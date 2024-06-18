Subway Surfers High Score: Tips and tricks to climb the leaderboards

Oh, Subway Surfers - A game I've been casually playing for years now (must be at least 6), but I've never managed to get anywhere close to a "world-breaking high score". It might be due to lag or my slow reaction time, but either way, I'm nowhere near any of them.

At the moment, there are some people who've got amazing world record Subway Surfers high scores, and if you want to learn a few tips on how to challenge them, I've done my homework and I'm here to help you prepare to set some new high scores!

Before we dive in, I have to mention that I've tested out these techniques, they have helped me increase my high score, but I'm a slowpoke so the game still got the better of me in the end. However, if you are set on breaking the current world record, you've got quite a challenge ahead.

What is the current world record for the Subway Surfers high score?

At the moment, the highest score in Subway Surfers is 2,147,483,647, as you can see in the video below.

To be honest, I have absolutely no idea how they've reached these massive high scores since I can barely handle 1 million!

How to score high scores in Subway Surfers?

1. Farm and upgrade the boosters

2. Keep a cool head

As you probably know by now, every time you play you'll start over from 0 points and work your way up. Of course, you can collect and use multipliers to really boost that score, but before you start your training, make sure you follow a couple of tips to really warm-up for the grind!The boosters will really help you max out your high scores, so you should try to collect as many as possible, and upgrade them every chance you get. This is a sure way to keep you safe with the minimum effort since boosters like the Magnet will make it a lot easier to get points (by collecting the coins for you).As you keep on progressing, the levels will keep getting faster and faster. You should always analyze your options and know exactly which way you're headed, without panicking. Panic is your worst enemy when you're trying to get high scores because it will narrow your vision and that's the last thing you want.

3. Use two fingers to move

Use any of the Subway Surfers codes for some free gifts

Although you can casually play the game with one hand, when you're pressured to make split second decisions, you want to be able to do them very fast. With one hand you will have to move left, right, up or down, and sometimes make two moves at the same time (quickly jump left or right while in the air, swapping trains).

The best approach would be to practice using both hands because that way you will have to make minimal moves. Just give it a try. It might take a while to get used to, but in the end, it's going to pay off.

4. Always go up

5. Play a character you're comfortable with

So, what's the take?

You probably noticed already that running on top of the trains is always better than squeezing down and between them. There are far fewer obstacles on top of the trains, but equal (if not more) rewards. Always try to choose the least crowded option whenever you get the chance, because it's going to let you run for longer, and thus lead to a higher score.Although characters don't give any specific bonuses and they're purely visual upgrades, believe it or not, it's going to be a lot easier to play and get high scores using a character you actually enjoy. So if you ever wondered whether or not you should grab a skin, this should give you your answer!To sum up, you probably won't be able to score crazy high scores the same day you start playing the game since you should upgrade the boosters. But, with lots of training, practice, and exercise, you will be able to slowly climb up the ranks and get a Diamond high score soon enough.