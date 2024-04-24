Genshin Impact reveals events for phase one of version 4.6

Arlecchino joins the fray with a new story event

Three new event wishes in v4.6 phase one

Two new gameplay events and a story quest for Arlecchino

New mode and event in Genius Invokation TCG

HoYoverse is quite on the update spree. Zenless Zone Zero, their highly anticipated ARPG, began pre-registrations in the morning. And now, we’ve gotten our hands on Genshin Impact’s events preview for phase one of version 4.6. Get ready to explore the Submerged Empire with new characters and challenges joining the fray.

Event Wishes

The Hearth’s Ashen Shadow – 5-star Arlecchino (Pyro)

Conjuring Chiaroscuro – 5-star Lyney (Pyro)

Epitome Invocation – 5-star Crimson Moon’s Semblance Polearm and the First Great Magic Bow

New characters joining Genshin Impact means new Event Wishes. There are three of them in the first half of v4.6 and will be available until May 14th. Event Wishes significantly boost the drop rate for certain characters and weapons, allowing you to obtain them quickly.

Gameplay Events

First up is the Iridescent Arataki Rockin’ for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event. This mouthful of an activity will feature multiple game modes like Xtreme Canival Ensemble, Trillion Trinket Trawl, and A Meeting of Melodies. Participate in them to get your hands on Iridescence Tour Tickets, Primogems, Crown of Insight, Character Talent Materials, and Mora.

In Vibro-Crystal Applications, there’s a lot of exploring to do so you’ll have to divide your squad in two. New quests will unlock daily, offering Primogems, Hero’s Wit, and Weapon Ascension Materials on completion.

Since Arlecchino is the latest character to join Genshin Impact, this update would be incomplete without a Story Quest for her. Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V to gain access to her exclusive mission called Ignis Purgatorius Chapter.

Genius Invokation

A new event called The Forge Realm’s Temper will be part of the trading card game in v4.6. You can visit the Prince at the Cat’s Tail to begin the challenge. Finally, the Tactical Formation Heated Battle Mode will also be added.

