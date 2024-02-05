League of Legends: Wild Rift will add Arena, new Champion, and Lunar New Year freebies with Patch 5.0A

The new Arena mode will launch on February 12th

New Champion Talon will join the fray on February 23rd

Lunar New Year events will bring in-game freebies this month

Players of League of Legends: Wild Rift can soon feed their competitive streak with the new Arena mode, which will launch on February 12th in time to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. In addition, Patch 5.0A brings about some massive updates this February with the new Champion, Talon.

The ruthless killer will join League of Legends: Wild Rift on February 23rd, while the festive Year of the Dragon celebrations will begin on February 8th. Here, Aurelion Sol will be front and centre, with a Lunar Guardian event that lets you nab the Lunar Guardian skin for him absolutely free. There will also be three free chromas to be given away during the Lunar Extravaganza event - all you have to do is log in, play a game, and then send out some lucky red pockets to your pals to score in-game goodies.

Not only does the Year of the Dragon bring a batch of new Dragon Lantern Skins, but it also carries three new Lunar Guardian Aurelion Sol Chromas ???? pic.twitter.com/3OHJ41ltEb — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) February 4, 2024

You can also look forward to a few Champion changes to keep things balanced after this update. For instance, Garen's DECISIVE STRIKE will now enjoy an increased level of damage from 30/70/110/150 + 40% Attack Damage to 40/80/120/160 + 40% Attack Damage. You can find out all of the nitty-gritty from the official patch notes

