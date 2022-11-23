Riddle me this

Updated on November 23, 2022: Rechecked the list. Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by PocketGamer staff.

What would you say is the quintessential mobile genre? For us, it's got to be the puzzlers. Therefore we decided to make you the ultimate list of the

No other genre fits your phone better. Your typical title in the said genre is simple to look at, uncomplicated to play, flexible with its time commitment, and yet capable of holding your attention for the long haul.

Suffice to say, you can scarcely move for good puzzler games on the Google Play Store.

Don't let that fool you though - the genre is as open to innovation and variety as any other. Yes, there are loads of match-three block shufflers out there (which we love). But there are also some left-field delights, as well as a fair few critical darlings.

Best puzzle games on Android

Thanks to this rich variety, we have to accept that we've left some absolute gems off the following Android puzzle games list. That's just how it has to be, unfortunately.

What you can do is share your own favourites in the comments section below.