Top 25 best action games for Android phones and tablets

Looking for the greatest adrenaline surge titles that you can play on your phone or tablet?

What is an action game? We often see games given that description, but what does it mean, exactly?

They aren't a specific genre. Head the said genre's section of the Google Play Store, and you'll find all manner of shooters, beat-'em-ups, platformers, and arcade oddities. The term signifies something altogether more visceral. A feeling of empowerment and aggression.

To put it a little more crudely, if you're getting your virtual kicks through some form of real-time violence, then you're probably playing one. That doesn't really narrow things down all that much, does it? Thankfully, we have a handy list of exceptional Android action games to help with that.

