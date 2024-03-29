League of Legends: Wild Rift will introduce new champions and game modes in upcoming patch 5.1

Unravel the Shadow of Isles mystery that is taking place over three parts

Three new champions join the fray with reworks for others

New gameplay modes, ranked season, and Wild Pass

Patch 5.1 will release on April 11th

Riot Games has just dropped a major announcement as they reveal League of Legends: Wild Rift’s highly anticipated version 5.1 update. Set to release in a couple of weeks, this patch brings a slew of new content, including more champions alongside some reworks, gameplay modes, and events like the three-part mysteries of the Shadow Isles.

At the centre of Wild Rift’s patch 5.1 are three new champions. Kalista, the Spear of Vengeance, Viego, the Ruined King, and Maokai, the Twisted Treant, each bring their own abilities and playstyles, bringing a breath of fresh air to the roster. But that's not all - existing champions like Miss Fortune, Riven, Jax, and Master Yi are all getting reworks or adjustments to their skills, making them more powerful than before.

In terms of gameplay, items will now be classified as Radiant or Shadow across all modes. The former deals with protection and utility, while the latter is meant for those who prefer to play riskily. In addition, Ranked Season 13 is also on the horizon, offering you the chance to ascend the leaderboard and win the new Braum skin.

Furthermore, a new magic circle will be placed in the Baron lane, allowing you to call upon an Ixtal Mosstomper to aid you against enemy turrets. The update also reveals more of Kalista’s past in Final Stand. This is spread over three acts, and you will slowly learn more about her through different visual formats.

Let's not forget about the Wild Pass either, which will offer you the chance to unlock exciting rewards, including Food Spirits Fizz and Infernal Shen skins. To top it off, the patch also features in-game celebrations around Pride that everyone can participate in.

Patch 5.1 in League of Legends: Wild Rift will be released on April 11th. Prepare for the update by downloading the game now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.