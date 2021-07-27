Updated on: July 27, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Riven guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them to her build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Riven guide below:

Riven is a staple champion in League of Legends that has finally made its way onto mobile, in Wild Rift. She is a powerful fighter with a lot of mobility in her kit as well as crowd control.

Now when it comes to actual gameplay, she's fairly similar to Yasuo - not too difficult to play, but extremely hard to master. She isn't OP by default (much like Darius), but she could be in the hands of the right player. What you need to take from this is, although she can be extremely powerful, if you don't know how and when to use her skills effectively, she's as strong as Teemo (which is not exactly a compliment).

League of Legends: Wild Rift Riven skills

Runic Blade (Passive)

Riven's abilities charge her blade, and her basic attacks expend charges to deal additional damage.

Broken Wings (Skill 1)

Riven lashes out in a series of strikes. This ability can be reactivated three times in a short time frame with the third hit knocking back nearby enemies.

Ki Burst (Skill 2)

Riven emits a Ki Burst, damaging and stunning nearby enemies.

Valor (Skill 3)

Riven steps forward a short distance and blocks incoming damage.

Blade of the Exile (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Riven empowers her keepsake weapon with energy, and gains Attack Damage and Range. During this time, she also gains the ability to use Wind Slash, a powerful ranged attack, once.

How to combo as Riven

- Skill 3 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 2 -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 1 (2nd reset) -> Auto-attack -> Skill 1 (3rd reset) -> Auto-attack

Riven has a lot of combos, and given her lack of Mana (she doesn't use Mana to cast skills), all you need to do is to time your skills accordingly in order to maximize the damage output or anything else you want to commit to (all-ins, crowd control, trading, etc).

This combo ensures that you stick to your target and lock them down while applying the full Skill 1 combo, together with auto-attacks in between. It's pretty much your best all-in combo that offers damage, crowd control, and even a way to get out by the end of the combo (when Skill 3 will be back from cooldown).

- Combo all of your Skill 1 casts with auto-attacks when trading to maximize damage output

That's easily the best combo you could pull on Riven. When you cast Skill 1, it will automatically go on cooldown for a split second. Use that time to cast a normal attack, and then follow up with an auto-attack.

- Use Skill 3 -> Skill 2 in quick succession

This would be your fast stun combo. You basically dash in using Skill 3, then quickly stun everybody around by using Skill 2. It's super effective in team fights and against isolated targets that you can take down quickly.

- The ultimate Riven combo

Skill 1 -> Skill 1 -> Skill 3 -> Skill 4 (Ultimate) -> Flash -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 4 (ultimate - second cast) -> Skill 2

This would be one of your main all-in combos. You want to use it together with Flash to ensure you're exactly on your enemy's tail and they cannot getaway. With the second Skill 4 cast, you'll have all the additional range and damage to finish them off.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Riven, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 3, and finally Skill 2.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Riven - The best runes

: Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).

Wild Rift Riven - The best items

Boots

is going to be your main choice of boots unless the opponent has a lot of crowd control. In that case, you want to go for

Now when it comes to the Enchant, you'll either go for Quicksilver Enchant to remove all crowd controls, Stasis, or Protobelt.

