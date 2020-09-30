Genshin Impact has to be one of the most impressive free to play games we've seen in years. Not only is there a massive world to explore, dozens of characters to play as, deep and interesting gameplay, but you also don't have microtransactions thrust at you from the start. It's a lovely change of pace.

That's why if you've only been playing the game for a little while, you might not even know about the gacha system in place in the game, how it works, and what you can do about it. Well well, it's time for the boffins at Pocket Gamer (me, basically) to walk you through everything you need to know.

In this guide we're going to teach you how to get more characters to add to your party, how to get more premium currency for even more characters, and have the squad that can carry you to the end of the game.

Anyone that has played a gacha game before will mostly know what to expect here, but there are a few small details you'll need to know too. Just read below and you'll know everything you need to get more characters in Genshin Impact.