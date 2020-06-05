Genshin Impact's final closed beta will begin next month for iOS and Android. This ambitious open-world RPG blends some of the best parts of Breath of the Wild with an anime aesthetic and plenty of fresh ideas of its own. As spotted by a member of our own App Army, sign-ups will remain open until June 19th.

Dear Travelers, The Global Final Closed Beta for Genshin Impact is set to begin in July. We will announce any amendments to this timescale via our official channels. Be sure to follow us on social media to stay up to date.#FinalClosedBeta #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/LpfTJEWhPr — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 5, 2020

Having taken part in an earlier beta, I have to say that I came away very pleasantly surprised. While the mobile version was still a tad rough around the edges, it played well and looked quite wonderful. Dave put out a full preview back in March, praising its gorgeous open world and real sense of adventure.

Any progress made during the beta will not carry over to the full game, and before you get your hopes up, you should check out the list of devices below to see if your handset/tablet is supported.

Any Android device with a Snapdragon 865/855plus/855/845 or Kirin 990/980 processor is good to go. On iOS, you'll be needing an iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPad Pro 3, iPad Pro 11 Inch, iPad Air 3, iPad Mini 5, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 pro, iPhone 11 pro max, or iPhone SE (A13, 2nd Gen).

There's still time to register your interest in the closed beta. While it doesn't yet have a confirmed start date, we do know that it'll kick off something next month. More info, including the form you'll need to fill out to take part, is available on the game's official site.