League of Legends: Wild Rift brings Kalista, the Spear of Vengeance, to the battle

The grim, dour and all-around brooding champion joins the fight

League of Legends: Wild Rift is introducing fan-favourite character Kalista

You'll be able to unlock new narrative comics to explore her backstory

Update 5.1 brings a new Wild Pass and sees the start of Season 13 of Competitive

League of Legends: Wild Rift is bringing fan-favourite Kalista to the roster in the latest update. The mobile adaptation of the hit MOBA features dozens of unique champions, but even they're dwarfed in size by the number of characters in its parent game. Fortunately, now fans can enjoy playing as the grim and sinister Kalista in the ongoing patch 1.5 with her addition on April 11th.

Hailing from the now-ruined kingdom of Camavor, Kalista is related to the equally grim Viego, and once served as a general under him. However, after a series of unfortunate events and Viego's mad quest to resurrect his lost love, she was betrayed and executed. Naturally, she didn't stay dead and now roams the land as a vengeful undead. Boasting some bizarre but useful skills and more to inflict pain on her enemies, Kalista's someone sure to make her mark on the roster.

Kalista may be the biggest name on this set of patch notes, but that's not all that's coming to the Wild Rift! Update 1.5 introduces a new competitive season, ranked season 13, and also sees the introduction of a new Wild Pass with an exclusive skin for the champion Fizz. The Kalista's Odyssey event meanwhile will introduce new players to the character through a series of unlockable narrative comics that detail the events that led to her (un)death and her connection to the Shadow Isles.

But we've got even more coming soon, and Kalista's not the last shadowy undead figure we've seen in this patch, with Viego and Maokai still waiting for their time to shine...or gloom as it were.

Want to find out the best champions to get started with in League of Legends: Wild Rift? Then check out our tier list of all the champions in Wild Rift to get you started!