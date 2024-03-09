News

League of Legends: Wild Rift is celebrating Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr with limited-time in-game events and more

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • You'll play as a pro in the "Wake up, Poro!" mini-game
  • The new Double Cast game mode offers adjustments to regular gameplay
  • Login bonuses abound

Riot Games has announced a special celebration for League of Legends: Wild Rift, inviting everyone to join in on all the festivities of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr all over the world. In particular, you can play as a poro until April 10th in the "Wake up, Poro!" mini-game, along with some special login bonuses that you can take advantage of throughout the event.

In the latest update for League of Legends: Wild Rift, you can also try your hand at the new game mode Double Cast, where you can wield your favourite champion's abilities with a specific cooldown timing window. Running until March 22nd, Double Cast lets you use basic attacks that count as a double hit from time to time. The mode also features new adjustments such as the durability of minions, as well as revamped neutral objectives and turrets.

The latter part of the month will offer more in-game goodies to look forward to as well, which include themed rewards like a bauble and Recall effect, more emotes, and cool icons and borders.

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading League of Legends: Wild Rift on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.

League of Legends: Wild Rift icon
League of Legends: Wild Rift
