to mention the fact that there are several different forms of multiplayer, you've got shared-handset, local multi-handset, and online. You could probably assemble a separate list for each of these.

All of which is to say that this list has been an exercise in whittling down a broadly eclectic mix of the cream of the crop. We can't hope to be comprehensive. What we can offer, however, is a rounded overview of multiplayer games on the most represented mobile operating system.

The only rule we're setting for ourselves is that they feature social play as a core component. Oh, and that they're outstanding. Obviously.

Among Us

Among Us is hands-down one of the most popular multiplayer games that you can get your hands on nowadays, and also one of the most fun. There are no two identical rounds, and with thousands of players tuning in daily, rest assured there is nothing sus about it! Players have to win by kicking out the impostors from the spaceship, without actually knowing who they are. At the same time, a killer has to trick every player into thinking someone else did it. It's a contest of observation, deception and bloodshed. Absolutely brilliant game that relies upon your social skills more than it does on quick reflexes.

Hearthstone

Hearthstone is pretty much the undisputed CCG champ on any platform. But beyond that, it's just a superb multiplayer game, inviting you to engage in a constant stream of tactical turn-based battles against real-life opponents. It's essentially a multiplayer title, but the battles are one-on-one. Just like in many other card games out there, you need to win by outsmarting your opponent and decimating their health. There are a lot of tournaments for Hearthstone, so if this genre is up your alley, who knows - you might become the next big champion (if you put your mind to it).

Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys is a pretty interesting title for mobile devices. It's an MMO where you'll compete against other players in different challenges. You'll have to run across different moving platforms and bridges, avoid getting knocked off and try your best to get there first! Rounds are rather short but very dynamic; you won't have a lot of time to think but rather act. The first time you turn it on, you'll probably die rather quickly since you'll laugh so hard you won't be able to focus on the gameplay. It's really one of those pick-up-and-play titles that are very interesting to play with your friends or family. Colourful graphics and dynamic gameplay can entertain you for many hours. Moreover, according to the Pocket Gamer Awards 2022 , Stumble Guys was the winner in the multiplayer game category by players' choice. It's safe for kids as well, as there's no real violence shown.

Wild Rift

All the League of Legends fans and MOBA enthusiasts alike log in every day to this stunning mobile MOBA. There is nothing quite like a 5 versus 5 brawl in the Rift in order to conquer the enemy team's Nexus! You can find a lot of Wild Rift content on our pages, including the complete champion guides and the tier list of Wild Rift characters that are in the meta at the moment. Note that the list is being updated with each patch release. Furthermore, if you have a slight idea of what PC LoL brings to the table, chances are you'll quickly fall in love with this mobile MOBA. It is as good as its PC counterpart but with its very own set of skins and events. Oh, and did we mention the insanely massive number of active players it has?

Diablo Immortal

Players might hate it because it's Diablo, and we all know how Blizzard has ruined its reputation with some greedy management moves in the last few years, but it's a damn good title, so we have to be objective here. For those of you who lived under a rock in the last 2 decades, Diablo is THE ARPG that many players swear by. Its dark atmosphere and setting fit the fans who aren't fond of flashy lights and are looking for a brooding atmosphere and music to pull them into the game's world. It has a PVP mode and dungeons that require coop, which is why it made it to the list. Clearing dungeons with your friends or other players is truly a rewarding and exciting endeavour! If you decide to give it a spin, here is the best solo class for Diablo Immortal , just in case you decide to break away from multiplayer mode for a while.

Communite

Communite is a multiplayer community-building game where you and everyone else in the game are building a giant world. You can see what others have created, connect parts to their buildings, and continue to grow the environment. It's an adorable game, with lots of building and creation at its core.

Monopoly Go

Monopoly has always been a multiplayer game, but Monopoly Go, the mobile version, has continued with the concept. You can roll the dice, move around the classic board, rob other people's banks, and expand your empire. Gameplay feels quite intense, especially when you challenge your friends. To get an upper hand, we have some free dice links for Monopoly Go , because you don't really have to play by the rules, right? In the end, you have to win the round!

Asphalt 9: Legends

You'll struggle to find another realistic racing game that beats Asphalt 9: Legends. There are a bunch of amazing, well-known car brands that you can race on realistic tracks across the world. As you race other people around the track, you can boost and perform stunts, bringing a lot of action into the fray. It's a fun one, especially if you are a fan of cars and can easily make turns and land flips in your vehicle! You can also customise your car and compete in both casual races and racing competitions if you are up for the challenge.

Clash of Clans

You might think of Clash of Clans as a casual city builder, but above all, it's a fantastic multiplayer game. It has well-calibrated matchmaking, a battle system, and the ability to form alliances, all of which are key to its enduring appeal. We love the unique approach to a tower defence base-builder multiplayer PvP action it provides. To help you get a good head start, we have made a guide about getting free gems in COC . It's still alive and kicking hard even today, and we couldn't be happier.

PUBG Mobile

The one that kicked off the whole Battle Royale craze comes to mobile, and it's surprisingly faithful to the source. Whether you're flying solo or riding shotgun with a crew of four, this is a brilliant Android multiplayer shooter. You quite literally have millions of people playing it at one time, and if it's not in the millions, then for sure it's hundreds of thousands (at least, it feels that way!). It has captivated players from each part of the world, and it still does, apparently. It doesn't get any more multiplayer than this, right? You should also check out our massive collection of PUBG Mobile guides to help you get better. We've also got some PUBG Mobile codes for limited-time rewards, which we update on a daily basis. It's wild!

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra

The newest title that's set in the Dragon Ball universe comes from Bandai Namco, and it's called Gekishin Squadra. Unlike others set in this universe that were mostly targeting the gacha genre, this one is a MOBA. It slides and glides even on older phones, and it looks just like something you'd expect: same cartoony artwork, and abilities that are over the top, destroying the universe! Most importantly, since it's 4v4, you can create a team of up to four buddies, and together you can gank enemy lanes and create havoc. Of course, the game is available to solo players as you can match with random people, but it's more fun when Krillin, Goku and Vegeta gather up and stomp someone to the ground; you'll laugh your kimono off. There's a nice tier list for Gekishin Squadra that you can use in case you're a newbie as well.

Genshin Impact

It's impossible and it would be unfair, on top of that, not to mention one of the multiplayer Android games that pretty much marked the last year in mobile gaming. Genshin Impact is an MMO that's available on different platforms, and it looks absolutely stunning. Not only that, its gameplay is really active and rewarding, so it resembles more of a PC game ported to mobile than the other way around. By the players' votes, it was the best mobile game in 2021 , which explains how it found its place on the list. You can ally with some of your friends and clear the world, dungeons and more. The writing is outstanding, the characters are cartoony, and the artwork is amazing. For the fans of mobile MMOs, this is a clear go-getter. You can squeeze hundreds of hours easily from it, playing with your friends in co-op.

Garena Free Fire

We don't have a Google Play version of Fortnite, but Garena Free Fire is the closest it gets. It's so popular that you can find players to dive in any time, any day. Garena Free Fire will be there if you want a quick battle royale brawl at 4 AM. If you're a battle royale fan, you will most certainly find this one entertaining and full of action and regular events, so you can rest assured: add it to your mobile multiplayer games collection. Oh, and we also have some Free Fire guides to help you along the way. There's also a list of all the latest Garena Free Fire codes that we update daily.

Arena Breakout

Our newest addition to the list of Android multiplayer games might look strange to older players. But Arena Breakout has won an award for the best mobile multiplayer game in 2023 by players' votes, so we can't overlook it! The gameplay revolves around survival and shooting, reminding us mostly of DayZ with a very similar tactical approach, although it will also remind you of PUBG sometimes. However, there's a mission here, which separates it from other similar titles. Your character (and a team if you have one) will have to be equipped well to survive other players, and you can mod your weapons as well, which gives a lot of branching gameplay opportunities. Sound is rather important as you'll often hear your opponent even before you see them, particularly in closed spaces. The graphics are very convincing and realistic, which is a big bonus for players who love visual features.

Call of Duty Mobile

Few people expected Call of Duty: Mobile to actually feel like a proper Call of Duty. But that's precisely how it turned out. This is a slick, polished, tactile FPS that's devilishly hard to put down. It's amassed a massive following since its release, which only means that it's a shooter that is both well-done and popular. If you want to slowly climb your way up the competitive ladder and understand it better, you should read our collection of guides. We've covered pretty much everything there was to cover, from beginner tips to weekly codes.

ROBLOX

Roblox is not exactly a game, but more like a library of sorts. You will download the main Roblox client on your mobile, and then you'll be free to dive into one of the thousands (if not millions) of titles on the platform. All of them are multiplayer games, and you can find anything from casual afternoon games to shooters, sims, and RPGs. If you haven't heard of it yet, you'd better check out our collection of Roblox guides - we've put together some tips and codes for some of the most popular Roblox games out there, and we're updating them regularly. As a side note, we really enjoy Brookhaven, Murder Mystery 2, and Adopt Me - take a look at them first if you're unsure where to start.

Brawl Stars

Imagine diving into a blocky world only to be met with a bunch of other players trying to shoot your head off. Doesn't sound fun, but it actually is - it's hella fun! Pick your hero and weapon, and fight various 3v3 brawls in order to take the enemies out in style. You can't talk about multiplayer Android games without mentioning Brawl Stars. You have a multitude of play modes, and the battle royale one is not an easy one (consider yourself warned). There are bushes where players can ambush you from, weapons that you'll literally be clueless about how they work, and a bunch of other features that make Brawl Stars a truly great addition to our list. Also, don't miss our Brawl Stars tier list , which will explain exactly which brawlers are currently in the meta, so you can upgrade the correct ones.

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla has been around for a while now, and by the words of its developers, it has been downloaded over 80 million times. It says a lot about what qualities it possesses, but let's talk about them for a bit in case you're not familiar with the gameplay. Brawlhalla is a multiplayer game for Android, iOS and Switch that features up to 8 players at the same time. Each player picks a character, and then they need to fight in a virtual arena with the others until the last man stands. You'll have over 50 characters to pick from, and we have all of them sorted on the Brawlhalla tier list that we are updating regularly. It's much easier to have someone who played it already suggest the right ones than to run through each one yourself. We need to mention that it is completely free to play and that no one can buy any form of advantage, just cosmetics, which is a big plus.

Legends of Runeterra

Since we've mentioned Hearthstone, it's only natural that we should add Legends of Runeterra to the mix as well. This card game is basically the CCG version of League of Legends and Wild Rift, which takes place in the world of Runeterra and features the same characters - and more unknown ones. In LoR, everything looks well-polished - from the arenas, graphics and animations to the character skills (card skills) and updates. There's so much to love about it, and the only thing to not love as much is the learning process. Since there are so many cards and factions to learn about, it could take quite some time until you can have a proper contest; however, that doesn't take away from the fact that it's one of the most incredible Android multiplayer games.

Pokemon GO

Pokemon Go is a title that I am personally a huge fan of, and that plays so much better in groups. Though you can catch Pokemon on your own, fighting raids, joining parties and walking routes are all best done in multiplayer - and that's before you get into PVP and the Battle League or the fact that you need to send gifts to others! There are a lot of multiplayer-focused features in Pokemon Go, and it creates its own communities that allow you to meet like-minded gamers in real life, playing and exploring your local area. It is a great way to start playing a game and obtain a hobby, where you are able to meet up with people in the real world and play together!

Minecraft

You can play Minecraft in single-player, of course. But the spirit of the game lies very much in freeform creative collaboration, as you join your fellow players in building something wonderful (and blocky). This popular title has as much appeal on mobile as it does on PC or other consoles, so there's really nothing to make us say 'no' to its addition here. Minecraft is literally everywhere, and there's so much to love (and sometimes hate) about this blocky bonanza. From new locations and maps to explore to Easter Eggs and much, much more. It's brilliant. We made a list of Minecraft Bedrock commands as well as the Best Minecraft Bedrock seeds, and we have no doubt that both will be more than useful to you!

Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos

Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos is the successor to the popular game Spider Tanks. You can build custom tanks to fight in 3ve skirmishes against other teams! It's a fun game to learn, with a surprisingly high skill ceiling, so there is more to learn and lean on if you've got some friends to play with. There are a bunch of different plants to unlock, every part of the tank could be obtained for free, and the gameplay itself is very addictive!

Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics is an auto-chess type of game that will test your strategic thinking (and luck, if you may). With more than just a few possible combinations, you'll have to deploy units in order to become the last (Little) Legend standing! Do you think you've got what it takes? Well, you'd better get to it, because there are just about 40 to 50 team traits and origins that you need to learn, and it doesn't get any easier over time. Roughly every 3 months, the current season gets reset, and you're left to learn everything all over again. It basically never gets boring, and there's always something new and exciting to look forward to. Oh, and it has regular tournaments if you manage to rank among the top players in your region!

Monster Hunter Now

When you first start playing Monster Hunter Now, you might think it's not a multiplayer game. You can, on your own, defeat monsters and level up. Very quickly, however, you will find that you need friends to actually defeat monsters that have any strength behind them! I have hit the point where I cannot actually update my weapons without fighting 6- and 7-star monsters, which I cannot do on my own in any way, so hopefully by adding Monster Hunter Now to this list of multiplayer games, more people will be able to play with me! Monster Hunter Now is a very fun co-op game, though you do need to be physically close to other hunters to be able to play along with them!

Honor of Kings