Sharpening your mind is crucial even in later stages of our lives. Here are some Android puzzle games that will keep your grey matter involved.

Updated on November 11th, 2026

What would you say is the quintessential mobile genre? For us, it's got to be the puzzlers. So, we've decided to make you a list of thethat will wake those sleeping synapses.

No other genre fits your phone better. Your typical title in the said genre is simple to look at, uncomplicated to play, flexible with its time commitment, and yet capable of holding your attention for the long haul.

Suffice it to say, you can scarcely move for good puzzlers on the Google Play Store.

Don't let that fool you, though - the genre is as open to innovation and variety as any other. Yes, there are loads of match-three-block shufflers out there (which we love). But there are also some left-field delights, as well as a fair few critical darlings.

Exceptional puzzle games to play on the go

Thanks to this wide variety, we have to accept that we've left some absolute gems off the following Android puzzle games list. That's just how it has to be, unfortunately.

What you can do is share your own favourites in the comments section below.

Monument Valley 3

Gorogoa

Prune

.Projekt

The Room: Old Sins

Like the original, Monument Valley warps reality and assaults your eyes with otherworldly landscapes. Rarely has a runaway mainstream hit felt so daringly experimental. The visually stunning gameplay comes together perfectly with the story, which is as good as you might expect it to be, if not better! I think everyone will agree that it deserves a leading position on the list of best puzzle games for Android. If you really love this game, there are two more before it that are well worth diving into as well.A rare masterpiece, Gorogoa combines a clever picture-shifting mechanic with a beautiful storybook art style. The hand-drawn illustrations will almost make you forget that it's an actual puzzler (and a pretty complex one at that). It's quite wonderful. If you thought that a gorgeous puzzle game for Android could only be played a certain way, Gorogoa is here to teach you otherwise. Yes, it is a premium, but the price is well worth its value. You will end up replaying it quite a few times once you get the hang of it.Titles in this niche used to be functional-looking and targeted at the logic centres rather than seeking any kind of emotional response. Prune turns all that on its head with its achingly beautiful grown-'em-up gameplay. Prune's graphics beautifully twist and turn the realm of puzzles, elevating what could once be called a "simple" experience to a whole new level. Levels that are not overly complex (but extremely satisfying to beat) and a design that pleases the eye make Prune a must-play.Did you ever picture yourself playing an AR adventure? Projekt is one such title that will leave you in awe, as it features clever mind-bending problems that require the player to look at things from a different perspective. Literally. You can check it out both on your device or in augmented reality mode if your phone can support it. It's truly something else.Even four entries in, the intricate locked-box puzzles within the perplexities of The Room series continue to enthral. When it's as perfectly executed as The Room: Old Sins, we could happily take several more. It's certainly one of our favourites. The realistic graphics that we've seen in previous The Room titles seem even better now, and the details of each element are simply astonishing. If you've never tried any of the previous ones, worry not. You can still play The Room: Old Sins and enjoy a truly unique puzzle experience on your mobile. Better yet, try it on a tablet! The bigger the screen, the better.

If you are interested, read the complete review of The Room: Old Sins!

Ticket to Earth

Linelight

Teleportal

Layton's Mystery Journey

Candy Crush Saga

The Gardens Between

Empires & Puzzles

Golf Peaks

Two Dots

Pink

Puzzles & Survival

OXXO

Causality

It's not often that you find a puzzler with a rollicking story, but that's precisely what Ticket to Earth provides. At heart, it's a block-matching title, but one that adds compelling RPG elements and glorious comic book visuals. Where Ticket to Earth really stands out, however, is the narrative behind everything. If you want more than just a plain old Android puzzler, you can delve into the mystery, thrill and adventure that is Ticket to Earth. It'll be worth the ride!An extremely challenging abstract puzzler that keeps drawing you back in. Mixing and matching beautiful minimalistic lines is a mind-bending delight. Each level feels like a beautiful piece of art, and once you've started, it will be difficult to stop. The relaxing atmosphere you're met with the moment you start Linelight is spot-on, and each level feels more enchanting than the last. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Linelight is one of the finest when it comes to minimalistic titles.Portal is a famous game on PC, made by Valve, and Teleportal is heavily inspired by it, obviously. It feels like you're playing a mobile version of Portal, really. But that's not a bad thing - far from it. It requires you to solve more and more difficult puzzles each time, opening portals, manoeuvring among different objects, and moving in unusual ways. So, before you get to the end of the level, you will have to run over the level tens of times to find the solution.The first in the prestigious Layton series to be made for mobile, as well as handheld, Layton's Mystery Journey is packed full of classic brain teasers and beautifully animated story snippets. It almost feels nostalgic to play Layton's Mystery Journey, and it's one that has a lot of replay value - especially more so if you love the narrative behind it. While it might not be the most authentic experience, it is truly one that you won't forget - we promise you! Sadly, Layton's Mystery Journey isn't available in the United Kingdom, but it is in North America.Candy Crush Saga is a match-3, but essentially, they are all in the category of puzzlers. You need to find the best way to clear one of thousands of levels. Instead of the regular colours, you'll have to match much sweeter candies, we have to say. So sweet, that this one has actually been downloaded over 1 billion times (yes, you read that correctly) from Google Play! Note that there's a limit each day, and afterwards, you have to pay to enter another level, or... a much popular option, wait a bit to be able to enter again.The Gardens Between is a side-scrolling puzzler that plays with time in various clever but accessible ways and marries its temporal manipulation to an utterly dreamy art style. Now, when it comes to actual gameplay, it won't feel much like your typical title in the genre (until you get to the actual problems). Instead, it will make you feel like you're playing some high-quality story-driven adventure filled with cleverly integrated brain teasers. It's superb.A solid combination of PVP and match-3 reminds us of the one released on the original PlayStation - Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo. In both, you need to match colours and make combos quicker than your opponent in order to gain leverage, or, plainly, win the round. However, in Empires & Puzzles, you'll also have kingdom management - you'll unlock new heroes, and this gives it much more depth than just being a regular match-3 puzzler. Empires & Puzzles is one of the top-earning Android puzzle games in a few countries, and it has a high average rating on Google Play, so it's a no-brainer.It might look like dull isometric golf, but Golf Peaks is actually an ingenious card-based puzzler that has you laying down golf shots in the right sequence. Don't worry if golf is not your first choice. You don't actually need to know much about it if you're in for the problems to solve. That's the best part about it. Golf Peaks is so well-designed that it could pass for a sports title!This beautiful and addictive puzzler enchants us not with one, two, a hundred, two hundred levels...but with over 3000! That's more than many of us have played in our utmost dedication to a title in this niche. What's even better is that all of these levels have a lovely design and a beautiful appeal that will never let the player get bored. Two Dots is basically the epitome of an excellent puzzle - one that does a great job of conveying a good brain challenge and combines it with clever, minimalistic design.Bart Bonte is renowned for his colour-coded abstract puzzlers, and Pink is the brightest yet. Each brain teaser is a clever, meta delight. This one, however, is especially good - mainly because it's pink. The problems are all cleverly designed, and your goal is, just like in all of Bonte's previous creations, to make the screen a certain colour. In this case, pink. There is really nothing more satisfying than completing a level in bright pink (maybe only black)!For horror lovers, here we have an interesting title where you have to survive in a zombie apocalypse. To kill zombies, you have to solve puzzles. And make sure to do it as fast as possible because you are always in danger. Need more information about it? Check out our Puzzles & Survival tips and tricks to learn the basics of the gameplay even faster. On top of that, here we have a list of all active Puzzles & Survival codes for you!Another bright, minimalistic contestant from the developer of Zenge and Scalak. OXXO is essentially a 3D sliding problem-solver, with plenty of clever flourishes. There is really nothing else - just a true puzzler in the real sense of the word, with levels that get more and more challenging with each passing one.Causality's genius is in making brain-melting time loop manipulation feel like a casual mechanic. Your mind may get blown, and you won't even know it. There is more to it than first meets the eye. First, you have your normal levels. Then, you have the time-altering feature, which will completely change the outcome of a certain level and thus allow you to advance in a certain way. Finally, you have your past self. Of course, you can always read more about it in the Causality review we made.

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Tiny Bubbles

Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery

Baba is You

Not Not - A Brain-Buster

Toon Blast

Mini Metro