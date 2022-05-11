Stardew Valley is just the best farming game on Android (and everything else, to be completely honest) at the moment. After you are given a farm from your grandfather, leaving your terrible office life, you can then build up your farm, clear the land, get animals, interact with locals, attend festivals and so much more. The game is based on energy, which can be regenerated by sleeping at the end of the day, or by going to the hot baths.

It's one of the best games of all time, and what's really even more impressive is the fact that it was all the work of one man. Stardew Valley is just so relaxing and fun. Make sure you give it a try at least once in your life - it's worth every single penny. Game had a major update 1.5 last year, which added a lot of new features, and a new island!