Top 7 mobile games like Diablo Immortal
We have made a list of games like Diablo Immortal to satisfy the thirst
When a title as massive as Diablo Immortal (and more precisely the entire Diablo series) gets a new update, you can expect it to be big. Nothing is as classic as the first Diablo game, which has arguably sparked an entire genre and amassed an impressive following. But when you aren't able to play it or just want to explore something else, then you'll need a few games like Diablo Immortal to turn to in order to satisfy your ARPG mobile needs. Right?
And that's exactly what we're going to cover today. Below we've listed a handful of games similar to Diablo Immortal so you can turn to them until this astounding mobile action RPG is released, or you can practice your skills at slashing through waves of enemies in the dimly-lit dungeons. Either way, this list has some of the best games like Diablo Immortal that you can play right now, and they're all either premium or free-to-play with IAPs.
What makes Diablo Immortal unique?The game was announced at BlizzCon back in 2018 but didn't exactly receive the positive reaction that was expected... quite the contrary. But as a long-time fan, I have to give credit where credit is due - from the look of it, the game has been cleverly adapted to mobile for gamers worldwide who probably don't have the option to play it on other platforms.
As for the unique aspects, Diablo Immortal not only looks amazing but also seems to play very smoothly. Of course, it's entirely different from what we're used to, but it's still noteworthy.
The plot - a look into a two-decade void
When it comes to the plot, the new game takes place in Wortham, sometime between Diablo II and Diablo III. In other words, we get to see the world sometime in the one to twenty years that have passed between the two games. Immortal will follow the story of a conflict between the Immortals and the Shadows, so players who've been wondering what has happened in the two decades between the second and third game titles will finally get some clear information.
When will Diablo Immortal be released?It was officially out on June 2nd, 2022. We've covered some more information about the game in our everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal article, so check it out if you haven't done so already!
That being said, let's take a look at our top 7 games like Diablo Immortal!
1
Titan Quest: Legendary Edition
To kick off the list, we have an absolutely amazing ARPG that not only screams Diablo Immortal but also has a mind of its own. Titan Quest is set in Greek mythology, where you have to create a character, choose one of the available classes, and loot and kill your way through the world packed with various mythological creatures.
It's a game that pays homage to classical ARPGs and does so in a very beautiful and exciting way. If you're looking for a game similar to Diablo Immortal, but that brings something unique in terms of narrative, Titan Quest is the best there is.
Download Titan Quest: Legendary Edition for Android or iOS
2
Eternium
Taking a very similar approach to Diablo, Eternium sees you exploring a beautiful ARPG world while commanding your very own Mage, Warrior or Bounty Hunter. It's a game where you can build your character and equip it with whatever skills you like and that appeal to your play style.
It's also an astounding open-world game where you can explore whichever dungeons or forests you like and loot them as best you can. In a way, it's a mix of Diablo and Path of Exile (even though PoE has been openly inspired by Diablo). However, that's just the feeling it gives. It's beautiful and a must-play for any and every ARPG enthusiast.
Download Eternium on Android or iOS
3
Book of Demons: Tablet Edition
This dungeon crawler is every bit as exciting as you might expect. You have a game that is iOS-only and comes at a premium price, but for that, you get every penny's worth as gameplay and alluring content. Book of Demons has a card-based playstyle and procedurally generated dungeons that you can adventure into, and that alone is enough to send any hack'n'slash action role-playing game fan into a full 10-hour gaming session. Maybe not 10 hours, but a couple of them for sure.
We have asked our App Army friends to give us their honest opinions about the game, so if you're every bit excited to find out how this would appeal to you, make sure to read their opinions and reviews. We truly believe it's one of the best games like Diablo Immortal you can play today, even though it's got a unique approach to it.Download Book of Demons: Tablet Edition
4
Almora Darkosen RPG
Another ARPG to be featured on this list, however, with arguably far less impressive visuals than we're used to. Almora Darkosen RPG takes us to the days of Diablo II (and a little bit Diablo I), where you would have a more simplified version of the dungeons and visuals. If a retro approach is what you like your ARPGs to have, then this is the best you can find.
It's also free-to-play, and you can play through the entire game without spending a dime. You can, however, choose to purchase a Premium Account if you so wish, which will automatically disable all the ads. The reason why Almora Darkosen RPG is such a great pick though is the immersive play style and the dark world of Almora Island. It's beautiful and it will appeal to every Diablo player who loved the initial title.
Oh, and it's worth mentioning that it's only available to Android users - sorry iOS players!Download Almora Darkosen RPG
5
Grimvalor
With outstanding visuals and more than appealing gameplay, Grimvalor takes the ARPG genre and elevates it to a whole different level. This game sees you defeating titanic monsters, ten times your size with sheer power and strategy (and let's not forget swift moves), just like you would in any other respectable RPG.
It's true, the game differs from Diablo Immortal in terms of visual approach, but that doesn't mean it isn't good or a worthwhile mention - quite the contrary. This game screams quality and it's as impressive as you need it to be. It does resemble Dark Souls as well, but if you want something dark, then you cannot complain once you start your Vallaris adventure.
If you're eager to learn more though, make sure to read our Grimvalor review!
Download Grimvalor from the Google Play Store or App Store
6
Bladebound
Bladebound is the game that sets a clear boundary between the Diablo-like games and the rest. This is probably the closest game related to Immortal you can find today (which means it's actually available to play right now) but it doesn't have much in terms of innovative approaches. Not a unique story like in Titan Quest, not out-of-this-world graphics like in Grimvalor, not even a retro approach like Almora Darkosen - instead, you have a very tame relative of Diablo Immortal that does exactly what you need it to; deliver a genuine ARPG experience.
Yeah, you do have the game's plot, but that's pretty generic. However, if you want a game that offers multiple play styles and packs them into a very Diablo-like wrapping, you need to check it out. It's actually pretty good.
Download Blade Bound from the Google Play Store or App Store
7
Path of Exile Mobile
Of course, we couldn't have a list of the best games like Diablo Immortal without mentioning the closest relative to it, Path of Exile Mobile. Having been announced a few years back, PoE Mobile is a game whose developers were not ashamed to admit to having Diablo as their inspiration. The result? An absolutely outstanding ARPG with a plat of its own and a very, truly, unique approach.
Everything from the narrative to the gameplay feels amazing and customizable, and each step you take will cement your way to becoming the strongest Exile in Wraeclast. Sadly though, it's a game that is not yet released.
I do consider it one of the best ARPGs and much more - one of the best upcoming games in the near future. If you want a reliable game that actually takes inspiration from Diablo and will be fairly similar to Diablo Immortal, this is the one you want. Let's hope it will release soon!Learn more about Path of Exile Mobile