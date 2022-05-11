Top 15 best farming games for Android phones and tablets
I love farming games on any platform, whether it’s on my Switch, my computer or on my mobile device. Though I do not have the land or patience to farm in the real world, being able to farm in the digital world has brought a whole new adventure together. It’s just so calm and relaxing when you are taking care of your farm and interacting with the people that visit farms.
- Check if any of the games on the list ended up on our list of best mobile games in 2022!
With that relaxing idea in mind, we have compiled the best farming games for Android devices and put them in this article, so enjoy tending to your craps and making sure your animals are fed!Original post by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is just the best farming game on Android (and everything else, to be completely honest) at the moment. After you are given a farm from your grandfather, leaving your terrible office life, you can then build up your farm, clear the land, get animals, interact with locals, attend festivals and so much more. The game is based on energy, which can be regenerated by sleeping at the end of the day, or by going to the hot baths.
It's one of the best games of all time, and what's really even more impressive is the fact that it was all the work of one man. Stardew Valley is just so relaxing and fun. Make sure you give it a try at least once in your life - it's worth every single penny. Game had a major update 1.5 last year, which added a lot of new features, and a new island!Download Stardew Valley
2
Harvest Town
Similar to Stardew Valley in more than one way, Harvest Town is another top farming game for Android that will give you not only a sense of accomplishment but also more than enough tasks to keep you busy. In Harvest Town just like in Stardew, you'll get to experience season changes, sailing, mining and so much more.
It also features some pretty neat pixel graphics that feel like the perfect addition to the game, so if you want a cool farming sim to keep you busy for one too many hours, this is the one to play!Download Harvest Town
3
Pocket Harvest
Pocket Harvest is a pixel farming adventure where you can grow crops with hopes of creating prize-winning produce, which will then help your farm gain more orders and popularity. The game is full of animals to create many of the products and the option of bringing tourists to your farm, as additional revenue, so it’s up to you to decide where your farm goes.
And to keep the pixel graphics theme going, Pocket Harvest is the third title on the list to rock them - in quite a stylish and colourful way too!Download Pocket Harvest
4
FarmVille 3
FarmVille 3 is a more arcade farming game, where you can slowly build up your farm over time, growing different crops and getting various animals to help make your farm profitable. It's fairly similar to the older FamVille games, but this one focuses its attention more on animals than anything else.
If you've played FarmVille before, then you know just how addictive and great it can be. FarmVille 3 follows the same pattern, just elevates it to a whole new level. We even have some FarmVille 3 codes to help you with some more loot!Download FarmVille 3
5
Hay Day
Hay Day is a farming game that lets you plant crops, feed your animals, and help neighbours with the items they need. You can grow and produce for others, start a roadside shop, fish, build your town, and even visit other people to see how their farm is doing. It’s a good social farming game for Android that has all of the basics and quite a bit of polish to it.
It's also super fun and provides all the best a farming sim could offer for your mobile device. Make sure you check it out.
Oh, and if you start playing Hay Day, please make sure you avoid using hacks and cheats!
6
WeFarm
WeFarm is a newer farming game that has some really adorable graphics. I particularly love the animations on the different animals you can get for your farm! You can farm, fish, sell items, and help out neighbours. Helping out others will give you better relationships with them and they can help you along the way too. There is a slightly bigger world to explore, bringing some adventure to farming.
In a way, it's similar to Stardew Valley - you can gather and explore the world around you, giving you a lot more options than just expanding your farmland.Download WeFarm
7
Egg, Inc.
Egg, Inc. is a clicker farming sim for Android where your farm is basically all about chickens who are producing eggs for you to sell. You will need to tap the screen to gain more eggs, then sell them off to upgrade various buildings, get more chickens, and generally manage the factory-style farm you are creating for max profit.
It's all pretty simple at its core, but it's super fun, relaxing, and (honestly) oddly satisfying seeing all of these chicks run about your farm!Download Egg, Inc.
8
Smurf's Village
As it turns out, the Smurfs farm their village so that they can eat food and survive. You don’t only need to create food, but you also need to grow mushroom homes for your Smurfs to live in! You can decorate your village, meet characters from the TV series and even play a bunch of mini-games too.
If you like colourful games where you get to show off your decorating skills, then Smurfs' Village will definitely prove to be up for the challenge. We'd recommend you try to keep a balance between the decors, otherwise, you might just end up losing all the farm plots amongst the plethora of decors gathered together!Download Smurfs' Village
9
Tsuki Adventure
Tsuki Adventure is an adorable farming adventure that is so much more than just growing crops. On top of building up your farm, you can eat ramen and fly kites, hanging out with your animal friends and exploring a cute world as you do so. It’s a very relaxing and fun game that is well worth playing if you want a chill farmer's life.
It's also super adorable, and the art style cleverly combines all the adorable Japanese elements in a super smart way, making Tsuki Adventure something truly kawaii. Oh, and as a side not - did you know 'tsuki' means 'moon' (it'll all make sense later on if you start playing)?Download Tsuki Adventure
10
Harvest Moon: Seeds of Memories
Harvest Moon is another story-based, farming game, that’s been around for a long time. Harvest Moon: Seeds of Memories brings a story aspect to this farming masterpiece, with the additional challenge of befriending every person in your town to learn more about their own stories as well. You’ll have a lot of control over your own life and farm in Harvest Moon!
While the graphics are nowhere near the adorable ones from Tsuki Adventure or the pixel-perfect ones from Stardew Valley, it's still pretty good, with its rather simplistic approach. Nonetheless, we still consider it one of the best farming games for Android phones.Download Harvest Moon: Seeds of Memories
11
Family Farm Seaside
If you want to play a farming tycoon type that lets you grow your crops next to the sea, Family Farm Seaside can definitely do that! You will be farming and looking after animals on the seaside, with a view of the ocean and the beach just offscreen. Family Farm Seaside also has a cooking aspect, so you can sell your crops or cook with them.
It's overall is pretty fun, although if you don't like waiting for crops for too long, it might not be the best for you. Family Farm Seaside doesn't exactly have much else to it, other than a great farming and cooking aspect.Download Family Farm Seaside
12
Charm Farm
Charm Farm is a lovely farming sim with pretty and colourful graphics and a classical farming setup. It's pretty simple - all you need to do is grow crops, collect them and sell them, or plant more some. It also has animals and breeding, so you can even bring some adorable and fluffy creatures onto your farm for extra bezzaz!
Aside from farming, you can also expand your buildings, explore and decorate your land, and really enjoy all the fun and casual aspects it has to offer.Download Charm Farm
13
Blocky Farm
A voxel farming tycoon, Blocky Farm has everything you’d want in terms of farming; growing crops, raising animals and riding tractors. Along with farming, you can also go fishing out on a boat, feed your animals and keep your farm underway as you continue to grow your crops.
It’s one of the best farming games on Android right now, especially more so if you love the nice blocky graphics it rocks. Oh, and did we mention taking care of your pets? Yeah, that's an easy winner in our book.Download Blocky Farm
14
Farm Heroes Saga
Farm Heroes Saga is a connect-3 sort of farming game where you need to connect different cute veggies in hopes of matching them and cleaning the board. There are power-ups to help you along, as well as some strange story about a raccoon that needs defeating.
Though this isn’t your traditional adventure (it's more casual farming than anything else), with crops and animals to feed, it’s worth a mention. After all, it has over 12 million downloads on Google Play right now.Download Farm Heroes Saga
15
Tiny Pixel Farm
We cannot overlook a tiny pixel faming game - and that's exactly what Tiny Pixel Farm is. Here, you can grow crops, animals, give them various gifts and overall just enjoy a casual adventure simulator where you get to experience 8-bit life in a very relaxing manner.
It's not as exciting and full of Easter Eggs as Stardew Valley, but it's definitely something casual faming-loving players will enjoy.Download Tiny Pixel Farm
With this, we are closing down the list of best farming games for Android! Anything you'd add to the list? Leave a comment below!