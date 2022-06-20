Top 7 mobile games like Diablo Immortal

We have made a list of games like Diablo Immortal to satisfy the thirst

When a title as massive as Diablo Immortal (and more precisely the entire Diablo series) gets a new update, you can expect it to be big. Nothing is as classic as the first Diablo game, which has arguably sparked an entire genre and amassed an impressive following. But when you aren't able to play it or just want to explore something else, then you'll need a few games like Diablo Immortal to turn to in order to satisfy your ARPG mobile needs. Right?

And that's exactly what we're going to cover today. Below we've listed a handful of games similar to Diablo Immortal so you can turn to them until this astounding mobile action RPG is released, or you can practice your skills at slashing through waves of enemies in the dimly-lit dungeons. Either way, this list has some of the best games like Diablo Immortal that you can play right now, and they're all either premium or free-to-play with IAPs.

If that's not enough for you though, we've also got a bunch of the best RPGs on Android or iOS RPGs to check out, so if you aren't exactly looking for an ARPG, these should suffice.

What makes Diablo Immortal unique?

The game was announced at BlizzCon back in 2018 but didn't exactly receive the positive reaction that was expected... quite the contrary. But as a long-time fan, I have to give credit where credit is due - from the look of it, the game has been cleverly adapted to mobile for gamers worldwide who probably don't have the option to play it on other platforms.

As for the unique aspects, Diablo Immortal not only looks amazing but also seems to play very smoothly. Of course, it's entirely different from what we're used to, but it's still noteworthy.

The plot - a look into a two-decade void

When it comes to the plot, the new game takes place in Wortham, sometime between Diablo II and Diablo III. In other words, we get to see the world sometime in the one to twenty years that have passed between the two games. Immortal will follow the story of a conflict between the Immortals and the Shadows, so players who've been wondering what has happened in the two decades between the second and third game titles will finally get some clear information.

When will Diablo Immortal be released?

It was officially out on June 2nd, 2022. We've covered some more information about the game in our everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal article, so check it out if you haven't done so already!

That being said, let's take a look at our top 7 games like Diablo Immortal!