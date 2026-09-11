I love farming games on any platform, whether it’s on my Switch, my computer or my mobile device. Though I do not have the land or patience to farm in the real world, being able to do it in the digital world has brought a whole new adventure together. It’s just so calm and relaxing when you are taking care of your farm and interacting with the people who visit farms.

You might love to know more about the best mobile games in 2025!

Stardew Valley

With that relaxing idea in mind, we have compiled thedevices and put them in this article, so enjoy tending to your craps and making sure your animals are fed!

Stardew Valley is just the best farming game on Android (and everything else, to be completely honest) at the moment. After you are given a farm from your grandfather, leaving your terrible office life, you can then build it up, clear the land, get animals, interact with locals, attend festivals, and so much more. The game is based on energy, which can be regenerated by sleeping at the end of the day or by going to the hot baths.

It's one of the best games of all time, and what's really even more impressive is the fact that it was all the work of one man. Stardew Valley is just so relaxing and fun. Make sure you give it a try at least once in your life - it's worth every single penny. Also, feel free to check out our article on the most creative Stardew Valley farm layouts.

Harvest Town

Similar to Stardew Valley in more than one way, Harvest Town is another top farming game for Android that will give you not only a sense of accomplishment but also more than enough tasks to keep you busy. In Harvest Town, just like in Stardew, you'll get to experience season changes, sailing, mining, and so much more.

It also features some pretty neat pixel graphics that feel like the perfect addition to the game, so if you want a cool sim to keep you busy for one too many hours, this is the one to play!

Pocket Harvest

Pocket Harvest is a pixel farming adventure where you can grow crops in hopes of creating prize-winning produce, which will then help your farmstead gain more orders and popularity. The game is full of animals to create many of the products and the option of bringing tourists to your farm as additional revenue, so it’s up to you to decide where it goes.

And to keep the pixel graphics theme going, Pocket Harvest is the third title on the list to rock them - in quite a stylish and colourful way too!

FarmVille 3

FarmVille 3 is an arcade-style farming game, where you can gradually build up your farm over time, growing various crops and acquiring different animals to help make the entire business profitable. It's fairly similar to the older FarmVille games, but this one focuses its attention more on animals than anything else.

If you've played it before, then you know just how addictive and great it can be. This one follows the same pattern, just elevates it to a whole new level. We even have some FarmVille 3 codes to help you with some more loot!

Hay Day

Hay Day lets you plant crops, feed your animals, and help neighbours with the items they need. You can grow and produce for others, start a roadside shop, fish, build your town, and even visit other people to see how their farm is doing. It’s a good social farming game for Android that offers all the basics and quite a bit of polish.

It's also super fun and provides all the best a farming sim could offer for your mobile device. Oh, and if you start playing Hay Day, please make sure you avoid using hacks and cheats!

FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape

It’s the much-loved FarmVille experience, but in a tropical paradise. This farm sim game takes you to your own tropical island where you get to plant fruits, vegetables, and other exotic crops. Plus, you get to meet adorable animals along the way! Along with farming, you get to run a beachside inn, where you will meet a bunch of interesting characters.

Egg, Inc.

Egg, Inc. is a clicker farming sim for Android where your farm is basically all about chickens who are producing eggs for you to sell. You will need to tap the screen to gain more eggs, then sell them off to upgrade various buildings, get more chickens, and generally manage the factory-style farm you are creating for maximum profit.

It's all pretty simple at its core, but it's super fun, relaxing, and (honestly) oddly satisfying seeing all of these chicks run about your ranch!

Smurf's Village

As it turns out, the Smurfs farm their village so that they can eat food and survive. You don’t only need to create food, but you also need to grow mushroom homes for your Smurfs to live in! You can decorate your village, meet characters from the TV series and even play a bunch of mini-games too.

If you like colourful games where you get to show off your decorating skills, then Smurfs' Village will definitely prove to be up for the challenge. We'd recommend you try to keep a balance between the decors; otherwise, you might just end up losing all the farm plots amongst the plethora of decors gathered together!

Tsuki Adventure

Tsuki Adventure is an adorable farming adventure that is so much more than just growing crops. On top of building up your farm, you can eat ramen and fly kites, hang out with your animal friends and explore a cute world as you do so. It’s a very relaxing and fun game that is well worth playing if you want a chill farmer's life.

It's also super adorable, and the art style cleverly combines all the adorable Japanese elements in a super smart way, making Tsuki Adventure something truly kawaii. Oh, and as a side note - did you know 'tsuki' means 'moon' (it'll all make sense later on if you start playing)?

Idle Farm: Farming Simulator

Idle Farm is meant for people who don't have too much time to actually play it, hence the word 'idle' in the title. Your crops will keep growing while you're away, and the whole process is automated. You'll pick where you want to farm, from green and fertile fields to Japan and all the way to the red planet - Mars.

Most of the work will be done by machines that you'll buy, and it will be led by managers. Your job is to hire them and pick which crops you want to grow and sell. From plain old corn to strawberries, there are over 50 types of plants!

Family Farm Seaside

If you want to play a farming tycoon type that lets you grow your crops next to the sea, Family Farm Seaside can definitely do that! You will be growing crops and looking after animals on the seaside, with a view of the ocean and the beach just off-screen. Family Farm Seaside also has a cooking aspect, so you can sell your crops or cook with them.

Overall, it's pretty fun, although if you don't like waiting for crops for too long, it might not be the best for you. Family Farm Seaside doesn't exactly have much else to it, other than a great farming and cooking aspect.

Township

Township is a fun casual project for mobile devices that combines a city-building simulator and a classic farming game. Thanks to the unique concept, Township is currently one of the most popular games in this genre and has a huge fan base.

To turn your village into a modern metropolis, you should focus on developing your farm. In the game, you can create a truly beautiful town using many different buildings and decorating it the way you want. If you are looking for examples, make sure to check our article on Township design ideas.

Blocky Farm

A voxel farming tycoon, Blocky Farm has everything you’d want in terms of farming: growing crops, raising animals and riding tractors. Along with it, you can also go fishing out on a boat, feed your animals and keep your ranch underway as you continue to grow your crops.

It’s one of the best farming games for Android right now, especially if you love the nice blocky graphics; it rocks. Oh, and did we mention taking care of your pets? Yeah, that's an easy winner in our book.

Farm Heroes Saga

Farm Heroes Saga is a connect-3 sort of Android farming game where you need to connect different cute veggies in hopes of matching them and cleaning the board. There are power-ups to help you along, as well as a strange story about a raccoon that needs defeating.

Though this isn’t your traditional adventure (it's more casual farming than anything else), with crops and animals to feed, it’s worth a mention. After all, it has over 100 million downloads on Google Play right now.

Tiny Pixel Farm

We cannot overlook a tiny pixel farming game - and that's exactly what Tiny Pixel Farm is. Here, you can grow crops and animals, give them various gifts, and overall just enjoy a casual adventure simulator where you get to experience 8-bit life in a very relaxing manner.

It's not as exciting and full of Easter Eggs as Stardew Valley, but it's definitely something casual farming-loving players will enjoy.

Farmdale

Farmdale is a classic representative of the genre, in which the player will be in control of his own cosy piece of land. On it, you can build and improve buildings, breed chickens, and other cute animals. And all the fruits of your agricultural activities will be taken daily to the market by a funny donkey.

For the development of the farm, you will have to work hard, extracting resources, completing tasks for fabulous creatures, and wisely spending energy, of which a limited amount is given per day.

Family Farm Adventure

Family Farm Adventure immediately captivates with cool 3D graphics; its creators obviously tried hard when they thought through the style of a tropical island and its inhabitants. In this game, you need not only to improve your own site but also to explore other locations by completing quests and solving simple puzzles. As a reward for this, new buildings will be unlocked, resources will be earned, and sometimes new animals will even come to the farm at will.

Pleasant gameplay accompanies a simple but atmospheric story about the value of friendship and family relationships. The mechanics of the farm itself are done perfectly here: the player has a ton of opportunities for furnishing the house, gardening, animal husbandry, and just decorations to make it pleasing to the eye.

FarmVille 2: Country Escape

Many popular Android projects can envy FarmVille 2, at least because of the number of active players. The game has earned people's love thanks to beautifully drawn graphics, interesting production chains, and an abundance of gameplay activities.

At first, only a small house will be at your disposal, but every day more and more beds, fruit trees, vineyards, and beehives will appear around it. However, the main interest lies in the online component of the game. You are not alone in the world, and you can communicate with other players, trade, and organise farmer unions.

Klondike Adventures

Klondike Adventures goes beyond farming. It’s a game where you see the main characters play a more prominent role in the gameplay. You get to see things from Kate and Paul’s perspective, who are having quite a life.

The main goal is to build and develop a farm, which eventually grows into a city sprawling with factories. Alongside the main plot, you get to play fun and relaxing mini-games, compete with neighbouring farms, and even get to know other characters.

Farming Simulator 20

Farming Simulator 20 can give you a good insight into what life as a farmer is like, located in a picturesque corner of North America. Players can choose from over a hundred types of agricultural vehicles, the ability to breed horses (and ride them) and other animals, and much more.

On top of that, you can grow various crops, such as corn, sunflowers, wheat, potatoes, and many others. Your task here is pretty simple: you have to earn a lot of money to buy new lands. Expand your farm and grow even more crops. By the way, if you are a true fan of this genre, we also have a list of the best farming games for iPad and iPhone, make sure to check it out!

With this, we are closing down the list of the finest farming games for Android! Anything you'd add to the list? Leave a comment below!