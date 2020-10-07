Genshin Impact is one of the hottest games in the world right now, with twitter lighting on fire at how many people are playing through it on mobile, PC, and PS4. And regardless of which platform you're playing on, you'll find some information you need to know right here.
In this Ultimate Guide to Genshin Impact we've got pre-release previews, a review, platform comparisons, essential news you need to know, in addition to a bunch of brand-spanking-new guides for you to sink your teeth into.
Genshin Impact has already proven to be a massive success, and likely miHoYo's biggest game ever - and for good reason. This might be the best gacha game we've ever played here at Pocket Gamer, even if it is a bit too similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to stand on its own two feet.
Regardless of what inspired it, it's an amazing adventure, and you'll be able to learn everything you need to know about it right here...
To download the game on iOS, Android, or PC, go to the official site right here. PS4 users will be able to find it on the PS Store, of course.
